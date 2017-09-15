iKang Healthcare's (KANG) CEO Li Zhang on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 08:00

Executives

Christy Xie - Director, Investor Relations

Li Zhang - Chairman and CEO

Luke Chen - CFO

Analysts

Patrick Yang - QVT

Christy Xie

Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening. Welcome to iKang’s first quarter 2017 earnings call for the period ended June 30, 2017. I am Christy Xie, Director of Investor Relations and with me today on the call are Mr. Li Zhang, our Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Luke Chen, our CFO.

With that, I will turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Li Zhang. Li, please go ahead.

Li Zhang

Thank you, Christy. And thanks to all of you for joining this call. Before we discuss second quarter (sic) [first quarter] results, I want to take a few minutes to provide a brief overview of iKang's expanded value proposition, the large and fast growing market opportunities from evolving China's healthcare environment we have and our enhanced business model.

With our recent announcement of iKangCare+ and iKang Partners+ strategy, medical center investment fund and the partnership with IBM Watson, I feel that it will be useful to recap how we connect results [ph] and evolve through the dynamic market to drive the mixed phase of private preventive care in China.

iKang's mission is to advance preventive healthcare and improve quality of life of our customers through innovation, technologies, value added services and intense engagement. With increasing occurrence and a focus on partnership in China, preventive care -- preventive healthcare continues to be a dynamic and a rapid growing industry evolving to meet the changing needs of consumer.

Our customers require far more than medical examination, as we often say taking care of the health beyond annual medical examination. There is an ever increasing demand for early detection of health issues. The comprehensive explanation and understanding of the test result of medical examination services received [ph] from iKang as well as a follow-up services for further test, consultation, and even treatment afterwards. In addressing the needs and seizing the enormous opportunity present to us.

iKang offers a holistic [ph] expert healthcare management solution starting with the launch of iKangCare+, a platform designed for corporate customers as well as individuals that will embrace artificial intelligence and a comprehensive customized solutions and services.

With corporate client platform provides access to customers with the iKang APP, official WeChat, medical centers and clinics, toll-free helpline and on site devices services for much more integrate and intense services. It will able corporate clients to generate a self served, personalized medical checkup menu based on individual own family history, personal health record and a life style.

After any checkup, iKang, iKang APP will identify any abnormal findings and provide a target in depth test plan. Leveraging on most advanced screening technology available, iKang offers comprehensive early stage clinical screening and a disease assessment, partnership to establish IBM Watson Oncology Centers in China is with a goal to accelerate the pace of intelligence led revolution in cancer prevention and treatment based on analyzing a huge amount of data.

Adding to the process is on site service of professional and a full interpretation [ph] and guidance on test results at every step of the way. If cancer is diagnosed, our platform address shortfall in both the cancer diagnosis by providing specialist referrals. Daoyitong.com, developed by iKang helps patients to make appointment with the specialist across nearly 400 tertiary hospitals in China, partnership with renowned medical institutions could expand access to more top medical expertise.

iKang Partners+, it's our collaboration with the world leading medical expert and the providers, academic institutions, medical association, leading providers in field of in vitro diagnosis and genetic testing and the world-class vendors in medical equipment, strategical partnership with the haodf.com to access over 150,000 [ph] recognized medical experts, Boston-based WorldCare, who connects with over 18,000 specialists from leading U.S hospitals for independent medical second opinion.

This is the future we are building for iKang, no longer a complimentary service provider, but providing a key role in preventive care and driving the revolution of a healthcare system in China. We are reaching into corporate client segment, which amounts for -- accounts for over 80% of our total revenue, we also would meet the growing need of individual customers.

The breadth and the depth of our complimentary capacity as I mentioned above creates opportunity to deliver value and to level the playing field for individual customers and to further expand our business scale.

Now on to our fiscal first quarter results. Let me recap our performance highlights briefly and let Luke, our CFO, to provide you more details on the financials before we take your questions.

We experienced a solid performance for the fiscal first quarter of 2017, laying a solid foundation for rest of the fiscal year. Now if you have this presentation in front of you, please go straight to Slide 4 on highlight of this quarter ended June 30, 2017. For this quarter, net revenue grew 14.2% and a 19.9% on RMB basis. Gross profit was up 8.1% and [technical difficulty] higher branded average selling price for medical examination up 2.8%. I will leave it to Luke to share more color on this later in his session.

On Slide 6 and 7, it shows our continued investment in expanding our nationwide network, which acts as a platform for growing our core and complimentary business. As compared to June 30, 2016, we have over 18 new medical centers expanding into six new cities, bringing our network to 100 for medical centers to 33 cities in operation as of to date.

During the fiscal quarter, 48% of our centers allocated in Tier-1 cities, contributing to 53.6% of the total revenue, while 73% of the medical centers are located in Tier-2 and 3 cities, contributing to 36.4% of total revenue.

On Slide 8, our multi brand are established to meet the different customer need covering preventive care for enterprise employees and individuals to high-end state of art medical treatment services.

You will note that we had to provide with additional Slide, 9 to 14 on our business and operations not only to provide to you with more details to understand 18 of those initiatives I mentioned earlier, but also to showcase the commitment we invested in delivering high-quality services that set us apart from our competitors.

All three advanced MRI centers located in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou are equipped with most advanced MRI scanners from GE and Siemens. A fully integrated advisory healthcare management platform of iKangCare+ on Slide 10. Our partners globally known in their field on Slide 11, our partnership with IBM Watson to establish oncology centers on Slide 11.

Moreover, the promising [ph] trend on our initiatives and an accelerating services to enhance customer engagements and the service delivery covering [indiscernible] with the penetration of dental services, increased use of iKang apps and doctor referral apps, as well as our patient services. Our holistic approach to preventive healthcare position us to continued growth success. The management made focus and are fully committed to customers, partners, and shareholders.

It is because of all this, that we continue to make stride in advancing our strategies to invest in growing our network portfolio of facility and services with improved efficiencies.

With that, I will turn it over to our CFO, Luke Chen for the financial review.

Luke Chen

Thank you, Li. Moving to the financials on section two, from Slides 14 to 22 as the details for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 are available in our earnings release.

I would like to highlight the key business and financial metrics and a focus on our year-over-year comparisons with all the numbers in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. If you have not already done so, I would encourage you to download from our Investor Section of our Web site in the financial slides we posted concurrently with our press release early today.

For the quarter, net revenue was US$115.6 million, up 14.2%. On a local currency RMB basis, the growth will be 19.9%. Revenues for medical examinations in the quarter were $95 million, up 11.7%, accounting for 82.2% of total net revenue. Revenues from disease screening in the quarter were $9.7 million, up 33%, representing 8.2% to total net revenue.

Revenues from dental service in the quarter were $2.9 million, up 127.4% that account for 2.5% of total net revenue. Revenues for other service in the quarter were $8.1 million, up 4.7% and accounting for 6.9% of total net revenue. Other services mainly included services such as outpatient service, medical consultation service and the vaccination service.

Turning to the cost of revenue analysis on Slide 17, cost of revenue in the quarter was $57.2 million, an increase of 19%. The increase was mainly in the rental office expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses as a result of our newly acquired medical centers.

Gross profit in the quarter rose by 8.1% to $48.4 million, gross margin was 48.8% as compared to 44.2% in the same quarter last year. Gross margin was diluted mainly due to the lower gross margin of the newly acquired medical centers, which were still in the ramping up period. We have in total close to 38 new medical centers build within the two years.

Turning to Slide 19 for a detailed breakdown of operating costs. In the quarter, total operating expenses were $39.5 million, up 4.1%. As a percentage of net revenue, it is 34.1% down from 37.4% since last year. The improvement is mainly through the operating leverage.

Selling and marketing expenses for the quarter were $19.3 million, up 5.2%, representing 16.7% of net revenue as compared to 18.1% in the same quarter last year. And the G&A for the quarter were $19.5 million, up 4.2%, representing 16.8% of net revenues as compared to 18.5%.

Continuing on Slide 20, our operating income for the quarter were $8.9 million, up 30.1% with operating margin around 7.7% as compared to 6.8% in the same period last year.

And Slide 21 shows our non-GAAP EBITDA for the quarter was $19.5 million, up 22.1% as compared to non-GAAP EBITDA at $16 million in the same quarter last year. And the non-GAAP margin for the quarter reached 16.98. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $4 million, up by 55.3% as compared to $2.6 million in the same period last year.

Please refer to the table in the earnings release of Slide 25 for the reconciliation between EBITDA, net income on GAAP to non-GAAP basis.

A quick note on our cash and bank balance in Slide 23, as of June 30, 2017, the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits totaled $44.1 million as compared to $69.6 million on -- at the same period last year.

On Slide 27, you can see our guidance for fiscal year 2017 ending March 31, 2018 we affirmed our revenue guidance to be between RMB3.57 billion and RMB3.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase between 22% to 27%. And we also expect 12 to 15 new medical centers to start commercial operations in fiscal year 2017.

Of course, this guidance is based on the current market conditions and reflects the company's current and preliminary estimates of the market and operating conditions as well as customer demand, which are subject to change.

To conclude, we have a very quarter with very solid performance across all of our key business and operating metrics, amid our strategic imperative to optimize revenue mix to focus on value based services with high ASP and maximize operating leverage.

Our strategy to invest in expanding portfolio of value based service, ramping of facility and accelerating growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have yielded pleasing results, laying a strong foundation to consolidate our market leadership as premier private preventive healthcare provider, and to build a scalable, sustainable, and profitable in the long-term.

That concludes my remarks and I will turn it back to Li to conclude our presentation section. Li?

Li Zhang

Thank you, Luke. Before we open the questions for Q&A -- open the call for Q&A, I want to convey some closing comments. We have made great success for our field, thanks to the management team who are amazing and professional and have continued to finding new ways to reach and serve customer, and a special thanks to our employees and partners to ensure we deliver premier health services catering to customers' needs. We are deeply grateful for the dedication and hard work and relentless passion they bring to each and every day to make iKang the premier preventive healthcare company in China. We have stood together through [indiscernible] our journey and as you all can tell, we j built iKang bigger, better, and stronger, laying the foundation for the next stage of phenomenal growth. The team are growing now with our partners that has come into [indiscernible] and I’m extremely pleased with the level of collaboration across the board as well as the combination of our management team to deliver fine execution of our transformational growth strategy.

With that, I will turn the session over to Q&A. Operator, back to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you very much for the call. I guess, this is the question that sort of has been asked several times, I guess, going in the last few calls. And it's with regards to the merger transaction or the announced one last year. It's now been well over a year since, I guess, this was announced as an indicative, and we don’t even have a definitive sort of merger agreements. And I think it was pointed out as well last year that, that transactional announcement has caused a lot of overhang on the stock and the stock is now trading outside of fundamental range. So I was wondering if there was an update sort of on the merger itself in terms of what bias these thing is potentially playing out to, and then if not -- if there is no sort of merger being contemplated, how this might affect plans going forward just -- given the interest in the Company from Meinian Onehealth Care, your main rival in China? Thank you.

Li Zhang

Thanks for the question. The special committee is solely responsible for the privatization initiative and it's entirely up to the special committee [indiscernible] time needed to decide and issue the proposal for the [indiscernible] in the best interest of shareholders. And we are sure that they will be supplying additional information when it's available. As mentioned, we are basically -- we come up with our strategy and we are up to accelerate the strategy and that’s what I believe.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

A - Li Zhang'

Thanks.

Patrick Yang

Thank you very much. I have two questions. First question is for Li and second question for Luke. So first question, so based on the 13D filing on August 25, you obtained a six months loan of $90 million from Gopher by pledging $1.7 million ordinary shares, which accounted for roughly 38% of 4.3 million shares that you own in total. My question is, is there any other shares that you’ve pledged to other lenders? And how do you plan to repay the $90 million loan after six months? And my second question is a financial question. This quarter revenue growth 20% year-over-year on RMB terms, while you guys maintaining a 22% to 27% revenue guidance for the full-year, which would suggest a revenue acceleration for the rest of the year. So I wonder what’s the growth driver for the reacceleration? Thank you.

Li Zhang

Well, for all the shares pledged, we’ve already made announcement and made -- did a filing. On the second, I don’t think you read that announcement -- that’s [indiscernible] well. I don’t have six month short-term loan. I have six months in right to draw the loan, not six months to pay back the loan. I don’t think the [indiscernible].

Luke Chen

Yes, in terms of revenue growth, we already expect there will be seasonality in our business. And that’s why we gave guidance on annual basis, which for fiscal year 2017 is around 22%, 27%. So the first three months, we get started -- there are seasonality there. There will be delays in signing the contract with the corporations. So we are still very optimistic in the next three quarters to catch up and deliver the revenue guidance. And in terms of growth drivers, I think there are -- and still we will continue to emphasize the fast growing in second tier and third tier cities. And we would see a tremendous opportunity there. That is -- we also -- for those newly built centers, we believe they’re going to contribute more revenue and profitability in the next two quarters, especially.

Patrick Yang

My apologies. So let me rephrase my question a little bit to Li. So, how much of the $19 million loan facility has been drawn down since August 25?

Li Zhang

I didn’t catch your clearly. Can you say again?

Patrick Yang

How much of the $19 million loan facility has been drawn down since August 25?

Li Zhang

Yes, this is my [indiscernible] arrangement. It has nothing to do with iKang.

Operator

Li Zhang

Thank you very much for joining this conference call. We wish you a good day and good night.

