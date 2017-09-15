China Loan Growth 13% For August 2017 Adds $US166.6B To The Economy

Overall macro fiscal flows are strong at over 15% but are decelerating as compared to 2016. Still plenty of momentum upwards for asset prices such as stocks, bonds, and land.

Positive macro fiscal flows add to the stock of wealth in the private sector and negative ones take it away.

China's private sector credit creation is 13% for August 2017 adding $US166.6B to the economy in just one month.

The Chinese have just released their credit creation data for August 2017. Credit creation is the largely macro flow segment for China and plays a key role. The purpose of this report is to place this new data in our fiscal flows national balance of accounts model to see what impact this data has on business going forward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of China

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

And similarly:

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on these formulae.

Each sector will be examined in turn starting with the private sector.

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - More loans created than repaid. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks. One has the best chance of earning a positive return in a private sector that is growing rather than shrinking, and this should be a macro investing consideration for any investor.

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial and State banks.

In China, loans to the private sector refer to total social financing. Social financing is the volume of financing provided by the financial system to the real economy (domestic non-financial enterprises and households) during a period. This credit is presumably not used for financial speculation and asset price inflation and leads to the creation of new goods and services. Whereas the chart above it is total loans to banks, which like in the West, are used for purchasing existing assets rather than financing the creation of new ones. Sadly the latter is one tenth of the former.

The chart shows that credit creation is both large and trending upwards and the sums involved enormous. China is on track to issue US$1.1 Trillion in credit this year if present trends hold, slightly less than last year. The China credit picture is blurry given that some is private and some is credit issued by State Operated Enterprises (SOEs). Is this private credit or government spending? Hard to define by Western accounting standards. However, the important take away is that the contribution is positive and very large.

By comparison loan growth in the USA is zero at present and looks to decline into a deleveraging phase.

Domestic credit to the private sector as a percentage of GDP is 153.3% (World Bank 2015). Household debt to GDP is a low 43.2%. There is still considerable scope for households to take on more debt to keep the credit juggernaut moving. The all important debt to household income figure is not kept for China.

This is what the loan growth of an emerging super power looks like.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is both positive, large and trending down overall. The most recent data is better than the first quarter of this calendar year.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

The chart shows the government adding to the private sector with deficit spending. Sadly the trend is for less spending which is a negative for the private sector.

China is a monetary currency sovereign and thus the provider of the unit of account, deficit spending costs it nothing. Some government spending is also part of credit creation by SOE banks mentioned above.

General unemployment in China is 3.95% and falling. The inflation rate is a tiny 1.8% and rising.

This indicates that a close to full employment economy with massive credit growth is not inflationary. Nor are rising government deficits, in fact, the opposite is true, government deficits are stimulatory and cause more factors for production to come into use to meet aggregate demand. Fiscal policy works and is very effective.

What does not work is monetary policy as practiced in the West where a stock of unemployed factors of production are used to both control inflation and lessen aggregate demand.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock flow consistent sector flow framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 15.2 % 1.8 % 3.8 % 20.8% Now 9.8% 1.5 3% 14.3%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

One can see that it is private credit creation that is doing the heavy lifting although all three sector income flows are positive. Part of the credit creation is also funded directly by the government in its role as the monetary currency sovereign, creating money as it spends its budget. State money creation in motion. It is hard for mainstream Western economists to understand what is going on as the concept of the monetary currency sovereign funding deficits ad hoc as it spends is largely unknown or shrouded by the belief that taxes and bond issuance fund it and thereby constrain it.

China is powering along, and the macro fiscal flows are not just strong but also enormous in absolute terms. It looks as though the flows are slowing in all three sectors though and that a good portion of the credit creation is going not into the creation of new products and services but the purchase of existing assets such as real estate, stocks, and bonds. Asset price inflation, good news for investors holding assets and receiving a free lunch as these rise in value due to "speculative" credit as opposed to productive credit creation.

If you want a free lunch from this macro fiscal flow extravaganza you can do so using the following China ETFs:

