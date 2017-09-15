Disney: Buying Opportunity

Source: Tradingview

Investment Thesis

The market reacted negatively to Disney’s (DIS) Q3 2017 earnings results; as usual, the media segment performed poorly. The stock pulled back sharply, down more than $10/share within a short period of time. As we can see from the above chart, a symmetrical triangle is forming. The stock pullback didn’t break the support level at $96 and bounced back to $98 instead. Since the company has already come up with a new strategy (BAMtech) to improve its media segment performance, and with the support of technicals, I expect very limited downside in the stock. This creates a buying opportunity.

Source: Q3 2017 Earnings Report

New Strategy

Just the one segment is underperforming; the rest are doing well. The Parks and Resorts / Consumer Products and Interactive Media segments performed better than for the same quarter of the previous year, +18% and +12% of operating income respectively. We know the company is working on a new strategy to confront Netflix and improve media segment performance. The company understands that it lacks direct relationships between content creators and consumers. For this reason, the company acquired a 33% stake in BAMtech and an option to acquire majority ownership.

The media landscape is increasingly defined by direct relationships between content creators and consumers, and our control of BAMTech’s full array of innovative technology will give us the power to forge those connections, along with the flexibility to quickly adapt to shifts in the market,” Iger, the chairman and chief executive of Disney, said in a statement. “This acquisition and the launch of our direct-to-consumer services mark an entirely new growth strategy for the company, one that takes advantage of the incredible opportunity that changing technology provides us to leverage the strength of our great brands.

BAMTech powers streaming for MLB, the NHL, the WWE, HBO, and now, Disney’s and ESPN’s upcoming streaming services (Disney is expected to launch its own streaming services in 2019).

Nevertheless, Disney isn't going anywhere soon. History has shown us much. It would be a bad idea to back off this long-term investment possibility. Disney streaming can only grow, as evident in their plans to spend $6 billion on original content in 2017. And, that content has already been growing exponentially. After the deal, BAMtech is valued at $3.75 billion.

Technicals

As we can see from the below chart pattern, a symmetrical triangle is forming. The stock has been trading between the resistance trendline and support trendline towards the apex. Bears are eager for a break below the support line so that they can confidently take a short position, but the stock touched the support line at $96 and bounced back to $98, so I don’t see a bearish breakout yet. I expect the stock will continue to move between these lines until breakout.





Source: Tradingview (notation was added by the author)

Sentiment

Institutional investor sentiment is very positive, as evidenced by recent buying activities. Since investor ownership has continued to increase since the beginning of this year, they are betting on a stock recovery.

Source: Fintel

Conclusion

The company’s biggest segment has been performing poorly. The stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15 and is fairly valued. The stock has pulled back sharply, and the company has a lot of work to do to straighten out growth issues. But technicals suggest that there will be a bounce. Based on my analysis, therefore, I recommend Disney as a BUY on a long-term basis (I would keep an eye out for a breakout as well). As my analysis indicates, it would still be foolish to bet against Disney.

