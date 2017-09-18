Grains Post WASDE

On Tuesday, September 12 the United States Department of Agriculture released their September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Each month, the publication of the WASDE is an event that tends to cause volatility in the agricultural markets and the prices of soybeans, corn, and wheat tends to move in the aftermath of the release. The September report is particularly significant each year as it comes at the beginning of the harvest season after crops have spent the summer growing and farmers begin the task of bringing them to market.

With demand continuing to increase each year because of population growth around the world, bumper crops have become a necessity when it comes to feeding the world. Since the United States is the world’s biggest producer and exporter of corn and beans and a leading exporter of wheat, the dollar exchange rate versus other global currencies has a significant impact on export demand. A higher dollar tends to stifle demand for U.S. crops while a lower greenback makes U.S. exports more attractive on global markets. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. This year, as the farmers take the crops from the fields and deliver them to markets, the dollar is trading at the lowest level since 2014 and has declined by over 12% since January. Despite a bumper crop this year in all of the major grain markets, the weak dollar is likely to increase export demand for U.S. crops dramatically.

Has the market run out of selling in grains?

There were very few bullish tidbits from the September WASDE report on Tuesday, but perhaps the most positive takeaway was the price action in the wake of the report which was surprisingly positive given the bearish data. The fact that the corn, soybean, and wheat markets initially moved to the downside in a knee-jerk reaction to the report was not a surprise, but the markets in all of the grains quickly recovered which is a sign that the markets may be all sold out. In other words, the grains may have just run out of selling after all of the downside price action since early July.

I heard from my friend, Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium Family of grain ETFs that include the CORN, SOYB, and WEAT products. Sal’s take on the September WASDE report was that “Consumers and end users are the big beneficiaries of this report, in which the USDA seems to have projected the most optimistic production numbers possible. A fifth year in a row of record or near-record harvests is welcome news to grain users around the globe, because they are using record or near-record amounts of grain every year. Reports like this one can make end users comfortable, but hopefully not complacent, because once the harvest is complete, all of the uncertainties related to farming and grain production will begin anew as fields lay dormant and unplanted over the winter season.

Knowledgeable investors will likely be looking to see If traditional harvest seasonal prices patterns repeat this year, meaning harvest related cyclical price lows could potentially occur in the next few weeks or months during the Northern Hemisphere’s prime harvest time.” Perhaps, it is the demand side of the fundamental equations in the corn, bean, and wheat markets that caused steady prices in the aftermath of the report from the USDA.

Soybeans

Immediately after the release of the September WASDE report, the price of November soybeans fell to lows of $9.3750 per bushel. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of beans quickly turned around and rallied to almost the $9.70 per bushel level as of the close of business on September 15 despite a report from the USDA that was far from bullish for the price of the oilseed. The WASDE told markets:

U.S. oilseed production for 2017/18 is projected at 132.8 million tons, up 1.9 million from last month with higher soybean, peanut, and cottonseed production forecasts. Soybean production is projected at a record 4,431 million bushels, up 50 million on a higher yield forecast. Soybean supplies are raised with higher production only partly offset by lower beginning stocks. With increased supplies and lower prices, soybean exports are raised to 2,250 million bushels leaving ending stocks unchanged.

Soybean oil balance sheet changes for 2017/18 include reduced beginning stocks and supplies and higher use for biodiesel production reflecting recently imposed duties for imported biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia. Despite reduced forecasts for other domestic use and exports, ending stocks are projected lower.

The 2017/18 U.S. season-average soybean price is forecast at $8.35 to $10.05 per bushel, down $0.10 at the midpoint. Soybean meal prices are also lower at $290 to $330 per short ton while soybean oil prices are projected higher at 32.5 to 36.5 cents per pound. Rising soybean oil prices relative to soybean meal reflects additional demand as increased use of domestic biodiesel feedstock partly offsets reduced biodiesel imports in 2018.

Changes for 2016/17 include higher exports, higher crush, and lower ending stocks. Exports are increased 20 million to 2,170 million bushels based on official trade data through July and indications from August export inspections. With crush raised 5 million bushels, ending stocks are projected at 345 million bushels, down 25 million from last month.

The 2017/18 foreign oilseed production is projected at 445.8 million tons, nearly unchanged from last month. Reductions for soybeans and rapeseed are offset with gains for cottonseed and sunflower seed. Lower soybean production for Uruguay and Serbia is partly offset by higher production for Bolivia. Canola production is reduced for Canada on lower reported area and cottonseed is raised for India based on the latest government planting data. Foreign sunflower seed production is slightly higher as larger projected crops for Argentina, Turkey, and the EU more than offset lower projections for Ukraine and Bolivia.

Foreign oilseed exports for 2017/18 are reduced this month mainly on lower soybean shipments for Uruguay. Soybean imports are raised for China and Thailand reflecting higher U.S. exports. Foreign oilseed stocks for 2017/18 are projected higher as a 1.5-million-ton reduction for Brazilian soybean stocks due to a lower carry-in is offset by increased soybean stocks for China, Bolivia, and Argentina, and larger canola stocks in Canada. Canola stocks in Canada are adjusted with the final 2016/17 crop and stocks estimates recently issued by Statistics Canada.

The U.S. average yield per acre came in at 49.9 compared to 49.4 in the August WASDE and above market expectations which were at an average of 48.8 bushels per acre. The price action in beans following the report was impressive and could be a sign that the market has run out of selling and that demand because of the weak U.S. dollar remains strong for U.S. crops.

Corn

December corn futures fell to a low of $3.4550 in the immediate wake of the WASDE on Tuesday. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, corn also turned around after spiking down to a low and closed on Friday, September 15 at the $3.5475 per bushel level on the December futures contract.

The September WASDE report in corn told us:

This month’s 2017/18 U.S. corn outlook is for increased production, greater feed and residual use, higher ending stocks, and lower prices. Corn production is forecast at 14.184 billion bushels, up 32 million from last month. Corn supplies are up from last month, as a larger crop more than offsets a small decline in beginning stocks due to updated use estimates for 2016/17. Feed and residual use for 2017/18 is raised 25 million bushels with a larger crop and lower expected prices. Corn used for ethanol for 2017/18 is projected down 25 million bushels at 5.475 billion, based on observed usage during 2016/17 and expectations of lower exports. Other industrial use is lowered 50 million bushels. With supply increasing and use falling, corn ending stocks are up 62 million bushels from last month. The projected range for the season-average corn price received by producers is lowered 10 cents on both ends to a range of $2.80 to $3.60 per bushel.

Global coarse grain production for 2017/18 is forecast up 2.4 million tons to 1,316.5 million. The 2017/18 foreign coarse grain outlook is for greater production, slightly lower consumption, reduced trade, and larger stocks relative to last month. Foreign corn production is forecast to decline relative to last month with reductions for Serbia, Ukraine, the EU, and Russia more than offsetting increases for Argentina and Mexico. The projected corn yield for Ukraine is reduced based on heat and dryness during the month of August. In Argentina, corn area is raised from last month and is now forecast to be record high. Barley production is raised for Russia and Canada, but lowered for Argentina and the EU.

Corn exports are lowered for Serbia and Russia, but increased for Ukraine. Despite a smaller crop, Ukraine’s relatively large exportable supplies and logistical advantages are expected to fill demand for imported corn in the EU. Brazil’s 2016/17 exports are raised for the local marketing year beginning March 2017. Foreign corn ending stocks for 2017/18 are virtually unchanged from last month, with declines for Brazil, Serbia, Ukraine, and Russia offset by increases for Argentina and Mexico. Global corn stocks, at 202.5 million tons, are up 1.6 million from last month.

The U.S. average yield per acre came in at 169.9 compared to 169.5 in the August WASDE and above market expectations which were at an average of 168.2 bushels per acre. The price action in corn following the report was impressive and could be a sign that the market had run out of selling and that demand because of the weak U.S. dollar remains strong for U.S. crops. The U.S. is the world’s leading producer and exporter of both corn and soybeans.

Wheat

Wheat did not wait long after the WASDE to move to the upside. In fact, after a knee-jerk reaction to the downside, wheat put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart for December CBOT wheat futures on the day of the release of the report. Source: CQG

CBOT December wheat futures traded down to a low of $4.2825 and quickly rose to above the $4.40 level settling last Friday at $4.49 per bushel. The WASDE told us the following above the supply and demand fundamentals in the wheat market:

The U.S. 2017/18 wheat supply and demand estimates are unchanged from last month. The season-average farm price is lowered $0.20 per bushel at the midpoint to a range of $4.30 to $4.90. The reduction is due to NASS prices to date and expectations of future cash prices.

Global wheat supplies for 2017/18 are lowered as a 1.7-million-ton production increase is offset by a 2.7-million-ton decrease in beginning stocks. The primary production increase is for Russia, which is raised 3.5 million tons to a record 81.0 million tons; this change is based on excellent growing conditions and updated harvest results. Australia production for 2017/18 is lowered 1.0 million tons on dry conditions, and the EU is lowered 0.7 million tons. In addition, historical production changes for Australia led to lower global ending stocks. The 2015/16 Australia production change is on updated Australia Bureau of Statistics data which lowered harvested area 1.5 million hectares. Australia’s 2016/17 harvested area is lowered 0.5 million hectares. Global trade for 2017/18 is essentially unchanged. However, exports are increased 1.0 million tons for Russia on the larger crop, 0.5 million tons for Ukraine, and 0.3 million tons for Turkey. These are partially offset by a 1.0-million-ton reduction for EU exports and a 0.5-million-ton reduction for Australia. Total global use is up 0.5 million tons. With total supplies declining and use increasing, global ending stocks are lowered 1.6 million tons.

The fact that the USDA lowered ending stocks contributed to the price rise to almost the $4.50 per bushel level on the December CBOT futures contract.

Soybeans, corn, and wheat all fell dramatically since early July and even though the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report was not bullish for the grain sector, prices rallied as the markets appear to have run out of selling. A weak dollar is supportive for U.S. exports, and we will have to wait for a couple of sessions to see if the bottoms in all three markets can hold. If the three primary grains do not fall to new lows, the markets may have established significant bottoms going into the winter months and the 2018 season, time will tell.

Cotton and FCOJ

Cotton and FCOJ markets have been a tale of two Hurricanes. While Harvey caused cotton to rally initially as the storm washed away some of the Texas crops, Irma did not visit South Carolina, so cotton moved lower. When it comes to the FCOJ market, Irma delivered a solid punch to the Floridian groves, and the price of OJ has soared. When it comes to the fundamentals for both markets, the USDA weighed in on Tuesday, September 12 about cotton:

The 2017/18 U.S. cotton estimates include larger production, exports, and ending stocks relative to last month. Production is raised 1.2 million bales, with notable increases in the Southwest and Delta. Both harvested and planted area are raised, with abandonment slightly higher this month. Beginning stocks are revised 50,000 bales lower based on indicated stocks as of July 31, 2017, exports are raised 700,000 bales, while domestic use is unchanged. Ending stocks are forecast 200,000 bales higher than the month before, at 6.0 million, or 33 percent of total use. The forecast range for the marketing year average farm price is reduced 1 cent on each end, giving a range of 54 to 66 cents per pound.

With slightly lower 2017/18 world beginning stocks and slightly higher consumption only partially offsetting a 3.4-million-bale increase in production, world ending stocks are raised 2.4 million bales this month. Beginning stocks are reduced for India and Australia, offsetting an increase for Brazil. Production is raised for several countries, led by the United States and India. Larger production is also forecast this month for Brazil, Australia, Mexico, and Turkey. World trade is revised upwards by 600,000 bales. World ending stocks are projected at 92.5 million bales, 3.0 million above their 2016/17 level, but unchanged from a year earlier as a share of consumption.

Source: CQG

As the chart of December ICE cotton futures shows, the price of the fiber rallied to a high of 75.75 cents per pound on September 8 in the aftermath of Harvey and fears of Irma hitting South Carolina. Cotton tanked falling to a low of 68.31 after Irma missed the cotton crop north of Florida and the USDA told markets in their WASDE report that production and inventories were higher than expectations. December cotton futures settled last Friday at $69.07 per pound.

The report did not cover the orange juice market, but the price action told the story for the Florida crop in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Source: CQG

As the chart of November ICE FCOJ futures illustrates, the price rallied from under $1.30 per pound at the end of August to highs of just over $1.60. FCOJ continued to rally in the wake of Irma which is a sign of significant damage to some of the Floridian orange groves as the storm wreaked havoc over the Sunshine State. November FCOJ futures settled last Friday at $1.4965 per pound.

In other WASDE related news, the USDA reported a decline in beef supplies and increase in pork which led to a bounce in live and feeder cattle futures market and a new low in the lean hog futures on Wednesday, September 13. However, by the end of last week, live cattle on October settled at $1.0775 per pound with October lean hog futures at the 60.975 cents per pound level.

The full September WASDE report is available on the USDA’s website.

