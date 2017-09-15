Oracle Is Still A Value Stock: SaaS The Star Performer In Q1; Guidance Disappoints

Oracle has plenty of room to outperform its conservative guidance; remain long as the company is poised to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth.

Guidance, however, fell slightly short of analyst expectations and caused the stock to sell off 5% after hours from all-time highs.

SaaS applications contributed the bulk of this growth, accelerating 61% y/y, with Co-CEO Mark Hurd noting strength in its ERP suite consisting of Oracle Fusion ERP and Netsuite.

Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) seesawed after reporting its Q1 results, with the stock initially rising as high as 2% in response to better-than-expected revenue and earnings, as well another continued quarter of stellar cloud growth. When Co-CEO Safra Catz initiated Q2 guidance for the first time, however, shares turned sharply lower.

It's worth noting that Oracle shares have been on a tear lately, rising to 52-week highs and up 37% year-to-date. A small pullback is healthy for the stock, and also an opportunity to build a position in one of tech's best comeback stories.

The after-hours close of $50.42 still represents a cheap forward P/E multiple of 17.3x, based on analyst consensus FY18 EPS of $2.91 - especially considering that FY18 EPS is projected at +28% y/y to FY17's $2.27. For comparison, large-cap software comps Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and SAP (NYSE: SAP) are trading at approximately 27x and 35x, respectively, while delivering similar earnings growth profiles.

Oracle is still delivering revenue and earnings growth, on the back of a re-constructed brand image in the cloud. We'll get another update from Oracle on its product strategy (and a possible near-term upside catalyst) when its hosts its annual Oracle OpenWorld conference from October 1-5 in San Francisco. Last year 60,000 attended in person, and 2.1 million more dialed into online sessions. Founder Larry Ellison is expected to deliver the first keynote on Sunday, October 1.

Key highlights from the quarter

Oracle posted total revenue of $9.19 billion in Q1 (+7% y/y), a $160 million beat over analyst consensus at $9.03 billion (+5% y/y). Taking a look now into the segment breakdowns:

Total cloud revenues grew 51% y/y to $1.47 billion. To put that size into perspective, Oracle's cloud revenues in this quarter alone are nearly about the size of Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) annual revenues. The below chart shows Oracle's growth glidepath in the cloud:

Figure 1. Oracle cloud revenues by quarter What's most interesting about Oracle's glidepath is that it didn't post massive cloud growth in the beginning, as is typical for new products. Rather, it started accelerating in the middle around 4Q16, and judging by the fact that Oracle has held growth above 50% since then, it's pretty safe to say we're still in the middle portion of the growth bellcurve. Despite reaching a nearly $6 billion run rate (third behind only Microsoft and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) in cloud revenues), Oracle is still exhibiting startup-like growth and doing it at a profit.

SaaS revenues were the star of the quarter, growing 62% y/y to $1.07 billion, helped by the Netsuite acquisition, which brought 12,000 small- and mid-market ERP clients with it. SaaS applications are arguably the most important growth vector for Oracle, as it has a wide portfolio spanning from human capital management, supply chain management, finance and ERP systems. Mark Hurd also called out strength across the entire Oracle ERP portfolio, with its Oracle Fusion ERP catering to large clients and nicely complementing the Netsuite product for middle-tier and smaller clients.

Interestingly, on-prem software licenses actually grew as well in the quarter, growing 2% y/y to $5.92 billion - showing that Oracle isn't completely cannibalizing itself as it shifts toward the cloud. This strong showing in the perpetual license division beat analyst estimates by $100 million - they had expected $5.82 billion, or flat performance y/y. While nobody expects license revenues to continue to grow, the slow deceleration is important as Oracle needs to sustain cash flow while it sets up its longer-duration SaaS contracts which have higher total payouts, but less cash upfront. The license performance in this quarter shows that Oracle still has a nice cushion to lean into as it continues its transition.

Hardware revenues fell 5% to $943 million, as server and networking equipment are increasingly becoming transitioned to the cloud or purchased for extra-specialized needs. This decline was largely expected, and there's not that much focus on this area of the business going forward.

From a profitability perspective, Oracle delivered $2.2 billion in net income and $0.53 EPS, up 20% y/y. I'll insert a quick note on valuation here - with forward PE at 17.3x and earnings growth in the quarter at 20% (and consensus FY18 earnings growth at 28%), Oracle trades at a PEG ratio well below 1.0x, generally indicative of a value trade.

Q2 Guidance - intentionally conservative?

Forward guidance is where the stock got punished. Safra Catz guided to 2-4% revenue growth in 2Q18, whereas analysts had expected 4.7% on a consensus basis, and $0.64-$0.68 in EPS (vs. $0.50 in 2Q17).

Is ~3% revenue growth a reasonable growth trajectory after Oracle just posted +7% growth in Q1? The more-than-likely explanation is that Oracle is setting the bar low for subsequent outperformance.

The only reasonable trigger that would cause sluggish Q2 growth would be a faster-than-expected decline in on-prem license revenues. But again, license grew 2% in Q1 - is it reasonable to expect the trend to sharply reverse in Q2, which is generally a stronger buying season than Q1? (CIOs and other purchasing executives return from vacation and are back at their desks reviewing RFPs in the August-November timeframe, which is Oracle's fiscal Q2). And even if license revenues did slip, it's no longer the core focus of the business - everybody knew it was evaporating anyway.

Given Oracle's cloud strength and relative resilience in on-prem, I believe Oracle is well set-up for outperformance in Q2, creating a buying opportunity in the shares after the aftermarket pullback.

OpenWorld, and the Upcoming Database Wars vs. Amazon

One other interesting note that came out of the Q2 earnings call was Founder/CTO Larry Ellison's comment that Oracle would unveil new SLAs (service-level agreements; or basically a blanket purchase order covering a specified contract length) that are guaranteed to beat Amazon Redshift's pricing.

The data-warehousing solution Redshift, of course, is just one of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS' many products. Likewise, databases are just one of Oracle's many products - but Oracle has held a fierce reputation as the leader in on-prem databases for years. Ellison's commitment to undercut Amazon (a signature tactic of both Oracle and Amazon) in the database space shows Oracle's drive to reclaim the database crown in the cloud.

PaaS and IaaS revenues (in which database infrastructure is reported) were only $400 million in Q1, less than a third of total cloud revenues. Infrastructure products represent a huge growth opportunity for the Oracle cloud, as they arguably offer stickier revenue contracts than applications, which are more easily switched as they typically don't have critical data and processes locked in. Oracle's signaled intention to compete head-to-head versus Amazon in this space shows that it is still chasing growth, everywhere growth can be found.

OpenWorld begins on October 1, where Ellison is scheduled the deliver a keynote in the evening at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Key Takeaways and Valuation Update

Oracle remains one of tech's leading value stocks, (the two terms, tech and value, seem incongruous these days), and even despite the stock's recent run-up, investors still aren't giving full credit to Oracle's cloud growth as well as earnings growth. Oracle is still being partially treated like a legacy vendor with a dying business. True: On-prem licenses and server hardware no longer have a future at Oracle, but with a $6 billion run rate in the cloud and one of the largest cloud companies to date, Oracle remains well-poised to command meaningful share in both SaaS and IaaS. (Platform strength, admittedly, is not one of Oracle's qualities.)

ORCL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

In terms of valuation, Oracle still trades at a ~20% discount to peers (see chart above). This discount would be warranted if Oracle's margins and earnings were shrinking, but this is no longer the case in 2017. From the chart below, you can see that consensus long-term EPS growth estimates place Oracle right in line with its large-cap software peers:

ORCL EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

Expectations are high for Microsoft and SAP, and the slightest disruption in execution could send these stocks spiraling. Expectations for Oracle, however, are muted as they have always been, giving savvy investors an opportunity to ignore the crowd and buy into Oracle at deep value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORCL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.