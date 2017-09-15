AK Steel Could Be A Steal

The pieces were in place for a sustained market turnaround within steel. Many well researched and written articles have been published here and elsewhere in recent weeks on the seemingly long overdue reversal. Since then, there have been broad industry declines. In this article, I will describe some likely contributing factors to this decline and why AK Steel (AKS) is a good buy moving forward.

Why the broad declines?

Setting aside inherent market unpredictability and technical indicators, there are a few reasons why a decline has been seen this week. Note that the below shouldn't be considered an exhaustive list of reasons. Feel free to provide others (or refute the below) in the comments.

Continued uncertainty regarding the outcome from the 232 probe. The US Commerce Department has until January 2018 to determine if steel imports pose a threat to national security and to recommend action, followed by a 90-day window for the President to consider the recommendations and 15 additional days to finalize any policy. I would surmise that the recent shift towards a more globalized approach in economic policy from the Trump administration has led to increased pessimism that any limitations to steel imports will occur. Of course, those winds could shift many more times in the next few months.

Dual pieces of news out of China of a record steel output and, interestingly enough, a plan to decrease output due primarily to pollution concerns. The latter probably had little impact, since any talk of a planned output decrease is probably just hot (polluted) air. Other countries, such as Malaysia, would quickly make up for any decreased production.

The somewhat paradoxical news that Hurricane Harvey negatively impacted August vehicle sales. Much has been written on Hurricane Harvey's (and to a much lesser extent Irma's) impact to vehicle sales. I tend to side with those who see a net positive auto industry gain, one with a long tail lasting through 2018.

Increased sentiment that any serious movement on the Infrastructure Bill won't occur in 2017. Unfortunately, I agree with these sentiments. It appears that Trump's last public mentioning of it was around August 22nd and while wishful folks hoped it would somehow be tied to hurricane recovery, at this point, it would be very surprising if that were to occur.

Not particularly recent news and I don't think it has had a significant impact (yet), but there has been an ongoing graphite electrode shortage this summer. As recently as yesterday, it was reported that no reduction in U.S. steel production has occurred due to this shortage, but it is something worth monitoring.

AK Steel: Positive Earnings, Manageable Debt, and a Smart Acquisition

AK Steel has already turned the corner on earnings. Its last three quarters have been particularly telling, soundly beating estimates in each. However, management tends to be very conservative in its outlook, especially on the conference calls. This is a smart long-term strategy, but probably has contributed to any lack of positive momentum.

The most pressing immediate concern for AKS and its shareholders is its continuing drop in revenue. It has been able to stabilize earnings, but it can't last forever if revenue keeps heading south. It has been able to increase margins by "selling higher-value carbon, stainless and electrical steels and realizing the effects of improved carbon steel spot market pricing" (2Q17 10-K).

AKS data by YCharts

AKS management should be commended for stabilizing this ship. Its long-term debt has been declining and is a pretty safe bet from a "worst case scenario" perspective.

AKS data by YCharts

It's also notable that AKS acquired Precision Partners, maker of steel auto parts, this past June. This wasn't a well publicized acquisition but is a good sign for AKS. As management describes in the 2Q17 10-K, this acquisition should significantly improve downstream collaboration with auto manufacturers. Another positive sign with this acquisition is that it doesn't appear Precision Partners is/was in any dire financial straits. Based on my research, it was simply a win-win situation. Per AKS's August 2017 investor presentation:

Stabilizing revenue

To be fair, 2015 revenue slightly increased over 2014. However, a significant drop was seen in 2016. But things have picked up again through two quarters of 2017.

AKS data by YCharts

I also anticipate the recent acquisition will not only create the always beloved "financial moat" for AKS but also provide a boost to their organic growth. AKS already had arguably the most diverse product offerings in the U.S. industry, and that has only increased with the recent acquisition. This diversity allows for more revenue opportunities and the ability to pivot based on demands. This acquisition should be mutually beneficial, through and through.

With this acquisition, there is arguably not a steel manufacturer in the United States better equipped to handle the demands of the auto industry more than AKS. Any growth (or frankly, even flatness) from the auto industry will almost certainly boost AKS with the inclusion of Precision Partners. Any other positive events, such as the passing of an Infrastructure Bill, would just be icing on the cake.

The only factor that I foresee in holding AK Steel back is the perpetually existing challenge of global competition and prices. This is also why the entire U.S. industry is pushing so hard for a favorable 232 probe outcome. They know (and I agree) that this is the main (if not only) means to regain a competitive advantage domestically.

However, regardless of the 232 probe outcome, we probably have seen close to the bottom for American steel, including AKS. Improved market conditions are likely on the horizon; it just is a matter of how high the ceiling ends up being.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.