DONG Energy: Blowing Away the Opposition in the UK

Offshore wind contracts halve in price in 2 years and now offshore wind power cheaper than nuclear power or gas in the UK.

I’m on the record that offshore wind is an obvious choice for resolving the upcoming energy replacements as nuclear plants retire, notwithstanding that the UK has a major new nuclear program (which is in trouble). Here I document the latest news for offshore wind projects, which show that major wind companies like DONG Energy (OTCPK:OTCPK:DNNGY)(OTC:OTCPK:DOGEF) are winning in the competitive race.

Offshore wind auction in the UK : dramatic fall in price

As happened recently for offshore wind setting record subsidy free prices in Germany, this has been repeated again in UK auctions for 3 offshore projects.

Source IEEFA

These prices are a wake up call to nuclear (and gas) providers as nuclear and gas can’t compete with such dramatic price reductions. Two offshore projects Hornsea 2 (a 1.386 GW project to be developed by DONG Energy of the coast of Yorkshire) and Moray (Northeast coast project by EDP Renovaveis and Engie (OTCPK:OTCPK:ENGIY)) were priced at $76.34 (57.50 pounds)/MWh. These projects are due for completion in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Hornsea 2 is slightly bigger than DONG Energy’s 1.2 GW Honsea 1 project, and it is will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm (although perhaps not for long with 70-100 GW wind farms envisaged in the proposed North Sea Wind Power Hub).

A third offshore project, Triton Knoll (to be developed by Innogy (OTCPK:OTCPK:INNYY) and Statkraft off the coast of Lincolnshire), was priced at $99.22 (74.75 pounds)/MWh for completion in 2021 or 2022.

These prices were as much as half the cost in 2015 and were cheaper than the levelized cost of gas. Nuclear power at Hinkley Point C is priced at $122.75 (92.50 pounds and this was at 2012 prices)/MWh. Note that the Hinkley Point C prices are indexed and guaranteed for 35 years, while the offshore wind contracts are for 15 years only.

And Hinkley Point C is due for completion in 2025. If the history of other Generation 3 nuclear projects is anything to go by, it would be a brave planner who doesn’t have a contingency plan for delays in the Hinkley Point C nuclear program. In an interesting contrast, the recent German subsidy free offshore wind project won by DONG Energy in April 2017 has a completion date of 2024. The DONG Energy Hornsea 2 project discussed here has a planned completion that is earlier (2022). This suggests that DONG Energy is comfortable with the innovations/improvements it is making in its offshore technology to allow it to indicate an earlier completion date.

The above qualitative story about DONG Energy’s offshore wind program in the UK perhaps helps explain the impressive 12 month chart for DONG Energy, no doubt helped by DONG exiting its oil and gas assets to focus on offshore wind.

Source : DONG Energy 12 month performance on the Danish market

As is always the case with emerging technologies, the devil is in the details. The UK offshore wind bids are not just comparable with the recent German (and Danish and Dutch) auctions. The funding of the German projects did not include a significant cost of sending the power to the grid. In the case of the UK auctions a large part of the power transfer to the grid is included in the bid price. This makes the UK offshore announcement even more extraordinary.

In an interesting twist Rolls Royce (OTCPK:OTCPK:RYCEY), which is promoting SMR (Small Modular Reactor) small scale nuclear reactors, pitched for its technology, suggesting it could deliver power at 60 pounds/MWh (i.e. comparable to the lower cost offshore wind projects). My reservation about this is that the wind projects will be operating within 5 years, while the SMR programs are still a concept. Once they have decided on a SMR prototype, it might take 5 years to get approvals sorted out. I suspect that the time is past when nuclear projects with no proof of concept get approved. Given the disaster of the Generation 3 nuclear programs, someone will have to get approval for and build a SMR facility, and then show that it works.

The context for offshore wind

The above are today’s results for offshore wind penetration. In Europe in 2016, 1.558 GW of offshore wind was installed and grid connected. This brought total offshore wind in Europe to 12.631 GW in 10 countries. However, the industry acknowledges that to really take-off, capital and operational costs need to be reduced. Innovation is needed in 3 areas: i) turbines, ii) operations and management and iii) grid connection.

Regarding turbines, bigger is better as it means fewer offshore structures and less service and maintenance needed for the same power output. DONG Energy is working on offshore turbines with 13-15 MW capacity.

Approximately 80% of operations and management costs revolve around transporting technicians to offshore sites, and this gets more challenging as offshore projects move further offshore, perhaps 60 or even 100 km. With remote monitoring and diagnostics there is less need for technicians to be physically present. Additional savings come from scheduling maintenance outside of times of peak production. An example of innovation in O&M is that drones are being investigated to inspect blades. This will reduce need for cranes, baskets and shipping to move the equipment around.

There is much innovation happening concerning getting power from the offshore turbines to the grid. This means more power and more compact infrastructure. A key aspect of this is introduction of higher voltage cabling. Hooking up offshore wind with storage capacity such as pumped hydro is another way to make the power delivery more flexible and hence valuable. Batteries have a part to play too and this is being explored by DONG Energy with a 2MW/2MWh lithium battery system at their Burbo Bank offshore farm. The lithium batteries are about frequency response.

Wind power in Europe sets records

While offshore wind is starting to take-off, it is worth remembering that Europe has considerable amounts of onshore wind installed, and the onshore wind produces 5 times as much power as offshore wind at the moment.

This month there have been record days for wind powered electricity generation in Europe, with 20% of electricity provided on September 11. On that day 1360 GWh of electricity was produced onshore and 251 GWh of electricity was produced offshore, with relatively stable production throughout the day. Wind accounted for 83% of Denmark’s, 54% of Ireland’s and 42% of Germany’s electricity demand. Other countries with significant contribution were Portugal (29%), UK (29%), Netherlands (25%) and Spain (24%).

Conclusion

Offshore wind is a renewable energy technology that has made remarkable progress in 2017 and, while DONG Energy is at the forefront, a number of other companies are involved in major expansion of this technology. And it isn’t limited to Europe as major developments are happening in the US, China, Japan and India to mention just a few areas with huge potential for growth.

I’ve indicated that these big changes are happening as the elderly UK nuclear facilities are decommissioned. I’ve also indicated in several articles that this could be an area where a planned nuclear resurgence might end up seeing offshore wind blossom instead. This is a major opportunity and it is worth spending some time investigating which companies are going to benefit.

I am not a financial advisor. I seek to identify how energy transitions are going to play out. If my commentary helps you think about your energy portfolio, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.