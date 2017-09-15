Costco: Climb Aboard And Never Leave

Regardless of whether you consider yourself a value investor, dividend investor, a contrarian, or swing trader, Costco has a place in your portfolio!

Costco has been one of the top performers in my portfolio for the past 5 years returning over 120%.

"Invest in what you know and understand" is one of the more circulated investment hints around. The retail sector has always been a popular one with investors, because everyone feels that they understand the business of the stores they interact with on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

My Costco Story

I started investing in Costco (COST) in 2011. I had been to their stores in Canada many times prior to investing in the company, but never had my own membership, as I simply did not shop enough to justify a Costco membership.

Last month, I became a Costco Executive Member given my close proximity to a Costco store (and the complete lack of any other grocery options), and let me say that my day-to-day shopping experience at Costco has easily given me reason to double my Costco position. Here are things that by far surpassed my expectations:

1. Customer Service: Shopping at an inexpensive retailer means you get terrible customer service, right? Not at Costco! The staff are friendly, and fast. It has one of the most lenient return policies of any stores I have seen. They offer all new members their executive membership (at an additional $60/year fee). As an executive member, you get an additional 2% cashback, and should you not make the $60 difference between the Gold Star and Executive membership tiers in cashback, you are welcome to get a refund for the difference! What a brilliant way to charge new members an additional $60 upfront; many members who buy Executive memberships and do not make the difference will simply forget to get a refund for their membership fees, translating to higher earnings for Costco.

2. Product Quality: Yes, Costco is inexpensive, but it is far from cheap! In fact, I feel as though each product is gone through careful quality control before being placed on the shelf, and I can buy anything with complete confidence, without having to sift through thousands of reviews. I have yet to buy an inferior item at Costco: something that does not meet my expectations fully.

3. Those Hot Dogs or Cheese Pizzas, and you don't have to be a member to buy them! For $1.50, you can buy yourself a large all-beef hot dog and unlimited fountain drink! I have never been a hot dog fan, but in the past month, despite lineups stretching for 20-30 meters at times, I have rarely left the Costco store without a hot dog in my hand, so incredible the price they offer it at is.

4. Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi: 1-4% cashback on a number of purchases with no annual fee! I have not been able to find a credit card offering better deals than this. Do feel free to share with us in the comments, if you happen to know a better visa card; I doubt it!

And I have not even used Costco's gas, or auto services, both of which, I know, offer incredible deals.

You Don't Believe Me? Visit a Costco Store and Experience the Madness

"No," you say! Amazon has started a price war, and will crush Costco and Costco members will switch away! If you are among those who believe that, I do urge you to humor us all, get off your computer for a second, and visit a Costco store. Costco is not exactly prime shopping experience. The checkout lines are incredibly long. Despite having huge parking lots, parking can be hard to find. You have to walk quite a bit and do some heavy-lifting to score many of the items you went looking for. And yet, both the visible store traffic and reports tell us that shoppers have had no problem justifying Costco's rising annual membership.

I view Wal-Mart (WMT), Costco (COST), Amazon (AMZN), and Target (TGT) as four very different stores. There is definitely overlap between what Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Target offer, but none of those three are a threat to Costco and its business model.

Wal-Mart is where one goes to buy cheap products, at cheap prices. Cheap is what it's all about. Occasionally, you may find a good-quality product, but more often than not, you'd have to pay a premium for the better quality.

Target is Wal-Mart with slightly better-quality products, slightly higher prices, offering a much better shopping experience. Both Wal-Mart and Target, but Target in particular, offer numerous exclusive brands to escape a pricing war with Amazon (think Mossimo, Merona, Starter, Danskin, etc.).

Costco is where one can find quality products, almost always near the lowest possible price point, and in bulk. It is in every respect a different kind of store from Wal-Mart and Target, and of the three brick and mortar giants, Costco has the least overlap with Amazon. As someone who has both an Amazon Prime membership, and a Costco membership, I can confidently say that for every item, my choice will be to buy it at Costco, if possible, before even searching Amazon. I think the long lines at Costco agree with me. I shop Costco products with more confidence than I do Amazon's 5-star rated items.

What About Its Numbers and High Valuation?

As far as the numbers go, what's not to like?

At a little over 28, Costco's P/E ratio is relatively low, when compared to its own past:

COST PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Costco's EPS continues to grow steadily:

COST EPS Basic (TTM) data by YCharts

Price/Sales also shows a good valuation. As you can see, the P/S ratio has been going in cycles, and is due for a rise

COST PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Profit and revenue have continued to grow without interruption:

COST Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts COST Gross Profit (Annual) data by YCharts

Return on Equity, Return on Invested Capital, and Gross Profit Margins all showing impressive improvements over the years.

COST Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Costco's fundamentals are so strong, I don't think I need to make a case for it. The numbers and charts speak for themselves! Add to this the fact that same store sales continue to rise, and that both international and domestic business is growing, and has plenty of room to grow further.

Costco's Yield is Much Higher Than 1.23

Did I remember to mention that in my 5 years as a Costco investor, I have twice received a dividend payout of $7, and once a payout of $5? The first time I received the one-time dividend was in December 2012, and was a whopping 7.22% yield! The $5 payment happened in February 2015, and was a yield of 3.36%. The most recent one was paid in May 2017. Another $7 a share, this time amounting to a yield of 4.05%. Target with its 4.17 yield is frequently advertised as an excellent dividend-investor buy. While Costco's 1.23 annual yield may initially seem conservative in comparison to Target's, you need to remember that Costco's one-time dividend payments are often ignored in the calculations, and can easily bring in an additional 2-3% in annual yield.

The Technicals Agree. Take Advantage of the Retail Panic!

Costco recently crossed above its 200-day moving average, and is poised to fill a gap to 180s, and possibly go beyond that. The retail sector as a whole is ready for a rebound as well, and I expect Costco to be one of the best performers in its sector. If you have been waiting to be a part of this fantastic company, this may be as good a chance as you will ever get!

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.