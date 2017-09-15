Therapix Biosciences: Another Favorite Marijuana Play

The stock is a buy and readers who have done their due diligence could purchase shares in the near term.

Anecdotal reports from TS patients whose tic severity was reduced significantly by smoking marijuana along with other related evidence bode well for the trial´s outcome.

Shares have fallen by around 30% year to date but appear to have found a bottom in the low $5 range.

Shares of Therapix Biosciences (TRPX) have decreased by around 30% year to date. The stock popped back on my watch list after experiencing a nice bounce from the mid-$5 area.

TRPX data by YCharts

The company specializes in the development of cannabinoid-based drugs, an area I'm quite fond of not only for tailwinds in the sub-sector but also due to previous big winners in the space. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) was a solid run-up and revaluation play that gave traders a triple with plenty of time to take partial or full profits prior to data. Lately, I've also given my most recent thoughts on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), told investors to pull the trigger on Intec Pharma's (NTEC) secondary offering and made my case several times for Zogenix (ZGNX) as a ROTY candidate.

Upside in Tourette's

Lead candidate THX-TS01 is currently being examined in an ongoing phase 2a clinical study in Tourette's Syndrome at Yale University (n=18). Management has guided for the last patient to be enrolled by the end of September or early October. As of their second quarter report 10 patients had completed the entire three month treatment regimen. I found it encouraging that of those 10 patients, 8 chose to extend their treatment for another three months based on a positive assessment of efficaciousness. I see it basically as telegraphing what we already know, that when results are reported they will likely be positive (with all the usual caveats). What we don´t know is whether response rates or reductions in tics will be competitive with existing treatments.

We know that cannabis and dronabinol have as a major limitation adverse psychoactive effects at high doses, so in order for THC to be effective in these patients these adverse effects need to be reduced. It is thought that PEA could enhance the activity of THC by potentiating its affinity for a receptor and inhibiting THC metabolic degradation.

Figure 2: Combining tetrahydrocannabinol and palmitoylethanolamide significantly increases effectiveness and duration of THC (source: corporate presentation)

Part of the company's rationale for treating Tourette's (TS) with cannabis stems from many anecdotal reports from TS patients whose tic severity was reduced significantly by smoking marijuana. There is also some evidence that cannabis helps with related conditions, such as anxiety, OCD and depression. In the 1990's some TS patients reported up to complete remission of tics after marijuana use. Data from two prior studies with dronabinol (double-blind, placebo-controlled) is encouraging as well.

By looking at data relating to drugs currently used to treat TS, we can get an idea of how much of a reduction in tics would be necessary to be competitive.



Figure 3: Classes of drugs currently used to treat TS (source: corporate presentation)

Alpha-2 agonists are typically utilized as a first line of treatment even though a small to medium benefit in improving tics is the norm. On the other hand, antipsychotics can show more benefit but present unique risks to patients, including weight gain, metabolic syndrome and diabetes. Thus a treatment option that could potentially achieve medium to high reductions in tics along with a strong safety profile could do quite well in penetrating this significant market opportunity.

Figure 4: Commercial opportunity and upside (source: corporate presentation)

Of note, in their second quarter report it was stated that although the company originally planned to run a phase 2b placebo-controlled 13 week study in Germany, they are deciding whether to run a trial in the United States.

If all goes well, pivotal studies for THX-TS01 could start as soon as the second half of 2018.

Other Information

The company's second clinical program is an ultra-low dose formulation of THC for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). According to the company, their formulation to be administered sublingually should have enhanced bioavailability. Management has narrowed their focus to treating Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and is assessing the path forward, with a PK study to be initiated in the fourth quarter. The trial would last 1 month, after which a proof-of-concept trial would occur. The primary endpoint will likely be a measure of the cognitive functions post injury. I find it very interesting that they are working on a nasal delivery formulation as well.

As of June 30, cash and equivalents totaled $11.8 million, while net loss totaled $1.9 million. R&D expenses and general administration expenses were both quite low, $0.46 million and $0.9 million respectively.

The main catalyst for shares is top-line data from the phase 2a Yale study in TS, expected at the end of the fourth quarter.

One key risk is competition with companies having significantly more resources, including Teva and Ipsen. Also, while the company is quite small with a significant amount of cash on hand (relatively speaking), dilution in the medium term is a risk that should be taken into consideration. Setbacks with the ongoing Yale study as well as with the future trial in Germany or the United States is a concern, not to mention with their second clinical program in TBI.

Therapix Biosciences is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story could purchase shares in the near term. Remember, the idea is to initiate with a pilot position and add to it over time (in this case in the next few weeks taking advantage of volatility and dips if able). As the share price runs up into top-line data in the fourth quarter, partial profits should be taken if the gain is significant. In this case I would retain a quarter to three quarters a position (depending on risk tolerance) for upside exposure to results in TS, for which I am optimistic based on anecdotal evidence and prior data from associated studies (with all the usual caveats).

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected (and encouraged) to form their own trading plan, do their own research, and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.