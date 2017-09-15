Sell Deere: There's Trouble On The Farm

This will hurt shares of Deere as inventory outstrips demand.

There’s pricing pressure in both the used and new ag equipment market.

The ag down cycle continues but Wall Street is calling the bottom.

Wall Street paints a largely rosy outlook for agriculture equipment manufacturer Deere (DE). The reality down on the farm is a lot worse.

While sell-side analysts are almost universally bullish or lukewarm on shares of Deere (Buy: 8; Neutral: 14; Sell: 1), we have a differentiated view.

There’s pricing pressure in both the used and new ag equipment market that, for whatever reason, Wall Street is missing.

“We don’t have a real turn in used and new inventory. We don’t have a turn in large ag sales. I really don’t see why everyone is so comfortable calling a bottom in Deere,” says Hedgeye Industrials analyst Jay Van Sciver in the video excerpt below from a recent institutional conference call.

