Fuel Tech Is Undervalued And Presents Significant Upside

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) is undervalued relative to its net assets and the operating business is in the middle of a turnaround. I believe that if this turnaround is successful, which so far it seems to be, shareholders have the potential to reap multiples of the current stock price.

Fuel Tech uses its proprietary technology to combat air pollution. This has historically been done by injecting a chemical slurry into the combustion unit in order to achieve the desired pollution reduction from the engine.

Over the past 10 years, revenues of FTEK have declined by 3% per year on average, and although the company was profitable in 6 out of those 10 years, earnings have turned dramatically negative in recent history, with losses of $18m, $12m, and $17m in 2014, 2015, and 2016 respectively. As a result of this, book value has declined from $89m in 2013 to $35m today.

This may sound like a dire situation for the firm, and in many ways it is- if they keep the losses up its equity will continue to rapidly melt like an icecube. In the past year however, management has enacted a turnaround and the results of 2017 have been quite promising. If the firm is able to keep it up and achieve profitability once again, the valuation reversion will be dramatic.

The firm trades at a price to book of 63%, with $22m market cap and around $35m book value of equity- about $4m of the firm's assets are intangibles, so the tangible equity is around $31m. Tangible price to book is around 71%. See below for the firm's balance sheet and composition of assets.

The firm has $49m of assets, with $13.6 total liabilities. Of the $49m in assets, $12.5m is in cash. The stock price is about $0.90, and the firm has $0.50 per share in cash. Most of the rest of the firm's book value comes from receivables amounting to almost $19m in total. Receivables are high-quality assets and will not need to be discounted much from book value to reach fair market value in any kind of liquidation scenario. Although in recent history the equity has been declining, it is composed of high-quality assets.

In June, management decided to initiate a turnaround in the firm's operations and change its business strategy. As a result of this review, according to the Q2 conference call as of June 28, management:

...suspended all operations associated with its pre-revenue development stage Fuel Conversion business segment. The transition associated with the suspension of the Fuel Conversion business segment is underway and has included staff rationalization, supplier and partner engagements and exploring the potential monetization of certain Fuel Conversion assets.

Through June of 2017, the firm has booked $22m in orders, has grown backlog to $25m, has reduced SG&A expenses by $3m Y-o-Y (-27%), and management believes it will eliminate $19m of costs for the three year period ending December 31st, 2017. This backlog as of 6/30/2017 is a 300% increase Y-o-Y. Management estimates the following impacts of these initiatives:

An approximate 50% increase in revenues from the $18.2 million reported in the first half of the year, and SG&A of between $10 million to $11 million, as compared to $11.1 million in the first half of 2017.

These actions and the estimates of their impact should begin to narrow the operating losses dramatically if proven true.

In the past year, insiders and officers of the firm have purchased a net of 600,000 shares and while that isn't ever a perfect signal, it is a positive indication that management is confident in their actions.

Even if profitability isn't reached, if the equity can stop declining it would remain cheap based on net assets and leave investors with low downside risk and good potential for returns. There is of course always the risk that this turnaround fails to fully materialize and that equity is wiped by operating losses, however management seems to be making major changes to the benefit of the firm to stymie and reverse these losses. If operating gains can continue to be made and profitability can occur, I believe this could have great upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Aaron J. Saunders is the Owner and Manager of Comus Investment, LLC., a Registered Investment Adviser with the state of Washington. The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.