Just Xi Jinping Faust Or Just Coincidence? Ask Mr. White

A series of apparent coincidences, with the common denominator of China, have got people thinking about the bigger picture. As Bruce Lee famously instructed "Don't think, feel". Mr. White has done both!

The last report observed the introduction of "Xi Jinping Thought" in preparation for it to be formally adopted as Communist Party doctrine at the 19th Congress later this year. Confirmation of this thesis was found with evidence of a process that is being executed to enable this outcome. This political outcome was characterized by the application of Socialist principles with uniquely "Chinese characteristics".

President Xi Jinping recently held a workshop to explain and inculcate the theoretical and practical questions, regarding adherence to and development of Socialism with "Chinese characteristics", into the hearts and minds of the Communist Party officials who will implement it. This workshop was moderated by Premier Li Keqiang, who gave his formal blessing to the strategy and its adoption by the Party later this year.

In a previous 2015 report, the then new Chinese strategy of creating global Mega Caps out of former National Champions from the State Owned Enterprise (SOE) sector was identified. Further confirmation of this thesis was recently given by Chinese policy makers in their latest edict that all SOE's will either become limited liability companies (LLC's) or joint stock companies by the end of this year. The government was at pains to emphasize that this move does not involve privatization per se as understood in western parlance. Socialism with "Chinese characteristics" was the theme that resonated in this move.

Having recently downgraded China because of its debt problems, Moody's has compromised and in the process embarrassed itself by upgrading its view of the Chinese banking sector for the same reason. To rationalize this apparent absurdity it should be noted that Moody's is opining on the new mechanisms in place such as debt for equity swaps to mitigate the non-performing loan (NPL) issue. The upgrade thus reflects a stabilization of the rising NPL tide, rather than any fundamental positive economic growth driver.

Moody's may also be conforming to the general global sense of conformity that observers have adopted, in relation to framing perceptions of Chinese economic policy and its future outcomes. This frame of reference was recently projected for global consumption by two spokesmen of the Office of the Central Leading Group on Financial and Economic Affairs. Official Chinese groupspeak is that "neutral" economic policy will have the "neutral" outcome of purging the economy of leverage and simultaneously building a strong fundamental basis for organic growth. Global groupthink is now belatedly accepting and discounting this domestic Chinese presentation in Chinese capital markets. Confluent with the neutral policy theme, policy makers also reiterated their commitment to eradicate excess capacity in the economy and its causal twin of excessive-leverage. The official signal is that the debt bubble has reached its limit and will now be addressed by policy makers.

Whilst noting the positive growth effects of the current "neutral" policy stance, the IMF recently warned against complacency by policy makers from the apparent tolerance shown by global commentators and investors. Noting that private debt levels are due to break above all-time highs, the IMF warned that the current growth trajectory is fueled by an unsustainable growth in debt. By default therefore, levels of debt must be cut back to sustainable levels or structural economic reforms must occur in order to sustain them.

Stepping back from all the current headline noise about North Korea, trade friction with President Trump and Chinese debt it is possible to discern a great global compromise at policy maker level to interface with and cooperate with the Chinese transition of power in October this year. The Globalists will accept the transition in return for President Xi addressing the systemic risks that China presents to the global economy. In return, the Globalists (with the exception of President Trump!) will maintain free trade policies towards China. This policy maker compromise has then trickled down into various financial institutional initiatives to create the legend that all is well with the Chinese economy and financial markets.

Confluent with the global window dressing of China's issues, China's own domestic PR machine projects wealth and power. Bitcoin was ceremoniously attacked on two fronts by Chinese regulators and JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon, as a classic example of this global bargain. It is all reminiscent of the golden days when China was opened up by few good men from Goldman, led by John Thornton and ably supported by Robert Rubin. The current leader of the Globalist-American mission to China is Ray Dalio, who hopes to "trump" Goldman's previous successes with a massive Chinese investment fund of his own. Imagine what he could do and the fees he could earn on a slice of China's massive surpluses. He could single-handedly address the big global imbalance issue and get paid to do so. One senses that the major world players (with the exception of President Trump who Dalio believes remains an enigma to the "quizzical" Chinese!) have all accepted Xi Jinping and made their bargains with him.

China's fiscal problems were further sanitized for domestic and global consumption pre-summit, with no murmur of rebuke by the global financial institutions and commentators. The sanitization was done through a very subjective piece of stress-testing and auditing of the national accounts and balance sheet, by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. It reminds this author of the time that President Obama toyed with the idea of using America's vast resource wealth and mineral stockpiles as collateral for the original "US$ ICO", when its credit was questioned during the height of the Credit Crunch. For being a good global partner and not questioning America's credit by selling its immense holding of US Treasuries back in the day, the favor has now been returned to China by all but President Trump.

Symbolic confirmation of the great Globalist rapprochement with President Xi Jinping's new China, was the announcement that the country will return to borrowing in the US$ bond market for the first time since 2004. China doesn't need the $2 billion it intends to raise. It is also rapidly establishing the reserve currency status and convertability of its own currency, to allow it to borrow globally in the currency that it prints just like America can. The political rather than economic gesture of borrowing in US$ is therefore symbolic of China's acceptance of co-existence with America. In return, China will be given the Asian US$ benchmark status that it commands as the quid pro quo. The cost of US$ capital in Asia is therefore based on where China can borrow, just as the US$ cost of capital in Europe and the rest of the world ex-Asia is driven by US Treasuries. The bi-polar world of capital markets has thus been linked to President Xi Jinping's emergence as China's supreme leader.

As Chinese policy makers' focus concentrates on the upcoming Party meetings, at which President Xi is expected to cement his grip on the executive, the global hiatus on the end of global QE is tactically supporting this event. The recent Jackson Hole central bankers gathering yielded little commitment to accelerate the normalization of global QE. In the cases of the ECB and BOJ, the respective central bank leaders even intimated that their economies are still in crisis mode; and therefore require a further commitment to easy monetary policy. Against this global backdrop, the "neutral" policy of the PBoC therefore appears relatively tighter and thus supports the Yuan. A stable Yuan will be most helpful during the Party conference, so the PBoC is tolerating the currency's strength as the tightening driver of its "neutral" policy. In consequence, it will be able to ease up on domestic monetary conditions, which will also project a favorable domestic capital markets environment for the Party summit.

As the summit approaches, the Yuan's appreciation is being fine-tuned by the PBOC's reversal of various measures put in place to prevent its depreciation through associated capital flight.

The latest September Chinese domestic economic data shows that the pre-summit window dressing stimulus is starting to wear off already even before the big event occurs.

The decline in cement production is a particularly telling indicator of economic deceleration.

The Chinese banking sector also looks to be on the cusp of a new evolutionary phase, to complement and enable the upcoming political evolution at the Party summit. Banks have seen their deposit bases erode as Chinese policy makers have effectively used them to subsidize economic growth at low rates of interest. To fund the economic growth, banks have resorted to shadow banking wealth management products, which have become an unstable pyramid scheme as the underlying economic growth rate is no longer great enough to provide the optimistic returns offered by the products.

The Chinese banking sector is a source of systemic risk for the Chinese economy and thus political risk for President Xi Jinping. If policy makers adopt the same response to this risk as they have done in other industries, then one can expect a further wave of consolidation in the banking sector; which will yield the balance sheet scale to try and deal with the risks. In practice however, China is creating a Too Big To Fail banking sector problem. The only real solution is for a new round of equity capital raising, rather than mergers that concentrate risk into a few TBTF institutions.

China needs a wave of equity capital raising in the banking sector, if it is to truly mitigate this risk. Policy makers and the PBoC therefore can be expected to get together to boost the share prices of Chinese banks post-mergers, in order to reduce the equity cost of capital when the new wave of recapitalization occurs. Chinese banks could also be supported through allowing them to raise deposit rates and/or borrow in the bond markets. Bank bondholders should beware that managed interest rates may not compensate them for the risk they are taking in subsidizing any recapitalization of the banking sector.

At this time of apparent coincidence, it is perhaps no coincidence to see OECD economist and thought leader William White appearing on the global stage and following Bruce Lee's advice. In his latest timely remarks, White is ostensibly making a bearish call on asset valuations. He is also the one clear siren voice opining objectively and negatively about China and it's amazing Great Wall of debt. If one feels what White says rather than just thinks about what he says however, a less bearish outcome can envisaged.

On the bear side, White thinks that: "We're seeing all sorts of odd developments in financial markets. The prices of many financial assets are very high. Things could work out all right, but there are enough dangers that one should be thinking about the downside." Specifically on China he thinks that: "I don't think anybody has ever seen anything like it before. It's not just the level of debt that's worrisome. It's the speed at which the debt accumulated, which leads you to believe that perhaps the vetting of the loans has not been as careful as it might have been. Some of these loans that should never have been made will not be repaid and will not be re-serviced."

On the constructive side however, White feels that: "We need more fiscal expansion for those that have room to do it. We need structural reforms to allow faster growth and a greater capacity to service debt." He also feels that, banks need to write down their bad loans, he said. Writedowns are painful for financial institutions, but can be considered necessary as part of the process of liquidating zombie banks that can't make loans and choke off economic growth. In relation to debt, he feels that policy makers need "a greater willingness to look the debt beast in the face and say, 'Some of these debts will not be serviced. They have to be written off,' and maybe financial institutions recapitalized as a consequence."

On China, White feels that: "Something has gone seriously wrong in many countries in terms of the mix between wage income and capital income. We should be doing a lot more thinking, as already has started in China, about whether wages ought not to be higher -- at the expense of the people that invested capital in various businesses."

Q: So China is ahead of the curve, who knew?

A: An economist who works the kind of Globalist institution (OECD) and another (the IMF) who are alleged by this author to be collaborating with Xi Jinping's transition process.

Q: Does all of this sound like a coincidence?

A: (ask yourself)

As Bruce Lee advises, "don't look at the finger or you will miss all the heavenly glory". Ray Dalio certainly isn't looking "at the finger"!

