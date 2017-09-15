Growth And Value In Retail: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NYSE:TSCO) is an interesting company with a specific niche. Its typical location in rural area greatly diminishes the risk of competing with Amazon (NYSE:AMZN), and it has had a very strong growth trajectory over the past several years. However, the stock remains over 30% off of highs reached in the middle of last year as fears over slowing growth have dragged the company down. Retail as a sector has not performed well, although TSCO's continued growth has kept its valuation pretty high on an absolute basis in the upper-teens. There are definitely a few risks to keep in mind, but TSCO is worthy of a look for dividend growth investors if TSCO is able to continue its strong sales and earnings growth.

TSCO operates 1,630 of its Tractor Supply stores, and 160 Petsense stores across the country. The product mix has shifted over time towards more consumable items in the TS stores, which now represent about half of sales. The large-ticket hardware items are directly tied to customers' discretionary spending, and will likely be hit the hardest in a downturn, so it's smart for TSCO to focus on consumables, which also increase traffic. Additionally, it has done a good job of driving growth in its private label brands, which span across nearly every category in the store like apparel, feed, tools, and power equipment. Private labels improve brand loyalty, offer higher margins, and give customers a specific reason for visiting that store. This is something that Costco (NYSE:COST) has really excelled in, since people who have never stepped foot in one know the Kirkland brand. TSCO's private labels account for about 32% of sales, and that figure is growing. I see this as a good growth opportunity for the company as it expands margins, and a key component in building the company's moat.

The company has grown massively from its 305 stores in 28 states in 2000 to today's 1,630 stores across 49 states. 113 stores were opened in 2016, 114 in 2015, and management expects to open 100 new stores this year and 25-30 new Petsense stores to add to the 143 at the beginning of the year. The company sees a long-term opportunity for 2,500 TS stores before saturating the American market, and I don't see any reason that the company couldn't look to Canada as a growth market following that. Petsense is expected to grow its footprint between 15-20% over the next several years, as well.

Although I mentioned that TSCO is less sensitive to e-commerce than some other retailers, it has rolled out initiatives on par with other retailers to improve the customer experience. Buy Online Pick Up In Store was initiated in the second quarter, which now represents 55% of online orders, and online traffic was up 28% overall. The Neighbor's Club customer membership program is now close to 4 million members, which should aid management in improving brand loyalty through targeted advertising and analyzing shopping metrics. The company continues to leverage its mobile and online offerings, and same store sales shows that these initiatives are working.

Comp traffic has increased strongly every year, even as the company rolls out a significant number of new stores every year. Although basket size is an important aspect of retail, it only covers up bigger problems if the store can't get more people through the door. Comp sales have been on a declining trend, however. 2016 saw total comps come in at under 2% growth. The most recent quarter saw 2.8% adjusted comp sales growth, with an adjusted 1% last quarter. The first quarter saw a 2.2% decline, so results are rebounding strongly so far this year. Performance in livestock and pet has been leading the way, and broad-based increases across consumable categories has driven a 2.2% increase in transaction counts. That being said, ticket size and big ticket sales were mostly flat, so increases in comps were almost entirely based on traffic growth, which I mentioned above. Looking forward, management expects between 2 and 3% comp growth in the back half of the year, or between 1.1% and 1.7% on the full year. Petsense stores same store sales trends will begin to track in the fourth quarter, once there is a full year of results. I would like to think that management will be able to drive pretty strong growth through lessons learned in the TS stores.

Earnings are expected to come in between $3.22 and $3.27 per share, flat to slightly down from last year results. Sales are expected to be up around 5-6%, which is around in-line with overall store square footage growth for the company on the year. Net income is projected to fall slightly. These expectations are what has caused the weakness in the stock, as a retailer seeing flat to down results likely doesn't deserve a multiple of 30X earnings.

TSCO SG&A to Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at expenses, SG&A as a proportion of revenues has risen somewhat in the last 2 years, but is still down from highs a few years ago. Investments into key areas such as technology and digital capabilities have caused expenses to rise, and Petsense operates at a higher SG&A level than the TS stores. Additionally, payroll expenses have crept upwards, and supply chain enhancements are expected to continue to drive expense growth into the back half of the year. All that being said, it's important to see SG&A remain under control, especially with the Petsense acquisition.

TSCO Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

TSCO has increased its dividend every year for 8 consecutive years at a pretty outstanding rate. The payout ratio target is 30%, and it currently sits at 29.7%, so it's unlikely that management will expand that much further. This is fine considering there are significant opportunities for growth investments as the company is still opening a lot of new stores. The company currently carries $68M in cash on the balance sheet, with $273M in long-term debt. Debt is up YOY, as overall outstanding debt last year was only $196M last year. However, with FCF at around $367M, I am not overly concerned with today's debt levels.

Looking at the recent valuation for the company, its P/E ratio of around 19X is significantly less than the average of 26.2X. Additionally, the yield of 1.8% is well above the average less than 1%, although its short history of paying a dividend makes that metric mostly unreliable.

Looking at the longer term graph, earnings growth was around 19%, and the average P/E ratio is around 20X. When growth really picked up, so did the valuation, and now the company has sold off based on this year's mostly flat results. It is unlikely that growth will continue at the breakneck pace that it has in the past, although double digit earnings growth is achievable.

Based on analyst estimates of future earnings growth and a valuation of 18x going forward, an investment today would yield an annualized total return of about 10%. I think 18X earnings is a fair figure considering that earnings growth picks back up to a double digit level in the future, which I see as likely. I like TSCO's business model, and its growth prospects. The plans are in place to drive meaningful earnings growth going forward, and if that were to occur today's valuation seems fair.

