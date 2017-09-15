Snap's Monetization Problems Indicative Of A Failing Business Model

Results from both Q117 and Q217 financial results indicated revenues falling short of expectations. The upcoming Q317 report does not appear to be promising either.

Recently, Deutsche Bank's analyst reported that many ad buyers were experiencing poor ROI on Snapchat and that advertiser's interest in the Snapchat platform was "waning."

Comedy Central's departure may be a prelude to other content providers leaving Snapchat's platform. The message has become clear that it is difficult to make money on the Snapchat platform.

If youth-oriented content like Comedy Central cannot make money on Snapchat, then it becomes apparent how serious Snap's monetization problems have become. In fact, this could indicate a watershed moment.

The much-hyped Snap, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAP) IPO roadshow made great promises that had analyst's expecting revenues of well above $200 billion. After the disappointing financial results of Q117, analysts reduced revenue forecasts below the $200 billion mark. Now after the once again disappointing Q217 results, analysts are reducing revenue estimates for this year and 2018 still lower. Shown in the SA News Report excerpt below is Deutsche Bank's reduced revenue estimates from $1.9B to $1.6B for 2017 and 2018.

SNAP data by YCharts

There seems to be a clear trend in the reduction of revenue forecasts for Snap underway, however, the stock still trades at only $1.80 below its IPO price amidst the growing consensus of reduced future revenues. More concerning is the underlying problems that are causing the revenue shortfalls. Snap is suffering from monetization issues that are indicative of a business model that is currently failing.

Just this week two key items emerged as the Deutsche Bank analyst reported waning interest in the Snapchat platforms by advertisers, and Comedy Central will not be renewing its contract to provide content.

Viacom's (NASDAQ:VIAB) Comedy Central has reported that it will not renew its contract with Snap to provide content on the Snapchat platform with the last show slated for September 30th of this month. The unamusing reason reported for Comedy Central's departure is that "Viacom found it hard to make money off it, a media buyer told Business Insider." It is difficult to overstate the negative significance of this watershed event. Here is a hugely popular program on the Snapchat platform that was well received by the dominant Millennial demographic on Snapchat. Yet, even with these significant advantages Comedy Central's parent company Viacom could not make money on the Snapchat platform;

Let's consider that bombshell for a moment. Comedy Central is a program favorite of Millennials on the Snapchat platform targeted squarely at its primary demographic with 5-minute "comedy shorts" segments. And even with this ideal programming matched up with its most opportune youth demographic on Snapchat, Viacom still could not successfully monetize the Comedy Central program. If Comedy Central could not make money, then who else is experiencing a negative return on investment (NYSE:ROI)? Possibly, we may see further departures of other content providers from the Snap platform. And as word spreads of negative ROI and monetization problems on the Snapchat platform, it could become more difficult to attract new programming.

The following graphics may help to explain the monetization problems for content providers on Snapchat. Only a small fraction of Snapchat users actually view the platform's Discover content. This problem for content providers and Snap is compounded by sharply slowing user growth for the Snapchat platform:

The failing monetization effort gets much worse for content providers when the above 24% of Snapchat users who view Discover/Live content is broken down further. The graphic below illustrates that only about 10% of users view New Discover Stories daily:

Viacom's decision to pull the plug on Comedy Central becomes more obvious when factoring in the short attention span of Millennials for ads. Furthermore, research has shown that Millennials do not respond to ads. Hence, the inability of both content providers and ad buyers to achieve a return on investment (ROI) on the Snapchat platform. Bad news if you are trying to actually pay for the expenses of bringing content or placing ads on Snapchat. Worse news if you are Snap who is trying to sell these money-losing content spots and ads to customers.

Snap's entire business model is predicated upon generating revenues from selling advertising to ad buyers. It has become increasingly clear that the user base on Snapchat is not supporting these ads. Accordingly, Snap's business model may now be approaching free-fall with the latest bad news that Viacom's Comedy Central could not make money on the Snapchat platform.

The word is now out in the ad-buying and content-producing marketplace and the message is clear: It is difficult to make money on the Snapchat platform.

This alarming news for Snap that Viacom is canceling its contract for Comedy Central comes on the heels of this week's other crisis alert from the Deutsche Bank analyst that, "Advertising interest is waning." Keep in mind that Deutsche Bank was one of the Snap IPO's underwriters. Generally, when an underwriter discusses a former client so close to a recent IPO it is with a positive tone. It is very telling that Snap's own underwriting team has become increasingly negative on Snap.

In fact, the largest lead underwriter of Snap's IPO, Morgan Stanley, recently issued a mea culpa by stating, "We have been wrong" on Snap. The lead underwriter slashed its price target from $28 to $16 and interestingly added an addendum to their price target that was a "bear market price target of $7." I earned my Series 7 license to begin work as a stockbroker in 1986. In 30-years on the Street, I cannot remember a lead underwriter turning on a recent IPO in this fashion. CNBC's Jim Cramer actually called the Morgan Stanley report, "An obituary."

Investors ignore these type of warnings at their own peril as Snap's business model continues to deteriorate.

Conclusion and Summary

If one were looking for a clear signal that might indicate the beginning of the end of Snap's worsening struggle for corporate survival, then this week's dual crisis alerts just might be it. When another IPO underwriter, Deutsche Bank, turns negative upon a recent IPO with comments of "waning interest" in the Snapchat platform by advertisers who are experiencing low to no ROI then investors should sit up and take notice. But when news of a major content provider has cancelled its contract with Snap occurs in the same week, then investors must seriously question their motivation for holding this stock.

Although often controversial and with a mixed record for his stock market calls, CNBC's Jim Cramer has garnered significant experience over his years. Cramer's pronouncement of the recent downgrade of Snap by Morgan Stanley as an "obituary" may prove prophetic. These type of messages are not what investors want to hear about any stock they own and should not be ignored.

However, close followers of Snap's stock know that there is a very hardcore following of mostly Millennial and less experienced investors who have sworn allegiance to their leader Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap. These investors seem to be enamored with the "shiny buttons and bright lights" aspects of the attractive Snapchat platform. At the same time these investors are very disinterested in boring items such as valuation; staggering losses; burn rate of IPO cash; increasing expenses; sharply decelerating revenues; saturated markets; increasing competition from superior companies; dismal quarterly reports; class action and patent infringement lawsuits; all of which are being experienced by Snap.

Considering the growing list of negatives for Snap it is increasingly possible that we are looking at a failing business model. Snap's existence is being propped up only by a dwindling amount of IPO cash that decreases by significant amounts quarterly. In this previous article, we began an accounting watch of the rapidly decreasing IPO cash position. At the current burn rate, this capital will be exhausted in about 7 quarters. This week's alarming news of a deteriorating revenue model indicates still larger problems looming for Snap in the near future.

Perhaps the Michael Jordan quote below expresses the sentiments of the cult-like tenacity of many Snap shareholders:

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.