MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Dip With Holiday Week - Cash Situation Remains In Focus

MannKind (MNKD) investors should have expected a dip in Afrezza script counts this week, but got thrown for a bit of a loop by a management presentation that transpired Monday. In that presentation, CEO Mike Castagna stated the following:

So look at cartridges, and we look at cartridges that paints the real picture of what we look at, because we book revenue every time we sell a cartridge, not every time you sell a box. Obviously, we book on boxes. But when a box is 180 count that’s what you need to be looking at. So today, we should pass Sanofi’s peak by the end of this quarter, if you look at that trend, I don’t have the numbers for next week. But with the hurricanes and everything else, I can say, with the four day holiday plus hurricanes, and we should have one of our best weeks this Friday, if all goes well.

The words of the CEO had many investors thinking that script numbers would come in at high levels. The problem is that unless a person is very exacting in the chosen words, people might make assumptions that are off the mark. This leads to false expectations and ultimately disappointment unless the numbers are met.

In fairness to MannKind, the revenue per script was about the best that has ever been seen. The problem is that the statement by Castagna gave enough room for people to interpret it many ways, and what we have is a case of the message getting muddied and confused.

This past week sales of Afrezza scripts were a bit above 328 with new scripts accounting for about 180, while refills delivered 150. Investors that look at matters in a realistic manner expected this type of number.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis Afrezza script numbers are tracking about 29% better than what was sold in Q2. From an estimated net revenue standpoint I am showing that the pace is about 49% better. What this means is that there is some decent traction in script numbers, but better than decent traction in the revenue. I look for MannKind to highlight the revenue side of the script sales equation, as any time you can tout 50% growth, people pay attention. The big hurdle in this type of discussion comes at the moment people want to know the numbers that the percentages are based upon. Those number continue to be much lower than what would impress the street.

There is no doubt that quarter over quarter improvements will happen. In fact, with three weeks left in the quarter we are MannKind needs less than 300 scripts to beat the Q2 tally.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year dynamic continues to look impressive from a percentage standpoint. Thus far Afrezza script numbers in Q3 of 2017 are pacing 38% better than Q3 of 2016. The revenue is up even more than that. Each Afrezza script these days contains more cartridges than the scripts of the past. This needs to be understood by investors. What also needs to be understood is that the script numbers have an extreme importance in that they give an indication of the number of patients.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My projections for Afrezza sales seem to be tracking reasonably. The holiday week gave a bigger hit than I projected, but there is no cause for alarm in terms of the projections I outlined. Script numbers had been tracking around my lower sales line but the numbers last week saw a steep dip below even that line. There are some readers that get very frustrated over the projections I outline, and even folks that will mis-represent how I model my projections. What I can say is this. My projections tend to be not only realistic, but accurate as well.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Along with my projections, we now have some guidance from MannKind. I have taken the liberty of translating the MannKind guidance into script sales so that investors can assess what is transpiring vs. the expectations laid out by management. If you were not aware, MannKind stated that it expects to have net revenue for Afrezza sales in the second half of the year between $6 million and $10 million. In the chart below you can see that thus far the script numbers are tracking lower than any of the guidance MannKind has offered. A label change could help the dynamics, but each week that passes below the lines means that the subsequent weeks have a tougher path.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

To offer readers some perspective, I have overlayed my projections, the MannKind estimates, and actual sales onto one chart. As stated, I feel that my projections are realistic.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

While the three charts above offer some great perspective, the situation does boil down to dollars. I have created a chart that outlines the second half of the year and tracks estimated net revenue of Afrezza. By my estimation net revenue in the second half of the year stands at about $1.6 million. The chart below shows you that 38% of the time has passed for the guidance period. There are a few points that I want to make:

My lowest projection is 36% of the projected net revenue collected at the 38% mark of the term.

My middle projection has 34% of the projected net revenue collected at the 38% mark of the term.

My high model has 33% of the projected net revenue collected at the 38% mark of the term

The lower MannKind model has 27% of the net revenue collected at the 38% mark of the term

The higher MannKind model has 16% of the net revenue collected at the 38% mark of the term.

Investors need to watch this closely. There are only 16 weeks left in the term and the gaps between the pace and Mannkind guidance are getting wider. This means that any label change obtained by MannKind must be capitalized upon quickly in order to have a shot at meeting guidance. I am not saying that it is impossible for MannKind to accomplish its guidance. What I am saying is that with each passing week the ability to hit that guidance is getting more difficult instead of easier.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind remains the most critical component of determining the risk in making an investment. I estimate that MannKind finished the week of September 8th with about $27.5 million in cash. That is not a lot of cash when you consider the operations costs, a $10 million dollar bill due to Deerfield at the end of October, and a $3 million dollar bill due to Amphastar in mid November. What is scary is if you subtract the obligations from the cash estimate, you get down to just $14 million in remaining cash.

The passionate MannKind longs will say that raising capital is not a problem. The passionate MannKind detractors will say that the company is on the verge of bankruptcy. Those with realistic outlooks understand that MannKind needs to solve this issue quickly and while there are moves that can buy the company time, the underlying cash issue is one of the bigger clouds hanging over the head of this company, and one of the main reasons that the equity is priced down where it is. Realistically speaking, MannKind has little leverage. A lack of leverage means that the ability to strike shareholder friendly deals with decent terms is difficult.

I will state this as simply as possible. If the progress that MannKind has made in raising script revenue and script sales over the past 3 months or so were to happen with $100 million in cash, the situation with the stock price would be a lot different no matter how one feels about the long term viability of Afrezza.

The bottom line is that MannKind needs to address the cash situation quickly, and that dynamic makes any investment highly speculative.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I want to put out a cautionary word. The script numbers next week will include the Hurricane Irma dynamic. Every 4 weeks I include a chart that shows the 4 week growth of Afrezza script sales. The chart, when published next week will show flat sales growth for the first time in 4 reporting periods. We are approaching a time of year where demonstrating sales growth in scripts gets more difficult. Investors should bear this in mind.

Over the past month or so management has done a decent job in "selling" the MannKind story at conference calls, with announcements, and with participation in investor conferences. That is what management is supposed to do. The next several weeks will begin to be about whether or not management can deliver on what it has outlined. There is a label change issue with an expected decision this month which is enough to hold off any severe downward pressure on the equity, but once that is known, the reaction of the equity will be determined by the execution of the stated business model and the terms of resolving the cash situation. Traders that are not emotionally attached to the equity have the advantage at the moment. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.