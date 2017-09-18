Is Natural Gas Defying Logic?

The natural gas market has been trading in a range from $2.799 to $3.142 per MMBtu on the active month October NYMEX futures contract since the final day of May. The end of the summer season tends to be the height of the annual hurricane season in areas around the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast coastal regions of the United States. This year, unlike in recent years, we have witnessed a lot of storm activity. Hurricane Harvey came ashore in near Corpus Christi, Texas as a category four storm and dumped more than fifty inches of rain in some areas between the landing point and Houston as well as along the Louisiana coast. Hurricane Irma hit Southern Florida like a ton of bricks after devastating several islands in the Caribbean. Irma came on shore as a category four storm and inflicted a broad range of damage to the state last weekend.

Hurricanes tend to cause increased volatility in the price of natural gas because the delivery point for the energy commodity when it comes to the NYMEX futures contract is in Erath, Louisiana not far from the coast. The price of natural gas soared in the aftermath of hurricanes in 2005 and 2008 that caused damage to infrastructure in the region. However, this year the price of natural gas had remained tame when it came to the storms. An inventory report that should have been bearish was a different story.

A counter intuitive move

As Hurricane Harvey approached the Texas and Louisiana coasts in late August, the price of the energy commodity barely moved and remained under $3 per MMBtu. Even when it was not certain where Hurricane Irma would make landfall, the price of the energy commodity remained quiet. All the while, weekly inventory injections were building but remained low compared with past years. On September 14, the Energy Information Administration released its weekly inventory report. The EIA said that as of the end of the week of September 8, stocks rose by 91 billion cubic feet, which was the largest increase in months. Source: CQG

As the ten-minute chart from September 14 highlights, despite the sizeable injection, the price rose from $3.0360 to $3.1060 after the release of the number. Total inventories now stand at 3.311 trillion cubic feet which are 5.1% below last year’s level, but still 1.3% above the five-year average for the end of the first week of September. The rally after a 91 bcf injection was a counter intuitive move in the natural gas futures market.

Inventory flows support the price

Inventories have not been flowing into storage over the course of the 2017 injection season; they have been trickling in as the market prepares for the season of peak demand this coming winter. The slow rate of injections has made it necessary for a surge of inventory builds over coming weeks so that the United States can prepare for the potential of a cold winter season with ample supplies. So far, the rate of increases since the end of last winter has been supportive for the price of natural gas as it is probable that stocks will be at the lowest level in three years when the withdrawal season commences in the middle of November. The recent storms in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida are likely to cause injections over coming weeks to increase compared to levels seen throughout July and August.

Storms have been bearish, but so was the latest injection

Power outages in areas impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma mean that electricity generation has stopped in those regions during the periods of the outages. With no lights, natural gas used for the generation of power has nowhere to go but into storage facilities. Therefore, instead of being bullish for the price of the energy commodity, the hurricanes turned out being bearish.

This past week’s injection of 91 bcf was the biggest since June 2 when they rose by 106 bcf. In the weeks that followed the injections were consecutively at 78, 61, 46, 62, 58, 27, 17, 19, 30, 53, 43, 30, and 65 bcf. The September 8 number was the biggest in thirteen weeks. Oddly, after the majority of those injection numbers over prior weeks, the price of the energy commodity moved lower, but the big injection last Thursday caused a rally. Meanwhile, the market did not expect a bigger injection as the market consensus was that the increase would be around the 90 bcf level. Therefore, the rally to close to critical resistance at $3.1420 on the October NYMEX futures contract, the June 29 high, was curious and could be a sign that natural gas is a market just waiting for an excuse to rally.

Two new demand verticals support gains

Those of you that read my weekly pieces on natural gas know that I have been advocating buying and establishing long positions in the futures, options on futures, or UNG ETF product on price weakness. However, I was surprised to see a rally to the top end of the trading range after the latest report from the EIA. I am bullish on natural gas for three reasons for the coming winter season. First, even though there are massive reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States, two new demand verticals will continue to lift demand and support gains in the price of natural gas. The switch from coal to natural gas-fired power plants continues to increase the demand side of the fundamental equation. Second, the liquefication of LNG has developed a buoyant export market for the made-in-America energy commodity. This technological advance has made it possible to ship LNG by ocean vessel to areas of the world where the price is higher. Therefore, the fundamentals for natural gas have been steadily improving. The third reason for my bullish orientation to the energy commodity is that I believe the downside is limited because of reasons one and two and the upside is explosive because one unknown, weather over the winter months.

Only nine weeks to go before withdrawal season

A cold winter could prove explosive for the price of the combustible commodity that has a long history as one of the most volatile futures market that trade on the U.S. exchanges. The price range for NYMEX natural gas since 1990 has been from $1 to $15.65 per MMBtu. In February 2014 the price rose to its most recent peak at $6.4930 when cold temperatures caused demand for heating to explode over extensive regions of the United States. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of NYMEX natural gas futures dating back to 1990 highlights, the price trend since the energy commodity hit lows at $1.611 in March 2016 has turned higher. At the same time, volume and open interest in the futures market have increased. Typically, an increase in these metrics when price is trending to the upside is a validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. Moreover, there are only nine weeks left in the 2017 injection season. In 2015 and 2016 total stockpiles rose to over four trillion cubic feet going into the winter for the first time in recorded history. At the current level of 3.311 tcf, stocks will need to average an increase of 76.6 bcf to reach the four tcf level. In 2014, the last time natural gas climbed to over $6 per MMBtu, the energy commodity went into the winter season with 3.834 tcf in late 2013. To exceed that level, we will need to see an average injection of 58.2 bcf over the coming nine weeks.

Price action in natural gas has defied logic over recent weeks, but that is nothing new for the volatile market. A pair of hurricanes did little to lift the price, while the biggest injection in thirteen weeks triggered a rally. I continue to be a natural gas bull for the reasons stated in this piece. I am a buyer of the UNG and natural gas futures and options on any price weakness through the end of the injection season and am hoping that we will see more selloffs in the market after last week’s price action. When it comes to options, I believe that they currently offer great value and the potential to limit risk on positions. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, daily historical volatility is below the 30% level, which I consider cheap given the explosive history when it comes to price variance in the natural gas market. Long call options offer the buyer risk limited to the premium paid and total participation on the upside in the natural gas futures market. A cold winter could light this market on fire if the total inventories going into winter are below the four tcf level. October natural gas futures on NYMEX closed on Friday, September 15, around the $3.033 per MMBtu level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.