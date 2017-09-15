Microsoft: Dividend Increase Coming Soon, What Should Investors Expect?

By Bob Ciura

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is an excellent dividend growth stock. Not only has it increased its dividend each year for more than a decade, but it increases its dividend at high rates. Microsoft is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10-plus consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Microsoft has paid four steady quarterly dividends in a row, which means it’s that time of year again. In 2016, Microsoft raised its dividend on September 20, meaning this year’s announcement is right around the corner.

Investors may have been disappointed by last year’s 8% dividend increase, which was significantly below Microsoft’s average dividend growth rate going back several years. But the company had a lot on its plate last year, including the massive $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn.

This time around, investors could be in for a slightly better raise. Microsoft has had a great year, its cash hoard has continued to swell, and it generates more than enough cash flow to justify a 10% dividend increase.

Business Overview

Microsoft is a technology giant. It manufactures a wide range of software, including its flagship Office and Windows. It produces video game hardware under the Xbox brand, and also owns LinkedIn.

Microsoft has enjoyed a very successful turnaround. It had to transition away from the personal computer, which is a stagnating industry. The company has gone on a new path, toward cloud computing. Microsoft’s present and future growth will be in cloud services, such as Azure and Office 365.

Microsoft recently wrapped up fiscal 2017, and the results were very impressive. Adjusted revenue rose 5%. Thanks to cost controls and share repurchases, earnings-per-share rose 19% for the year. Last quarter, revenue increased 10%, while adjusted earnings-per-share rose more than 40%.

Source: 2017 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Growth rates were tremendous across the business. Last quarter, Microsoft racked up over 40% growth for Office 365, 75% growth for Dynamics 365, and 100% growth for Azure. Growth in servers drove more than 10% growth for intelligent cloud revenue last quarter.

Commercial cloud revenue reached $15 billion in fiscal 2017, and based on the fourth quarter results, has reached a $19 billion annualized run rate. Future growth will continue to be fueled by the cloud.

Growth Prospects

Microsoft has plenty of growth potential going forward. Management expects to reach $20 billion in commercial cloud annualized run rate by the end of the current fiscal year. And cloud growth is highly profitable, which means earnings should continue to grow. Last quarter, commercial cloud gross margin percentage reached 52%, up 10 percentage points from the same quarter last year, with a positive gross margin in each of the company’s cloud services.

Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment is very strong, and has a long runway of growth ahead.

Source: 2017 Earnings Presentation, page 11

In addition, gaming is a separate growth category for Microsoft. Hardware sales declined last quarter, as the company has lapped the successful release of the Xbox One. This led to difficult comparisons from fiscal 2016. But Microsoft’s gaming still posted 4% growth last quarter. Software and services continue to perform well, with 13% growth.

Microsoft expects fiscal 2018 to get off to a good start. Revenue forecasts for Microsoft’s key segments is as follows:

Productivity and Business Processes: $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion (22% to 26% increase)

Intelligent Cloud: $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion (7% to 11% increase)

Personal Computing: $8.6 billion to $8.9 billion (4% to 7% decline)

Overall, fiscal 2018 should be another year of growth. Growth in Productivity and Business Processes this quarter should more than offset declines in Personal Computing. Microsoft sees the potential for continued growth in Office 365, driven by new installed users, as well as increases in average revenue-per-user. In Intelligent Cloud, demand for Azure continues to rise, and management expects another quarter of double-digit revenue growth for servers and cloud services.

Such strong growth has led to huge free cash flow. Free cash flow grew 50% last quarter, year-over-year. For the full year, Microsoft raked in $31 billion of free cash flow. This growth should pave the way for a 10%-plus dividend increase.

Dividend Analysis

Microsoft has increased its quarterly dividend by 14% per year over the past five years. Last year its dividend increase of 8% was considerably below its five-year average. However, there is a good chance Microsoft will return to a 10% dividend increase for 2017. Earnings and free cash flow growth seem to justify a double-digit increase, and Microsoft still has a low payout ratio.

Based on fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.31, Microsoft has a current dividend payout ratio of 47%. A payout ratio of less than half of earnings leaves plenty of room for a 10% dividend raise, especially considering earnings are likely to grow in fiscal 2018.

Microsoft’s dividend growth prospects are improved by its tremendous balance sheet. It ended last quarter with $133 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, nearly twice its level of long-term debt. Microsoft has the top credit rating of "AAA" from Standard & Poor’s.

Having such a strong balance sheet is a competitive advantage for Microsoft. It allows the company to raise capital very cheaply, which gives the company to invest heavily in growth, acquisitions, or to repurchase stock.

If Microsoft were to increase its dividend by 10%, the new quarterly dividend rate would rise to approximately $0.43 per share. On an annualized basis, the dividend payout would rise to $1.72 per share. Based on Microsoft’s current share price, the dividend yield would rise to 2.3%.

Final Thoughts

Not too long ago, Microsoft was widely considered to be a “dead money” stock. After the bursting of the tech bubble, Microsoft share price barely budged for nearly a decade. The deterioration of the PC industry only exacerbated Microsoft’s problems.

But under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft is back on track. The company has reinvented itself and has a long road of growth up ahead, primarily in cloud computing.

Microsoft is likely to announce its dividend increase over the next week, and investors can reasonably expect at least a 10% hike.

