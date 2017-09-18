Fortive Exceeding Expectations And Deploying Capital Into M&A

Fortive (FTV) hasn't wasted time showing investors that it fully intends to follow the model and map left by Danaher (DHR). In addition to driving continuous internal improvement, Fortive has started putting shareholder capital to work in M&A – deploying more than $1.5 billion so far this year. Although the deals have been a little pricey, particularly the most recent acquisition, the businesses seem to very much fit in with the vision management has outlined for the company.

These shares have been quite strong year to date and over the last year, so I can't say that the Street is asleep on this name anymore. The appreciation potential in the shares is no longer in that sweet spot I'd like for a new investment, but quality doesn't often come cheap, and I'd note that Danaher did well for investors for a long time despite elevated valuations.

Loading Up

With the announcement earlier this month that it had agreed to acquire Landauer (LDR), Fortive has now met (slightly exceeded, actually) its target of $1.5 billion in capital deployed to M&A this year. Although that might suggest that the company is now on the sideline with respect to additional deals, I really don't believe that to be the case – like Danaher (and other well-run, opportunistic companies), I expect Fortive management to pursue a policy of “it's better to ask for forgiveness than permission” and not hesitate to pursue further deals this year if the right opportunity(ies) appear.

Since my last update on Fortive, the company has announced three significant acquisitions.

The first was for Orpak Systems, an Israeli manufacturer of hardware, software, and services for fueling and fleet management with a particular focus on automation/automated solutions and SaaS offerings. At around $200 million, I don't believe Fortive overpaid (Orpak had $90 million in 2016 revenue), given the company's leverage to higher-growth markets and the automation angle.

Fortive then announced the acquisition of Industrial Scientific for $600 million. This company manufactures gas monitoring equipment (including portable detection equipment) and positions itself in part as a “safety as a service” player – an area that Fortive is showing increasing interest in. While the multiple was a little high (over 10x forward EBITDA) and this business competes with well-established players like 3M (MMM), Honeywell (HON), and MSA Safety (MSA), the multiple isn't out of line for what 3M paid for Scott Safety, and these businesses tend to offer good margins and above-average revenue growth.

The most recent deal, or Landauer, looks more expensive. Fortive is paying around 19x trailing EBITDA for this company, and I think Fortive's 10% hurdle rate will take a while to materialize on this one. Landauer is a leader in technical and analytical services for measuring occupational and environmental radiation exposure – including the badges that healthcare workers wear to monitor their exposure to radiation from imaging equipment. Although Landauer is not growing especially quickly – reported revenue has been pretty flat since 2012, and organic revenue was up 6% and less than 4% in the last two years – it has strong share in the U.S. hospital and industrial markets, good margins and cash flow conversion, and opportunities to grow in the professional office space. What's more, over 80% of the company's revenue is recurring, and it absolutely fits the “safety as a service” business model.

The Base Business Remains On Track

Since my last update, Fortive has hosted an investor meeting and announced second quarter results – both of which largely met my expectations.

The investor/analyst meeting reminded me a lot of Danaher back in its early days in terms of tone, targets, and focus. Continuous process improvement is going to be a long-term focus for Fortive, and to that end, investors should look for new Field Solutions products (Accelix) that incorporate software from the eMaint acquisition and address the Tier-2 asset monitoring opportunity. Product Realization is also set to launch new products, as the business looks to exploit new non-traditional verticals (like datacenter and auto). Automation, software, and software-as-a-service are going to be priorities across the business, and I think management is looking for ways to add more sticky high-margin services across the platform (which would fit in with the three acquisitions the company has made).

M&A is going to be a featured part of the story, with management targeting $1.5 billion in capital for 2017 (already met/exceeded) and $5 billion to $7 billion deployed out to 2021.

On the earnings side, Fortive's 5%-plus organic growth in the second quarter put it on the right side of average for industrial conglomerates, though not in the top tier (the 7%-plus enjoyed by companies like Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) and so on), with five of its six main platforms growing at a mid-single-digit rate. Margins improved in a tougher quarter for margin leverage, with segment margins up about a point.

The Opportunity

I know some investors will be concerned (if not annoyed) at the multiples that Fortive was willing to pay for its last two deals. I admit a little concern with the price paid for Landauer, but that's a business with some meaningful barriers to entry that will come in with a cash flow margin in line to better than Fortive's average before management works their cost/process efficiency magic on the business.

Moreover, Fortive, Danaher, and 3M are among those companies that seem to realize that you can worry too much about the price tag in M&A and miss out on deals that create meaningful long-term value for a business. Said differently, I'm happier to see Fortive pay up for good business than to see them buy up crappy businesses that need a lot of work just because they're cheap (you don't make much money skin-diving in portajohns for quarters).

My basic valuation structure remains in place, as I expect the company to generate around 6% to 7% long-term revenue growth and 7% to 8% FCF growth, with M&A most definitely included into that figure. Estimating M&A is always tricky, though, and I'm not assuming any particularly large deals at this point. I can't say that Fortive is cheap today on those assumptions, but a total return in the high single digits still isn't terrible.

The Bottom Line

I could still support buying Fortive today with a long-term buy-and-hold mentality (and I'm still considering that myself). It's not cheap, but not many quality names are, and I believe management is committed to driving shareholder value through an approach that has already seen the test of time. I don't want to belabor the Danaher-Fortive comparisons, but paying up a bit for “the next Danaher” isn't a horrible idea, though a pullback would certainly be welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.