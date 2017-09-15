A Mule With A Long Kick?

By Oisin Breen

Mulesoft (MULE) is one of 2017's more interesting technology IPOs, especially when compared to the much discussed Snap (SNAP) IPO. Indeed, the differing share price fortunes, since the two companies floated, tell their own story. Despite all the fanfare, Snapchat's IPO proved to be a dud, with the stock now down 38% since its launch. As was suggested here, "stagging" the IPO proved to be the best strategy.

Mulesoft, however, has had a fairly positive first year to date. Granted, the company is trading substantially lower than its May high of $28.38, currently around $21.08, but it remains far ahead of its $17 launch price (+24%). If you are of the opinion that Mulesoft is a company with a solid product offering, those earlier highs serve to indicate MULE's longer-term share price potential. This article considers MULE as a medium- to long-term holding.

MULE is represented by the orange line while SNAP by the blueline. Source: Bloomberg.

Mulesoft is an 11-year-old San Francisco-based software company that provides integration tools that help to connect applications, data, and devices, tying together software as a service (SaaS) and on-site software. The company's software currently covers more than 13,000 APIs (application programming interfaces) and counts over 175,000 companies and developers as users. As the company notes on its website, the total corporate spend on systems connection services is more than $400bn per year. The company is a consistent award winner, and its current market position, especially given the rise of technologies taking advantage of the IoT, might well see it solidify itself as a key service provider for the foreseeable future.

Of course, MULE has competition from companies like Jitterbit and Cyclr, to bigger hitters like IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). But MULE's already strong client base -- which includes McDonald's (MCD), Salesforce (CRM), and Coca-Cola (KO) -- and its willingness to work with rivals' technologies, such as IBM's IBM i, might well make it one of the companies in the IT integration sector that will survive the churn as the market matures.

During the Q2 2017 earnings call, MULE CEO Greg Schott succinctly stated why its product is valuable:

Currently trading, as noted earlier, at just over $21 per share, with a consensus price target of $25 (available from Marketbeat's analyst aggregator) and with a market capitalization of $2.732bn, MULE continues to make inroads on its target of making profits as well as headlines. Revenues, as per the company's most recent earnings call (linked to above), are up 57% year over year, at $69.2m. Losses per share have significantly decreased, from $0.60 in Q2 2016 to -$0.10 present, with the latter figure beating analysts' expectations by $0.03 per share, yet as others have noted, given the company's post-IPO lock-up period has expired, there may yet be some volatility to come for MULE's share price, given that many pre-IPO investors may seek to make a sale.

This does, of course, create an interesting potential short option, but it also creates a possible buy opportunity. Should MULE reach its price target of $25 in the medium term, investors would see around 20% return. But should the company's stock suffer a short-term dip as the lock-up expires, potential long-term gains from a MULE buy might be much higher. Such a decision ought not to be taken without considering the company's own financial data for yourself. MULE is, and has consistently been, loss-making and thus does carry risk.

Further considering MULE's financial position, it is important to note that it carries little to no long-term debt and has consistently climbing profit margins with current levels of -26.42%, rising by an average of 28% over the past two years. EPS figures also show a consistent recent climb, with the last quarters' results $0.12 above the previous', and sales are consistently growing. Year-over-year quarterly sales performance, for instance, has grown by 57.38%.

Despite the fact that it's possible to see positives in MULE's financial data, no stock falls by 25%, as MULE did in August, without there being some doubts about its viability. As a loss-making company, such doubts do exist around MULE. The company also trades at 12x its price/sales ratio, and although its 57% growth is impressive, this figure is down from 70% in 2016.

Mulesoft, as an investment, perhaps ought not to be viewed as a short-term buy. There are, of course, opportunities at present to short the stock should the end of its pre-IPO lock-up spark a sell-off, and opportunities to buy and quickly flip on a rise. However, the potential rewards from a long position in MULE are high, and there is plenty of information available to support such a move. Mulesoft has grown its customer base by 24% year over year, and its existing customers spent 16% more this quarter than they did last year. An increase in prices has seen little drop-off in the uptake of Mulesoft's product offerings. The company is actively hiring for R&D and has increased the number of engineers it employs by 65, while its Anypoint software is becoming more and more popular. MULE also intends to increase their focus on the IoT market, noting their products' basic applicability and relevance to the IoT market.

Ultimately, with Mulesoft what you get is a company with a long-term growth trajectory and long-term plans, with a strong client base, a lot of expertise, and steadily increasing experience. They operate in a large market, with a lot of growth potential, and given the consistently rapid developments and changes in information technology, a company that efficiently links tools and devices together -- and one with that as its sole focus -- is one that might just be here to stay. If positive price forecasts do indeed come true, and the broader long-term trend for MULE remains an upward one, current prices might yet represent a bargain.

