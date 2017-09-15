Impinj: How To Value A Dream

The opportunities in the RFID space and for RAIN deployments are enormous and it is more a factor of when rather than whether.

Impinj: Not all chimeras are created equal

Impinj (PI) is the quintessential story stock. No one is really buying the shares because of current projections for earnings and revenues. According to the published First Call consensus, it is expected to have about $165 million in revenue next year, a 23% increase, with EPS projected at $.25. No sensible investor is going to reward this company in the wake of what can only be described as a disturbing quarter with an EV/S of almost 5X based on next year’s revenues with marginal earnings-unless.

Well, of course, unless this has to do with the probable relationship this company has with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and use cases that may now extend to Whole Foods. Is the relationship a chimera? I do not quite think it is. But I cannot substantiate it either. What kind of scenario might play out and in what time frame regarding the use of “RAIN” chips by Amazon and While Foods?

It is obvious that should Amazon/Whole Foods (AMZN) make a public commitment to Impinj and its technology, the likely impact would be growth of far greater than 23% and there would almost certainly be a concomitant and greater impact on profitability.

Or if the unless refers to the company's potential operational performance, Will Impinj grow at rates significantly greater than 23%? This company lands “whales.” Whales can readily take down hundreds of millions of end-points and just 2-3 customers can substantially alter the line on a the growth chart. It can be difficult to handicap when whales close and more difficult still to handicap their cadence of deployment. Success doesn’t necessarily have to be measured in an Amazon commitment.

I last wrote about Impinj about six months ago when the shares were under pressure because of perceived weak guidance. Since that time, the shares exploded upward, reaching almost $61, more than double the price at the time I wrote my last article. The shares then proceeded to collapse back to as low as $30/share in the wake of the company’s guidance on its last conference call. And after that a recommendation from a Dougherty & Co. analyst reversed negative investor psychology. Then, in the wake of the consummation of the Amazon/While Foods merger, the shares spiked again. The shares are now 30% above their recent low. Enough volatility in six months to last a lifetime. I thought it might be useful to try to separate the disappointing set of expectations from the last earnings release, some of the hype baked into the name and what might be happening with Impinj, Amazon and Whole Foods.

Should investors buy the shares? I think owning a relatively small position makes sense at current share price levels. Some investors may wish to take the option route on this quintessentially volatile name. The company has obviously hit a speed bump. Management calls it just that - others will doubtless disagree. The fact is that RFID has been a fraught technology for investors but it is getting adopted, and RAIN, the flavor pioneered by this company, is enjoying much of the acceptance. In the long run, the adoption of RAIN RFID is considered by most third-party observers as inevitable and the use cases, some of which are outlined in this article make that clear. And perhaps there is an Amazon relationship that is meaningful and profitable and will ultimately be disclosed. Impinj certainly offers technology that Amazon is likely to find useful with a high ROI.

It wasn’t the quarter, it was the guidance.

How many times have investors seen their dreams and expectations shattered by disappointing guidance. This was certainly one of those times. Just for the record, last quarter Impinj generated revenues of $34 million, up 31% from the prior year and up by 7.6% from the prior quarter. Gross margins were 53.4% during the quarter up from 52.3% in the prior year and 52.9% in the prior quarter (All ratios in terms of GAAP).

Opex in total was 55.7% of revenues, up from 51.5% the prior year and down from 59.1% of revenues the prior quarter. The combination of stock based comp and depreciation was just great enough to allow the company to report a small non-GAAP profit for the quarter and for the year-to-date. All of these metrics were a modest beat compared to the guidance provided by the company at the end of the prior quarter.

While the company saw different growth rates for different elements of opex, the CFO said that the results were basically due to ”lumpiness” and didn’t reflect corporate strategy.

The company’s market expectation however, showed visibly negative trends. On the Q1 call, the company had forecast that it would ship between 7.8 billion 8 billion end point IC units (TAGS) which was would have been growth of 32% year over year. That forecast was consistent with the company’s outlook at the start of the calendar year. The company now sees end-point shipments of 7.1 billion tags at the mid-point, or growth of 18% year over year. As a result, it has adjusted its outlook significantly. It is now anticipating mid-single digit top-line growth in its current quarter. At that level of revenues, it will see a non-GAAP loss, that at the mid-point is about $.05/share. Management said it intended to maintain its current level of investment in the business and to continue to hire at rates consistent with its former plan. During the call the CFO said that the company had increased its employee population 13% sequentially and that it has open positions that would add a further 11% to its workforce. It is about the strongest evidence that one might find suggesting management believes its assertion that it is going through a blip, and that its market opportunity remains fantastic.

The company only provides an explicit financial forecast, one quarter at a time. And to be fair, it does see significant quarterly swings in volume based on changing implementation schedules of its major customers, some of whom can readily order 500 million tags at a clip.

At the moment, the analyst consensus for Q4 shows a rebound with sequential growth in the quarter of a bit greater than 10%, and a return to a modest level of profitability. The consensus then calls for growth modestly above 20% in the following year coupled with a moderate level of operating profits.

So, what is the story?

One of the issues in evaluating Impinj and its story is that some of us have seen this movie before-and not all that long ago at that. RFID chips were thought to be a disruptive technology in the middle of the last decade; that simply hasn’t worked out as anticipated-primarily because the tags themselves have been far too expensive for many applications. Bart code and it eco system of technologies has proven to be “good enough.” Over the years, Symbol Technologies was absorbed by Motorola and the division that houses both RFID technologies and bar code readers was eventually bought by Zebra Technologies (ZBRA). Zebra has apparently had its share of issues integrating the old Symbol, historically its arch-rival, but regardless the shares have appreciated about 25% over the past two years, albeit with minimal top-line growth.

RFID RAIN is the new incarnation of RFID technology and this is the space in which Impinj is the leader. RAIN all about an elaboration of IoT that allows businesses and even consumers to locate, identify, authenticate and engage each item. The RAIN standards have been developed by a foundation that currently has 155 members, pretty much scattered around the globe. Amazon recently became a member. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) also is represented and of course so is Impinj as well as Intel (INTC), Motorola Mobility and of course Zebra. Most of the other members are anything but household names and some observers think that the presence of Amazon and Impinj in this group is, of itself, some reason to anticipate that the two companies have or are in the process of developing a business relationship.

RAIN tags are far less expensive than former RFID technology and they use a specific protocol that is said to be “a nod to the link between UHF RFID and the cloud, where RFID based data can be stored, managed and shared vis the internet.” Of course, even with declines in cost, RFID tags are still far more expensive than bar code symbols as they have antennas that “push” the data without line-of-site to readers along with some memory. The main benefits using RAIN include that thousands of tags/articles can be identified simultaneously and do not have to be visible. Simply put, and using the most obvious example, Amazon, with its massive distribution facilities that hold millions of items will ultimately find that it is far cheaper to keep track of its items using this technology than has been the case using bar codes. It will ultimately, I imagine, make it mandatory for its suppliers/sellers to use this technology so it can automate the processes it uses to find items and track its inventory. For readers interested in the kind of basics of the technology that I can understand, I have linked to a couple of presentations that might be useful.

These days, use cases include retail, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and industrial manufacturing. At one point, a writer on this site identified retail as a potential Achilles heel for the growth of this company. While retailers are clearly under huge pressure from on-line shopping alternatives, keeping track of their inventory and developing knowledge to analyze the movement of their inventory based on store location, time of day, price, weather conditions and other variables is even more of a requirement now than in the past in order to remain competitive. at the very least, an RFID installation is going to dramatically reduce the time and manual input required to take inventoriey-the backback is quantifiable and very rapid.

Although so far Amazon “Go” hasn’t worked as hoped, there are installed solutions that offer self-checkout. In Japan, G.U., a discount casual wear chain, offers self-check-out RAIN terminals. A company called Retail Reload, an Impinj partner, has enabled a French retailer (Undiz) to give shoppers an in-store experience that is online-like-apparently the items can be identified and brought to a customer in seconds or delivered in two hours-the mechanical part of the system looks like the old pneumatic tubes that one sees in drive-in banks and which used to be in office buildings-if anyone remembers that far back.).

Given the multiple definitions as to what is actually being measured, determining the growth rate of RFID solutions is not simple. On the one hand, in a study linked here, one sees studies that say that the market is just 4%-8% penetrated. On the other hand, different studies suggest a slower cadence, even though all acknowledge the “intent” of users to adopt the technology. I do not want to get hung-up in discussing market size when the third-party firms themselves, use so many different standards and definitions.

I think it is fair to say that the market is measured in the low tens of billions of dollars and has double-digit growth. Impinj is not going to have issues in finding available market. There are more than enough opportunities to support 30% or greater growth for this company for many years. More than anything, it is a matter of execution compounded with a degree of randomness. Almost all third-party analysts, both those I have linked to and others, suggest that the broad scale adoption of RFID RAIN is simply a matter of when and not whether.

Speaking personally, outside my role as an author/analyst/investor, the improvements one can achieve in employee productivity and overall ease of use in specialty retail are substantial. The largest problem at this point is that the companies that sell to end-users do not, themselves, have a great deal of product knowledge and the systems that are available are not well integrated into commonly available inventory management software.

Using an analogy-there aren’t enough charging stations and sales execution below the mega deal environment is very, very sloppy. But the benefits are as advertised-it is the effort one has to go through to get those benefits that is still a work in progress.

So What happened?

This is one of those cases in which investors can either believe this management or take a pass. It is, in this instance, best to simply quote from the conference call and leave readers to determine the veracity of the statements made. “As we enter the third quarter, we see a different situation with several large end customers (who have) delayed planned expansions. I visited two of these customers overseas in the last 30 days. According to them, their deployment plans and goals remain unchanged. But their rollouts are delayed by internal schedule slips.

Consequently, we’re reducing our full year 2017 endpoint IC guidance from between 7.8 billion and 9 billion units to between 7 billion and 7.2 billion units, representing 18% growth over 2016 at the midpoint…Some end users already consume more than 500 million IC’s per year, the future potential end users such as the five Japanese convenience store chains we discussed on our last call (are such an example.) Together, these five chains anticipate using 100 billion IC’s per year. We are, as I said on our last call, landing whales.”

Needless to say, management was questioned several times regarding both the causes and the duration of the slip in deliveries. There was nothing terribly untoward in management commentary and they maintained that it was simply an unfortunate confluence of several large users deferring-but not cancelling deliveries. The obvious question then had to do with the duration of the slip. Management said, “the length of these schedule slips is really dependent on the customer and I think we’re comfortable saying that its generally measured in quarters.” I am not really sure how much more enlightenment I might bring to the subject of these specific slips.

Last year the company enjoyed substantial deployment acceleration and its shipments of endpoints wound up growing 70%. This year, the new forecast is for 18% growth. Perhaps the message is that that the growth rate number is not a straight line, or a line that can be readily projected until the company has dozens of users at scale.

It is my own view that if you believe that RAIN RFID deployment is inevitable, then taking advantage of this kind of delay in the market, which has compressed the PI share price, is probably the only time that the shares will be available at a reasonable valuation. Undoubtedly, there will be readers and commentators who will differ as to the cause and the outcome of these slips and will believe that the management is either not trustworthy or has “happy ears.” It simply isn’t a debate on which I can offer some kind of dispositive evidence. It is obviously the risk one takes in buying shares in a company selling what is arguably very disruptive technology for a variety of use cases replacing older technologies that have functioned for decades.

Impinj and Amazon

The rumors regarding Impinj becoming a supplie of technology to Amazon have been swirling for months at this point. I think it would be naïve for me to write that I have some special knowledge about the specifics of any commercial relationship between Amazon and Impinj. I would be very surprised if Amazon weren’t using RFID. I would be somewhat surprised given geographic propinquity, if nothing else, coupled with Impinj’s leadership position in RAIN, if it did not have some kind of commercial relationship with Amazon. But what that might be in terms of size, profitability and growth…I certainly haven’t a clue and I would be surprised if anyone but insiders really had a specific idea about the relationship between the two companies.

Almost a year ago now, Amazon announced a concept and a test of a “Go” store concept. This was/is a concept in which convenience grocery stores would be enabled through technology to provide shoppers with a super-convenient experience not involving live checkout. The concept has had its teething problems and is obviously still a work in progress. Impinj has the kinds of technology that would probably be necessary to operate an Amazon “Go” concept. And at some point, it seems likely that Amazon will resolve the technologies that have limited the successful deployment of “Go” and figure out how to make the concept work

Impinj has had a product that it calls “store performance simulator” that has been available for some years now. The product uses the signals coming from the chips that are installed in products to simulate the performance of a retail store with different levels of inventory and product placement. The product was probably ahead of its time in 2012, but it is the kind of technology that Amazon probably wants to use to improve the performance of Whole Foods.

Now that Amazon owns While Foods, developing technologies that enhance shopping experiences at that chain have become more imperative. Certainly, no one who shops at Whole Foods, finds the checkout experience as anything other than tedious and time consuming and not differentiated from other chains. (Well, perhaps they do find it differentiated when they gasp at just how much they have spent in aggregate-especially to buy all that gorgeous-looking produce.) Presumably, beyond all of the talk about price cuts, and Prime membership offers, Amazon will attempt to provide technology that differentiates Whole Foods from its less favored competitors, and it would not be surprising if that technology turned out to include solutions offered by Impinj. But when and how that might be rolled out is not something about which my opinion is likely to be better informed than anyone else-indeed I wonder if at this point there are any specific plans or schedules.

I often like to use the word lagniappe - which is most often applied to food. It is-sort of-like the extra dollop of whipped cream on a slice of strawberry shortcake or perhaps the extra amount of hot fudge one gets on a sundae. In dealing with Impinj, I think investors will be best served if they regard the relationship with Amazon as being a kind of lagniappe. A great extra or bonus that could drive the shares to an incredible valuation, but surely nothing on which they can or should rely in terms of a buy/sell decision on this name.

Competition for Impinj

I have written about this name in the past-I have been waiting to see if someone can finally make a go of RFID. Many have tried and no one has really succeeded as yet. Most of what I wrote last December on the subject of competition has not changed materially. I have linked to a study by Technavio detailing the competitors. The competitors, as can be seen haven’t changed materially in some time. There is no evidence that the playing field has changed either.

The disappointing guidance was self-evidently not a factor of competitive losses but a factor of slower than anticipated deployment of existing customers. There was no sign in the quarterly presentation that the company’s sales machine or sales execution has been broken. The factors that have differentiated the offerings of this company such as its software solutions, its platform offerings and the solutions brought to the table by partners and the overall experience this company has with RAIN technology are the same now as was the case some time ago

There should be plenty of available market for both Impinj and its competitors-it is a question of the cadence of user adoption of this technology and not price competition or market share loss.

Valuation

It is somewhat difficult to value Impinj. It sells chips and hardware. Those are usually not highly valued businesses because of the potential for commoditization. On the other hand, the company sells solutions and even its current level of gross margin suggest that it has the potential to be a far more profitable company than most other semi vendors. The company has a business model that calls for long term gross non-GAAP gross margins of 57%-60%. That is about 250-400 basis points above the level reported last quarter and suggests that the company has some pricing power and expects to retain it.

Currently, this company has a non-GAAP share count of 22 million. That yields a market cap of $840 million and an enterprise value of $780 million. Revenues are projected by the published first call consensus to be about $165 million. That calculates to an EV/S of 4.7X. That would be an outlier for many semiconductor companies and a reasonable valuation for a solutions vendor.

The absolute specifics of the valuation are far less important, I think than the real growth cadence.

I think using the current consensus P/E, even on a forward basis, does not shed much light on what is the right valuation for this company. Last year, when shipments of end-points were surpassing forecasts, the company achieved EPS of $.10-$.11 for a couple of quarters. It is forecasting a loss in the September quarter. The earnings will almost certainly follow the growth rate of end-point shipments and it should be obvious that forecasting that number is more art than science. The spread of earnings that makes up the consensus forecast for 2018 is quite large-it goes from $.14 to $.59. So, trying to use a P/E as a major valuation metric is not worth the electrons needed to write the number.

At this point, the company has been building its inventories in order to achieve a 1-billion-unit endpoint inventory buffer. It has also seen an increase in accounts receivable as its volume has expanded. These have been the principle elements in terms of the company’s cash burn. The cash burn diminished substantially in Q2, to less than $7 million from $17 million in the prior quarter as the investment in inventory has started to abate.

But overall, this story is not based on cash flow. The company’s cash flow over time will track quite close to non-GAAP earnings. The company is using a modest level of stock based comp. Overall, stock based comp is running at 4% of revenues, although that number will likely increase a bit in Q3 as hiring proceeds and sales decline sequentially.

I currently do not own any PI shares. Call me a coward or more aptly call me someone who has a fixed number of names in a portfolio and this one hasn’t fit in at this point. There are certainly visible risks that have been well-identified-and there is also spectacular upside if the stars align. I think for most risk oriented growth investors, establishing a modest sized position is worth the gamble and that the company has more than an equal chance to deliver positive upside.

