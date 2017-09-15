Already Up 23%, This Dividend Stock Still Has Legs

We believe that, despite the 25% rally since we recommended Gap shares in July, shares are still primed for more upside.

Gap was recently the beneficiary of price upgrades from two analysts, a change in expectations that we wholeheartedly agree with given our own expectations.

Analysis

Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares are up more than 23% since we published our article "Time to Buy" in July.

GPS data by YCharts

The natural questions for investors in a case like this is, should Gap remain in investors’ portfolios or should they consider rebalancing their position?

While its recent rally is nice, we believe investors should be focused on keeping Gap for much longer. We view Gap’s recent decision to shutter 200 underperforming Gap and Banana Republic locations – and open 270 new Old Navy and Athleta stores – over the next three years as a round of portfolio resource reallocation meant to improve its performance in the long run. As a consequence of the anticipated cost savings from store closures and implied earnings improvement from growing Old Navy and Athleta, we have raised our Gap target price to $37.50 per share. Together with its still solid 3.6% dividend yield, investors who buy Gap’s stock today could be looking at a 36% total return in the next 18 months.

Two Analysts Upgrade Gap



Gap was recently the beneficiary of two analyst upgrades with JP Morgan (JPM) lifting its target price to $27 per share while Jefferies raised its own target to $39 per share.



Back in early July, we wrote that it was time to buy Gap on the back of its high dividend yield, the performance of Old Navy and the potential for a turnaround at Banana Republic. Our target price at the time was $35 per share – which was, coincidentally, Jefferies’ previous target price for the stock.



Since our recommendation came out, Gap shares have surged by over 24% – a superlative return for such a short period of time.



When Closing Some Stores – and Opening Others – Is a Good Thing



Beyond analyst upgrades, the most pertinent news out of Gap was its recent decision to shutter around 200 of its retail Gap and Banana Republic locations over the next three years. With around 2,000 locations globally, this represents a 10% reduction in its retail footprint. This shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s been looking through Gap’s global same-store sales data. While Old Navy has been robust, adding 8% and 5% to its same-store sales in the last two quarter, respectively, Gap and Banana Republic have struggled, with both seeing same-store sales fall by 4% in the first quarter.



While Gap’s same-store performance improved in the second quarter, falling by just 1%, Banana Republic’s continued its slide, falling by 5%. This is the reason we welcomed a leadership change in Banana Republic: It has been a significant drag to the company’s overall sales performance since the first quarter of 2015. Still, the upside of a smaller store footprint is that it allows both Banana Republic and Gap to focus on core locations that do generate significant revenues for it.



In deciding to close down a tenth of its Gap and Banana Rep footprint and add 270 new Old Navy and Athleta, Gap is banking on both a reduction in operating expenses and added sales growth. Specifically, Gap is anticipating that Old Navy will grow its sales to a $10 Billion annual run rate "in the next few years." We anticipate, given Old Navy’s historical performance, that Gap is really banking on Old Navy becoming a $10 Billion brand by 2021.



While $10 Billion seems like a fairly large number on an absolute basis, on relative terms it would on mean only around 8% compound annual growth for Old Navy’s revenues over a five-year period beginning in 2017. This figure, while consistent with Old Navy’s recent sales growth is quite a bit higher than the 3.7% revenue growth rate that Old Navy reported from 2012 to 2016 – so there is some pressure on Old Navy to deliver – but Gap is betting big on the brand by adding 270 stores total – likely something along the lines of 240 Old Navy Stores and 30 Athleta/Other brand stores.



On the one hand, Old Navy generates around $6.3 million in annual sales per store so if each newly opened Old Navy store performs at an average sales rate, Gap could be adding $1.5 Billion in annual sales just from new store openings from Q4-2017 to Q4-2020. As such, Gap’s organic growth at Old Navy would only need to be about 6.3% a year over the next 5 years in order for it to achieve its $10 Billion headline number – still a big number but reasonable given its recent sales momentum.



Athleta, on the other hand, generates over $770 million in annual revenue – and adding 30 new stores over the next 3 years would imply that it needs to register just 3.1% organic growth each year over the next half-decade to help Gap achieve its $1 Billion annual sales targets. Similar to Old Navy, we believe this performance is attainable – indeed, with the greater emphasis on beauty, health and wellness these days and healthy lifestyles’ synergy with Athleta’s core product offerings, we believe Athleta’s goal is the more attainable target of the two.



Finally, Gap anticipates that it will generate $200 million in savings over the next 3 years from its anticipated store closures – that works out to an average of $67 million a year from late 2017 to late 2020. In earnings per share terms, this implies around a $0.10 per share annualized improvement.

Still a Strong Dividend Yield



Despite Gap’s recent rally, its dividend yield remains at a very robust 3.58%. Though certainly not has high as the 4.15% yield it carried back in early July, Gap’s yield is still at a premium to its industry average – and well over the average for the S&P500, of which it is a component.

In a different light, what’s interesting about the dip in Gap’s yield is that, unlike those of its competitors, its yield is actually declining, which means that the underlying stock is performing better than its peers are. This confirms our assertion that Gap remains the company to "own" in the retail sector, which struggled earlier in the year before showing signs of life this quarter. Indeed, since we made our recommendation on Gap, the Retail SPDR is up by a comparatively ‘tepid’ 4.9%. Another retail stock that we recently covered, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), has gained about 6% in a week’s time.



Conclusion





All things considered, Gap’s recent store closure and future plans announcement gives us more long-term confidence regarding the stock. We view Gap’s decision to close Gap and Banana Republic stores in favor of Old Navy and Athleta as the necessary portfolio balancing it needs to perform in order to sustain its performance going forward.



As we’ve outlined above, Gap’s forthcoming store closures should improve earnings by at least $0.10 per year just on cost savings. Add to that the replacement of Gap and Banana Republic sales over the next half-decade with better-quality Old Navy and Athleta sales and we see a further earnings improvement in the $0.03 per share range – so, in total, we’re looking at a $0.13 per share improvement in Gap’s earnings each year over the next 3 to 5 years.



In view of the foregoing, we are upgrading our price target from $35 to $37.50 per share. At current prices, this represents a 33% capital upside that, together with Gap’s still-generous dividend yield of nearly 3.6% would give investors a total return of over 36% over the next year-and-a-half. This isn’t a stock that dividend investors want to miss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.