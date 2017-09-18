Coffee Is Percolating Again

Coffee has a long history as one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures markets in the United States and around the world. Each year, the weather and growing conditions in critical growing regions around the world determine the price of coffee beans. Robusta coffee that grows in areas like Vietnam trades on the futures exchange in Europe, while Arabica beans that grow in Brazil and other regions trades on the Intercontinental Exchange in the United States. While Robusta coffee represents the beans in espresso types of coffee Arabica tends to be the beverage most frequently enjoyed in the United States and many other areas around the world. There is always a price relationship between the Robusta and Arabica markets when a shortage or surplus develops in one market; it tends to affect the supply and demand for the other which leads to price movement in both variations of the java beans.

Meanwhile, while the annual coffee crop each year is a function of weather, crop diseases like leaf rust can play a role in the ultimate amount of coffee available for world consumers. When it comes to those consumers, the number of coffee drinkers around the world is growing by leaps and bounds. This year, Starbucks is opening at least 5,000 new outlets across China, and other generic coffee shops are copying the company’s move into the area by offering the beverage under other brands. Therefore, the increase in coffee consumption from a part of the world that traditionally drinks tea will be an important development when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation for coffee beans.

The price of coffee had been falling and making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016 until June, but over this summer the price of the ICE Arabica coffee futures contract rallied from the June lows at $1.13 per pound and reached a high of $1.4375 in August. That rally ran out of gas, and the price recently traded back below the $1.30 per pound level.

A rally and correction to a higher low

The price of ICE coffee futures declined to the lowest level since early 2016 when the December futures contract traded at $1.1910 per pound on June 22. Source: CQG

AS the daily chart highlights, coffee proceeded to rally to a high of $1.4725 by August 8, as the soft commodity appreciated by 23.6% in six weeks. At the highs in August, technical resistance for the coffee futures market stood at $1.52 per pound, the April 19 highs. However, instead of challenging that peak, the price of coffee declined to a low of $1.2675 on September 6. While the price correction was disappointing to those who were long coffee futures or ETN products, on September 6 coffee found a higher low, and as of September 15, the price had moved back over the $1.40 per pound level, settling last Friday at $1.4140 per pound. Coffee rallied for seven straight sessions on dry growing conditions in Brazil.

Demand continues to be strong

Coffee supplies depend on the weather, growing conditions, and crop health in Brazil, Columbia, and other South American countries. Additionally, volatile weather and crop diseases in Vietnam can create shortages and gluts in the global coffee market. Coffee supplies are a year-to-year adventure as beans deteriorate in flavor over time so storage tends to be a short-term affair. Therefore, each year the world’s consumers hold their collective breath when it comes to the annual crop and supplies that will satisfy demand. Supply is a variable in the coffee market, while demand has been consistently growing.

This year, Starbucks has been in the process of opening 5,000 outlets across China as the nation moves from a majority of tea drinkers to more coffee consumers each day. With 5,000 Starbucks opening in China, there are likely many more coffee shops that are copying the formula and offering the beverage to the expanding addressable market. More coffee consumption in China and other countries around the world means that the world has become addicted to bumper crops each year, and any shortfall could cause a sudden price spike to the upside. The bottom line is that the increasing number of coffee drinkers around the globe means that the demand side of the fundamental equation for the commodity becomes more supportive for the price each day.

A weak dollar supports coffee

Coffee, like most other raw materials, uses the dollar as its benchmark pricing mechanism. The dollar has an inverse historical relationship with the prices of commodities, and since January, the path of least resistance for the dollar against other world currencies has been lower. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index shows, the dollar has dropped by over 11.5% since January as the index has declined from 103.815 during the first days of 2017 to its current level around 91.653 on the December futures contract. The weakness in the dollar is a supportive factor for the price of coffee.

Technical factors support coffee

The longer-term charts for ICE coffee futures could be on the verge of signaling a significant move to the upside. The monthly and quarterly charts display an oversold condition, low volatility, and odds of higher rather than lower prices in the future. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that price momentum has declined to oversold territory while the price has been making higher lows since November 2013. The trading pattern validates a fundamental increase in demand as price falls due to rising consumption of coffee around the world. At the same time, open interest which is the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE coffee futures market has been gently rising as the price has made higher lows. Increasing open interest alongside rising price tends to validate a bullish price trend. Moreover, in a sign that the market could be preparing to surprise on the upside, monthly historical volatility has dropped to below the 30% level which is historically low for the commodity that tends to display wide price variance. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows the same picture as the monthly pictorial with two significant differences. First, the pattern of mostly higher lows dates back all the way to 2001. Second, and perhaps more importantly, the typically volatile coffee market has dropped to a historical variance reading of under 16% on the longer-term chart. At that level, the volatility has not been this low since 2013 and 1985. Coffee could be a sleeping giant with the price under the $1.50 level. On the highs, the price of java futures traded to more than double the current price. A supply issue could quickly cause the price of coffee to explode to the upside, but the continuation of increasing demand is likely to underpin the market and cause higher lows in the weeks and months ahead.

Coming into a bullish time of the year

In 2016, the price of ICE coffee futures peaked at $1.76 per pound in November. In 2014, the price got to a high of $2.2550 in October. There are many other examples over the course of the past three decades where the price of coffee has increased going into the winter months. There are two reasons for the seasonality. First, Brazil in the world’s leading coffee producer and the country is in the Southern Hemisphere. The uncertainty of the upcoming crop year each fall season in the U.S. and Europe often causes the price to rally. Second, and perhaps most importantly, when crop issues like poor weather conditions or leaf rust and other diseases impact the crop, it is usually during the growing season where reports coming out of producing countries cause a stampede of buying on futures markets in the United States and Europe. Coffee has rallied from $1.2675 per pound on September 6 to $1.4140 on September 15. We are coming into a bullish seasonal period for coffee and demand continues to support the price of the soft commodity. Moreover, on the long term charts coffee is in oversold territory, has been making higher lows, and the risk-reward favors the upside primarily because of increasing demand from China. I am a buyer of coffee futures or the JO ETF product on any price weakness. Any supply problems in the months ahead would only be a bonus as I am counting on demand to take the price higher in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.