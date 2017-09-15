New Azure Products Can Help Microsoft Reduce The Lead Of Amazon Web Services

Microsoft (MSFT) has never divulged Azure’s official revenue/operating numbers. It’s part of Intelligent Cloud. Azure’s revenues are lumped with other Intelligent Cloud products like Windows Servers and MS SQL. Nevertheless, the overall Intelligent Cloud segment is profitable. I assume fast-growing Azure also is a contributor to Microsoft’s bottom line.

Azure is largely why Microsoft’s commercial cloud products are on track to hit $20 billion in annual revenue by Q1 FY 2018.

Azure is the fastest-growing cloud infrastructure service provider. However, Synergy Research’s Q2 report estimated that Azure only has 11% of the global cloud infrastructure services industry. This is still way below Amazon (AMZN) Web Services’ 34% market share.

Microsoft is the undisputed leader in the $15 billion/quarter Enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service) industry. Unfortunately, it looks like Microsoft might remain a distant second runner-up to Amazon when it comes to Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

Azure’s Race Against AWS Will Push Smaller Firms Out Of Business

For the last four quarters, Azure only gained another 3% cut of the Cloud Infrastructure Services industry. Taking just 3% in additional share after one year means Microsoft is fighting an arduous, uphill race against Amazon Web Services. Further, Azure is not even taking market share away from AWS. Azure’s 3% growth came at the expense of smaller IaaS, PaaS, and private cloud service providers.

My fearless forecast is that bigger players like Amazon, IBM (IBM), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft will eventually devour the remaining 23% share of other small cloud infrastructure service providers. Many of those smaller firms will close shop from the intense competition.

Catching up with AWS is no longer Microsoft’s priority. The main goal now is for Azure to get the largest share of that 23% share currently held by smaller players. Microsoft’s recent launch of its new low-cost B-Series burst workload Azure virtual machines made it more difficult for smaller firms to compete. Like Amazon, Microsoft is now using low-ball pricing to entice customers to switch to Azure.

The B-series burst workload Azure instances are so cheap that even students can afford them. The minimum or maximum workload on an 8 Virtual CPUs-equipped Linux Azure Standard_B8ms with 32GB RAM/64GB SSD drive only costs $0.376/hour. The Windows version of it will just cost $0.439/hour.

(Source: Microsoft)

Small and large enterprises can run/test CPU-intensive software programs on Azure for less than $0.50 per hour. A blogger can rent a dedicated 24/7 web server with 8GB of RAM/16GB SSD storage for less than $9/month (Standard_B2ms).

The burst workload B-Series Azure service is as affordable as Amazon’s EC2 T2 burstable instances. Microsoft is happy and willing to compete on prices against AWS. Microsoft providing dirt-cheap cloud hosting/computing services is a boon to budget-constrained individuals and firms.

It should help Azure add 4% or 5% market share per year to its current 11% stake in cloud infrastructure services.

Azure Launches Confidential Computing

Growing the total addressable market of Azure requires Microsoft to come up with more high-margin types of cloud computing services. The new Confidential Computing Azure service aims to provide always-encrypted code/data computing privileges to enterprises. Confidential computing is Microsoft’s attempt to add another layer of security/privacy to the already cybersecurity-laden Azure platform.

Confidential computing is just a fancy term describing that data uploaded and processed at Azure is always protected/encrypted inside a Trusted Execution Environment. TEE prevents unauthorized access to data and the code to access/process it. It means even corporate employees with server root/admin access privileges won’t be able to view/modify anything without proper authentication/permission.

(Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft will likely charge more when Azure customers avail of the added security layer of confidential computing. Government agencies and secrets-laden corporations will appreciate this new paid-for feature from Azure.

Conclusion

Azure is the fastest-growing component of Intelligent Cloud. Microsoft needs a healthy, growing Intelligent Cloud division to offset its declining More Personal Computing segment. Microsoft is deftly innovating/adapting so it can attract more subscribers to Azure. The dirt-cheap B-Series burstable Azure virtual machines are necessary for increasing the total addressable market.

(Source: Business Insider)

Confidential Computing is a recent invention to extract more money out of big-spending Azure customers. It was born out of the growing paranoia over recent security breaches like the Equifax hack. Anything that helps Azure grow faster is worth discussing here at Seeking Alpha. Like it or not, Azure is still eating dust running behind AWS in cloud infrastructure services.

I'm long MSFT. I rate it as a buy. AMZN also is a buy. Microsoft doesn’t have a cult-like leader like Bezos. However, MSFT is clearly the cheaper/safer bet when it comes to cloud computing. Five years from now, when all smaller players have died, Amazon and Microsoft might be the last two standing giants of the $14 billion/quarter cloud infrastructure industry.

(Source: Morningstar)