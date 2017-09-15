Atlassian: New Product Launch And Investor Day Update

Stride rounds out Atlassian’s portfolio in collaboration apps and gives it more weapons in its toolkit against the likes of Slack and Microsoft

It also launched a new videoconferencing app called Stride, its first new product since IPO

Atlassian held an investor day on September 13, refreshing financial targets and updating on its strategy

There’s a lot of news coming out of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) this week, but most importantly for bulls, the stock snapped back up - and in a big way. The market is responding brightly to the direction Atlassian is taking.

We’ll get into the details in this article, but the key takeaways for investors: Atlassian remains a hyper-growth cloud company, and with its entry into videoconferencing, Atlassian’s team communications platform (originally consisting of just Hipchat, a simpler messaging app) becomes much more broad and appealing. With Stride, Atlassian’s growth engine remains firmly intact, and the hype around a new product could even cause an acceleration in top-line growth.

Investor Day Update

Atlassian made several announcements and updates in its Investor Day that are pertinent to investors, and I've gathered the most critical of them here:

The first is that Atlassian is re-committing to its sales model, which as I noted in my previous article, is unique in enterprise software: no direct salespeople. The company will focus on organic growth via "demand pull" events such as conferences and web advertising, as well as word-of-mouth. Atlassian reported that its three websites (bitbucket.com, atlassian.com, and trello.com) - generate 2.4, 2.0, and 5.9 million unique monthly visitors. A typical day for the company will generate $2.8 million in sales (which annualizes to more than $1 billion), primarily from these direct channel visitors.

Alongside the direct channel sales model, Atlassian is putting renewed focus on its partner program. Partners are a critical part of demand generation for software companies, as they proselytize the company's products and generate revenue "for free." The below chart shows an update on Atlassian's current roster of worldwide partners and resellers, and how much of a proportion they are to Atlassian's revenues:

Figure 1. Atlassian partner count and channel mix

Source: Investor day handout

Platinum partners are those that initiate deployments in excess of $250,000. Also note that Atlassian (based in Sydney, Australia with major operations in EMEA) - still has plenty of room for growth in the critical U.S. market.

Due to Atlassian's heavy use of partners and lack of an internal sales force, it has achieved stellar sales and marketing efficiency (defined as sales spending as a percentage of revenues) relative to its peers, who pay for ads in addition to large sales headcount. The below chart from Atlassian's investor day presentation shows its sales efficiency relative to other cloud peers:

Figure 2. Atlassian sales efficiency vs. operating comps

Source: Investor day handout

The company also reiterated its goal to aim for $1 billion in revenues, while maintaining predictable and growing revenues quarter to quarter. The company reiterated its FY18 revenue goal of $830 million, unchanged from its prior quarter guidance range of $826-$834 million.

$830 million in FY18 revenues implies 35% y/y growth, which is impressive for a company that is also generating a 32% OCF margin, whereas the majority of its high-growth peers in the >30% bucket generate negative OCF. Recall that Atlassian ends its fiscal year in June, so this revenue guidance also represents FTM expected revenues.

As seen in the chart below, Atlassian's revenues are expected to grow at 41% CAGR through FY18:

Figure 3. Atlassian revenue

Source: Investor day handout

Other financial updates presented in the investor day include:

A commitment to slowly improve free cash flow margins annually

Expect pricing increases in products on an annual basis

Expect 3% annual share dilution from stock-based comp

Stride Product Launch

On September 7, Atlassian also launched its newest product, Stride - a videoconferencing and messaging app intended to take on Slack, its primary competitor in the workplace collaboration space. Stride is Atlassian's first organic product launch since its IPO, and the launch has been met with some degree of hype - the launch has been covered by TechCrunch, Bloomberg, and Forbes.

Stride users can start off with a free version that comes with 25,000 messages and 5GB of storage, but premium access comes at virtually nothing - $3/user/month. For comparison, Slack charges $6.67/user/month for a "Standard" subscription and $12.50 for an upgraded "Plus" membership.

Stride is priced lower than Atlassian's other products (JIRA modules typically cost between $7-$10 per user, per month depending on the size of the deployment; Confluence is $5), but since messaging tools typically get deployed by entire departments or companies (rather than one-off teams, like JIRA), Stride could have a much larger impact on Atlassian's top line than you'd initially think. Slack, in particular, has had tremendous success winning large deployments in entire organizations.

The below screenshot from Stride's marketing site shows how the app UI looks. With a single click, Stride enables conversations to transition seamlessly to voice and video calls, enabling quick and comfortable communication with team members:

Figure 4. Stride demo from marketing website File sharing, search functionality, and group screen sharing are all natively embedded into the application.

Below is how Atlassian envisions Stride fitting into its existing product portfolio:

Figure 5. Atlassian product portfolio, September 2017

Source: Investor day handout

Stride presents a fuller messaging and collaboration platform with fleshed out features to complement JIRA, which is primarily intended for workflow planning and organization. HipChat, which was Atlassian's original collaboration offering (at $2/user/month) with limited functionalities, will still continue to be supported, but eventually will be folded into the new flagship Stride product.

With Stride, Atlassian is much better positioned to compete with the feature-rich, customer-favorite Slack. With Slack-like features at better pricing, Atlassian has an opportunity to make a large dent in the market. For perspective on how big of an impact the Stride product could have on Atlassian's revenue, Recode reported that Slack was projecting ~$1 billion in revenues next year, though this estimate is unconfirmed.

If Atlassian is able to gather an equivalent customer base to Slack's (albeit over time), it could stand to double its revenues from where it is today. Note also that the collaboration software market isn't a zero-sum pie, either - a win for Atlassian doesn't necessarily mean a deal lost for Slack - as many purchasers of Slack are new to the tool. Greenfield opportunities are many for Stride, as well as possible market share grab from existing installed customers.

Takeaways

Investors should gather two main takeaways from this week's batch of Atlassian news:

Atlassian isn't sitting still - it's putting its savings from a no-sales headcount into R&D, and churning out products like Stride with large market opportunities

Atlassian's cash flow ($200 million in FY17) is beginning to support its valuation, and management has reiterated its target of delivering operating leverage as well as growth each year

The market liked what Atlassian had to say, and shares were up 8% following its investor day, closing at $36.58. This implies an EV/FTM revenue multiple of 9.4x - not cheap, by any means, but I believe an exciting new product launch and energized growth targets facilitate an easy path for the company to move toward $42, or 11x forward revenues (roughly in-line with Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), another software favorite).

