Rig Count Stalls, And Big Insider Buying In Our Favorite Energy Name

Welcome to the stall and big buying edition of Oil Markets Daily!

For those that still follow rig counts, the growth has completely stalled.

It's obvious by now that WTI below $50 does not support the level of growth some had previously expected. Although the recent price decrease doesn't change 2017 production forecast much (producer guidance), the impact to 2018 production growth could prove to be meaningful if WTI stagnates below $50, which we think is unlikely going into year-end.

In the next several months, we expect EIA to revise lower the rest of 2017 production volume. Producer guidance shows growth to be Q4 weighted, but the 380k b/d quarter-over-quarter production growth won't likely pan out after our analysis of 52 E&Ps concluded (report exclusive to HFI Research subs).

Although rig count is an important metric to follow, the level of increase in monthly well completions is more important - much more important. The next well completion data will come following EIA's drilling productivity report.

In other news, Gear Energy, our favorite energy pick, saw big insider buying from its Chairman, Don Gray over the last month...

We wrote following Gear Energy's (OTCPK:GENGF, GXE.TO) Q2 earnings that the results highlighted why it continues to be our favorite name.

Over the last three months, Gear's stock has seen an increase in insider buying, namely from its Chairman, Don Gray. (For those of you not familiar with Don Gray, we recommend you reading this old piece on him.)

Source: Canadian Insider

Insiders have accumulated a net total of 747,603 shares.

While the dollar amount of the purchases is low, we think the insider buying illustrates something we have been repeatedly pointing out to the public and our subscribers - Gear is undervalued.

On September 13, Haywood Securities published a sellside report on Gear, highlighting how cheap the company is.

One of the charts it used was particularly interesting:

Source: Haywood Securities

On a relative valuation basis, Gear is trading at the cheapest multiple relative to growth and debt levels.

The report concluded that Gear should be trading at C$1.40 vs. C$0.73 where it's trading at today. At $60 WTI, Haywood sees Gear earning C$70 mil in cash flow, making Gear one of the best asymmetric bets on higher oil prices.

For readers that have found our public oil market articles insightful, you will find our exclusive oil market reports and individual stock idea reports to be even more valuable. Sign-up today and join the HFI Research community.