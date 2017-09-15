Why Not Buy This Top-Shelf 8.4% Yielding BDC For Your Income Portfolio?

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) may not be as well known as other business development companies, but income investors nonetheless should give the company a closer look. Goldman Sachs BDC has displayed very strong dividend coverage stats over time. Further, an investment in this BDC comes with capital upside tied to the company's large floating-rate loan portfolio. Goldman Sachs BDC's shares throw off a dividend in excess of eight percent.

Investors don't always have to buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) or Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) when hunting for yield and income from a business development company. Lesser-known BDCs can also make attractive value propositions, and I believe Goldman Sachs BDC is one such income vehicle.

Top-Shelf Dividend Coverage

Business development companies take money from investors and invest it in - most often - in floating-rate loans that produce recurring interest income. This income is then passed on to investors as dividends on either a monthly or quarterly distribution schedule.

Therefore, the most important metric for income investors is a BDC's dividend coverage. If a BDC consistently overearns its dividend with Net Investment Income, investors can be reasonably certain that the company is not going to slash its payout. Prospect Capital, for instance, recently slashed its dividend payout from $0.08333/share to $0.06/share due to insufficient Net Investment Income on the back of lower portfolio yields, which marked a rather steep decrease in the dividend rate of 28 percent.

On the other hand, business development companies do exist that consistently overearn their dividend with NII, like Goldman Sachs BDC.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

We can also take a look at Goldman Sachs' BDC dividend coverage ratio, which clearly shows that the company is a top-shelf income vehicle.

Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage ratio has consistently been above 100 percent in each of the last eight quarters. In fact, the lowest dividend coverage ratio was 109 percent in the first quarter of 2017. The average dividend coverage ratio in the last eight quarters, however, was a whopping 123 percent, making the dividend very safe.

Source: Achilles Research

Portfolio And Interest Rate Upside

Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio mainly consists of first and second liens although common and preferred stocks are also present.

Source: Goldman Sachs

The important takeaway here is that a majority of Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio investments are variable-rate.

Approximately 96 percent of the BDC's investment portfolio was floating-rate at the end of the June quarter, meaning that Goldman Sachs BDC will likely see NII grow as long as the Federal Reserve keeps pushing rates higher. This, in turn, could be a catalyst for both a higher dividend and a higher valuation.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

What Are Goldman Sachs BDC's Key Valuation Ratios?

GSBD is not expensive, given its above-average dividend coverage stats and upside for dividend and capital growth. Goldman Sachs BDC's shares sell for 8.4x Q2-2017 run-rate NII and 1.18x Net Asset Value.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC is a worthy alternative to business development companies that have better name recognition. Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage stats are top-shelf as the company has consistently overearned its dividend with Net Investment Income, something many other BDCs can't say. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC has valuation (and dividend) upside that is tied to its large floating-rate loan portfolio. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GSBD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.