Magellan Midstream: 15 Consecutive Years Of Dividend Growth And Counting

A number of MLPs have slashed distributions in the last couple of years, thanks to the historic rout in energy prices which triggered a drop in US oil production. But Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is a rare gem that continued to reward investors by growing distributions. The MLP has grown distributions for 15 consecutive years, and I think it is well positioned to continue going this way. Here are four reasons why I believe investors should consider buying this stock.

Distribution growth

Some of the biggest MLPs in the energy infrastructure sector are still finding it difficult to sustain distributions, even though the business environment has improved as oil prices have somewhat stabilized in the $45 to $55 a barrel range. So far in 2017, Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Williams Partners (WPZ) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) have made double-digit cuts to their distributions (ETP has executed a stealth distribution cut on the back of an internal merger). The crude oil pipeline operator Plains All American (PAA) has recently announced that it will reduce distributions by 45% starting from the ongoing quarter. These and a number of other MLPs are paying substantially lower levels of distributions now as compared to the start of the downturn.

Magellan Midstream, however, is paying more distributions today as compared to pre-downturn levels. The company paid a quarterly distribution of $0.89 per unit for the second quarter of this year in August. This depicts a strong gain of 39% from $0.64 per unit paid in the corresponding period of 2014 – before the downturn.

Focus on refined products

I believe Magellan Midstream’s biggest strength is its rock-solid business model. The company typically gets more than 80% of its earnings (operating margins) from fee-based, low-risk businesses. This minimizes its direct exposure to oil prices. But I think the real jewel in its crown is its extensive portfolio of refined products assets which accounted for a little over 60% of the company’s earnings in 1H2017.

Magellan Midstream owns a massive network of refined products pipelines which extend around 9,700 miles from the US Gulf Coast and covers 15 states. The pipeline system also includes 42 million barrels of storage capacity at 53 connected terminals. It also runs a network of more than two dozen independent refined products terminals, with 6 million barrels of storage capacity, in the southeastern US which are connected to third-party pipelines, such as the Colonial and Plantation lines.This makes Magellan Midstream the operator of the largest refined products pipeline system in the US. The MLP’s asset base is so large that it alone is connected to almost 50% of the nation’s refining capacity.

This means that a large chunk of the gasoline, distillates and other refined products that are consumed in the US are likely shipped using at least a part of Magellan Midstream’s refined products pipeline system. This has put Magellan Midstream in a good position since it mainly satisfies the demand of refined products, such as gasoline and diesel, which usually remains strong in a weak oil price environment. By comparison, the crude oil focused MLPs, like Plains All American, can’t tap into this strong demand.

DCF growth

A number of MLPs have struggled to grow or even sustain distributable cash flows in the last few years. But thanks in large part to a solid business model, Magellan Midstream has been successful in consistently growing its DCF. The key metric, which underpins distribution growth, has improved from $880.47 million in 2014 to $942.85 million in 2015 to $947.48 million last year. So far, in the first six months of this year, the DCF has climbed to $477.96 million from $426.35 million in the corresponding period last year.

Magellan Midstream has been spending north of $600 million each year on growth projects and acquisitions since 2013. Last year, the company spent a record $736 million on organic growth projects and expects to spend $600 million in 2017 and an additional $400 million in 2018. These projects, such as the Saddlehorn Pipeline and a condensate splitter at Corpus Christi which recently came online, have played a crucial role in fueling the DCF growth.

In the coming quarters, Magellan Midstream will startup other major projects, such as a new dock at the Galena Park, Texas and the refined products marine terminal at Pasadena, Texas. Magellan Midstream has also announced two new pipeline projects which will become operational in mid-2019 – a 60-mile crude oil and condensate pipeline which will cost $150 million and a joint venture with independent refiner Valero (VLO) for the construction of 135-mile refined products pipeline which will require approximately $375 million of investment (Magellan’s share). These projects will continue to fuel Magellan Midstream’s DCF growth, which will drive distribution growth.

Strong financial health

Magellan Midstream has also maintained a strong balance sheet. The MLP has consistently generated strong levels of distributable cash flows, enough to fully cover distributions and leading to a healthy coverage ratio of more than 1x. The MLP ended last year with coverage of 1.25x, representing $190 million of DCF in excess of distributions. The management has recently reiterated that they will spend roughly $820 million on distributions but will generate $1.02 billion of DCF, which will translate into strong coverage of 1.25x representing roughly $200 million of excess DCF.

At the same time, the MLP also benefits from having an under-levered balance sheet. A number of MLPs, including Plains All American and Energy Transfer Partners, have seen their leverage, which is measured in terms of debt-to-EBITDA ratio, climb to 5.0x, or even higher in the last few years. But Magellan Midstream has been successful in keeping its leverage below 4x. Currently, the company carries $4.23 billion of long-term debt and expects to earn $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA, which depicts a leverage of just 3.23x – one of the lowest in the industry.

Conclusion

Magellan Midstream Partners is not a high-yielding MLP. It currently offers a distribution yield of 5.1%, which is lower than the peer average of 7.7%, as measured by the Alerian MLP Index. It is also not cheap. The MLP’s units were trading 15.4x this year’s forecasted DCF at the time of this writing. But due to the above-mentioned reasons, I believe Magellan Midstream Partners is about as safe as an investment you can get in the MLP space. It comes with an incredible track record of distribution growth. With growing DCF coupled with a coverage ratio of more than 1x and a strong financial health, I think it is well positioned to continue growing distributions. I suggest investors consider adding this high-quality stock to their portfolio.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.