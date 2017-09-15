Trimble Acquires 10-4 Systems For Logistics Visibility

Trimble has been active acquirer of geo-tracking firms as the firm responds to significant technological change in the industries it serves.

Trimble (TRMB) has announced the completed acquisition of 10-4 Systems for an undisclosed amount.

10-4 has developed a transportation tracking system that provides real-time visibility into supply chain activity.

With 10-4, Trimble is adding a flexible and configurable system optimized for smaller carriers and shipper RFP processing.

The deal is part of a continuing active approach to acquiring necessary elements in a rapidly changing geo-tracking industry.

Target Company

Boulder, Colorado-based 10-4 Systems was founded in 2012 as an enterprise technology company operating at the intersection of transportation and supply chain functions.

Management is headed by Travis Rhyan, president and CEO, who was previously CTO at GlobalTranz.

10-4’s primary offering is to aggregate supply chain data for each client and presents it in an actionable manner for better user decision-making.

The system is highly configurable and enables integration via a number of customizable workflows, as the graphic shows below.

(Source: 10-4 Systems)

Additionally, 10-4 can ingest data in numerous formats and supports legacy systems and custom integrations.

10-4 reportedly raised a single round of financing, receiving $13.9 million in Series A funding in June 2016 led by GlobalTranz founder Andrew Leto, although I could not confirm the source for that round disclosure.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Trimble didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

Trimble plans to integrate 10-4’s system into its portfolio of Transportation Management Systems offerings, with a focus on small carriers and as a shipper RFP platform.

The combination of Trimble and 10-4 promises to bolster Trimble’s aim to provide a range of transportation and supply chain visibility options to businesses of all sizes.

As David Wangler, president of Trimble Transportation Enterprise unit stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition will advance our mission to transform the way the world moves freight by providing innovative transactional, visibility, decision support and optimization solutions that benefit participants at every level of the supply chain. With the addition of 10-4 Systems, Trimble will significantly enhance its ability to help the transportation industry optimize demand and capacity management and improve utilization of long-haul trucking assets.

Trimble management has been actively acquiring firms, and I have frequently written about those acquisitions, including here, here, here and here.

The firm’s aggressive acquisition posture reflects the rapidly changing technological landscape in geo-tracking and related fields. Management is correct to acquire the necessary building blocks or capability expansion to stay on top of these changes if that is what it takes to do so.

Internal development can only proceed so quickly, and companies that aren’t nimble enough to make smart acquisitions under strategic imperatives will quickly lose ground to those who do.

