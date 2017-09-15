Low Vol High Return, High Vol Low Return?

This week SA contributor Ploutos wrote an article Smart Beta Over Generations: Low Volatility. In the article he basically plugs the low volatility small cap strategy as implemented in the PowerShares S&P SmallCap Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (XSLV). He supports his position with quantitative data that looks very convincing. In the article he says: “I want a theoretical underpinning to my thematic factors, and not just simply an emotional attachment to recreational leagues.”. Unfortunately, I don't see the theoretical underpinnings, only quantitative data. In this article I will propose a theoretical view that explains the quantitative results he finds. I will mainly focus on the volatility aspect.

The core of Ploutos's thesis is the below table where he plots the annualized return of 25 cohorts based on market cap and volatility of the stocks in his universe. Based on these results he says it's best to invest in low volatility small cap stocks.

Small cap tilt

With respect to the small cap tilt I have no major objection. There are some clear theoretical underpinnings to support better performance of small caps. They have higher risk as shown through higher volatility. They are less followed consequently less quality data is available and with less eyes on them fraud is easier to pull off. Also, the lower liquidity makes them harder to trade, specially for large accounts. I think however that the out-performance found in historical data is larger then may be expected for the future. The introduction of ETFs makes this space better accessible. This will result in a lower the risk premium.

The volatility screen

Though this data unmistakably shows that high volatility stocks perform poorly compared to low volatility stocks, I disagree that highly volatile stocks should be avoided. After all, theory says high risk, high reward. So maybe there is something wrong with the data or the way it's understood.

The first important question is what does the screen accomplish? Volatility is a way of price discovery. A higher volatility means that there is more uncertainty about the value of the stock. In other words, volatility tells us something about the predictability of the stock. The most predictable companies are generally mature companies. They have developed, fairly stable products that are often in a cash cow phase. New disruptive entrants are not in sight and the companies are generally well run. In short solid and safe companies no-one will really object to invest in.

Stocks in the high volatility segment have high uncertainty about the value of their future cash flows and thus stock price. There is a plethora of reasons why this may be the case. It may be new start ups that have not yet proven their viability. The product or technology is not yet fully developed, or maybe there is uncertainty about the market it can serve because it's not fully clear where and how the product can be used to add value. Another reason may be that a company has run into a rough patch. Bad management, an accident or new disruptive competitors make investors shy away and question the viability of the company. At first sight these are not the most attractive companies to invest in. They are risky, there is a good chance for these companies to fail. This is also what Ploutos's data shows, but how is this possible? Doesn't theory say that high risk is compensated by higher returns? And if they really perform so poor, why does the market not reprice them? Why doesn't the risk premium increase in order to bring the expected returns in line with the broader market?

Portfolio management

Not explicitly stated, but choosing to invest in one of the cohorts does also have implications for how the portfolio is managed. The moment the stock matches the screen it is bought. The moment it falls out of the screen it is sold. For the low volatility screen this means that stocks with increasing volatility are sold and stocks with decreasing volatility are bought. For the high volatility screen the opposite is true. Stocks with increasing volatility are bought and those with decreasing volatility are sold.

Investors don't like uncertainty. Therefore they value risky stocks lower then safe stocks. This is the basis for the theoretical link between risk and reward. But this way of thinking has another implication. If uncertainty/volatility increases, a stock is likely to decrease in value. Decreasing volatility however means that the stock likely rises in price.

The consequence is that the low volatility screen buys winners and sells losers while the high volatility screen sells the winners and buys the losers. In short, the underlying strategies of the high volatility screen and the low volatility screen are opposite. This is an important reason why the high volatility screen performs so poorly. All the winners are sold while the losers stay in portfolio till they fail. This is also the explanation why high volatility small cap performs so extremely poor. The losers will keep losing market cap and will end up in the small cap segment. From the small cap segment they finally really expire and go to stock heaven, or stock hell for failing their investors.

The lesson

A well known investment wisdom says to sell your losers and to hang on to your winners. This is generally a very good approach. It may be expected that this principle is even more important when picking stocks from the high volatility cohort. In this cohort there will be a drag due to companies that fail. The winners have however an above average potential. Risky start ups that manage to successfully develop new disruptive products, services and approaches have great growth potential. Companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) are good examples. Fallen angels that manage to survive the rough patch often outperform the general market. Good examples are Bank of America (BAC) and Citygroup (C) or even the broader financial sector (XLF) after the financial crisis. This out-performance can easy compensate for a few companies that don't make it and fail.

Picking stocks from a high volatility screen are likely to perform similar or, due to the risk premium, a little better then the broader market provided the stocks are managed properly. However, by holding only the highly volatile stocks you sell them when the volatility drops. This is the moment it becomes clear the turn around is likely successful or that they have a winning product. You don't give the company the chance to recover or go through their growth phase and reward you for the risk taken.

Take away

Quantitative data can be a good way to explore what has worked in the past and as such provide pointers for future investments. The quantitative approach is however no more then a rear-view mirror. As Ploutos says: “I want a theoretical underpinning to my thematic factors, and not just simply an emotional attachment to recreational leagues.”. I fully agree. It is important to have an idea why it worked in the past. Why past returns are the way they are. This knowledge can help predict future results and risks associated with the strategy. I conclude that the remarkable quantitative data that results from the volatility screen can easily be explained by the way the stocks are managed. Opposite strategies yield opposite results, this has nothing to do with volatility. For me this means that the volatility screen fails due to a lack of a theoretical underpinning.

