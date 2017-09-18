Glencore's Most Excellent Journey

I recently wrote an article for Seeking Alpha titled "Industrial Commodities Continue Their Journey Higher And The Big Producers Are Cleaning Up," in which I highlighted the rebound in the prices of metals, minerals, and energy. In that piece, I pointed out that many of the world's biggest commodities producing companies had experienced a reversal of fortune when it comes to their financial conditions compared to where they stood at the start of 2016.

In that piece, I briefly mentioned the ascent of the price of the shares of Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), which have moved from under $2 per share to over $9.50 since January 2016. Glencore is a bit differently than other producers and miners of commodities. The company that has its roots as Marc Rich and Company in Switzerland, and the firm where Rich received his training, Philipp Brothers, is not only one of the biggest raw material producers in the world, it is also the most aggressive commodities trader or merchant company. Glencore has been a model when it comes to how production has enhanced the position of a trader and the company under the leadership of Ivan Glasenberg has done both, production and trading, masterfully. However, in January 2016 it was not looking too good for Glencore and its CEO who is their leader and a master trader. Glasenberg has done yeomen's work steering the company through some very volatile waters in the early days of 2016.

A return from the abyss

The small town of Baar, Switzerland, in the Canton of Zug is home to the world's leading commodities merchant and one of the leading raw material producing companies. Glencore was having a very rough time in late 2015, and early 2016 as the weight of debt around the company's neck threatened financial strangulation. Rumors ran rampant across markets that Glencore was so indebted to banks, particularly in Europe, that a continuation of low commodities prices could cause the company to restructure its debt or worse. A collapse of the commodities giant would have left the banks holding the bag of assets that were worth a lot less than in previous years given the bear market in raw materials.

Moreover, the banks did not have the expertise, relationships, or trading capabilities to find their way out of a very expensive default by Glencore. The problems facing the commodities firm and banks created a classic problem. When one owes the banks a small amount of money, the banks own the business, but when the debt is so large that it threatens the survival of the financial institution, well Glencore really owned the banks at that time.

Commodities hit their lows in late 2015 and early 2016 with the prices of almost every metal, mineral, and energy commodity falling to multi-year lows. In the Glencore offices in Baar, Switzerland the CEO and his managers developed a plan that would make the fledgling company rise once again and come out of their predicament even stronger. With a stroke of luck when commodities prices found bottoms, and lots of hard work the Glencore management team turned things around.

Learning from mistakes

The crux of Glencore's woes was the price the company paid for Xstrata in February 2012 for 39.1 billion pounds sterling or $62 billion based on the exchange rate at the time. The deal was consummated as a share swap where Xstrata shareholders received 2.8 shares of Glencore for each share held. The merger created a company where Glencore owned more ships that the British Navy and absorbed more than 70,000 Xstrata employees in 20 countries around the world. As commodities prices slumped in the years that followed, CEO Glasenberg and Glencore management found themselves in a debt-laden sinking ship.

In early 2016, as the financial situation became dire, Glencore management cut expenses and began selling off non-essential assets to pay down debts. Glencore sold their stake in the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to the Chinese. In later months, the company parted with a minority stake in their agricultural business selling it to a pair of Canadian pension funds. Glencore proceeded to clean up their balance sheet starting in late 2015 and through 2016 via an aggressive cost and debt reduction program.

Big rewards for believing in your business

In a vote of confidence in their business and a signal to bankers and markets, members of the Glencore management team added to their holdings in the company to avoid dilution of their shares. In 2011, when the company went public, Ivan Glasenberg and his four lieutenants Daniel Mate, Telis Mistakidis, Tor Peterson, and Alex Beard all became paper billionaires. The aggressive approach to the financial problems that faced the company paid off handsomely for the management team. Source: Barchart

As the chart of GLNCY stock highlights, the shares climbed from a low of $1.95 in January 2016 to a recent high of $9.87 this month. The shares had appreciated by over 400% since the company was staring into the abyss. With lots of help from raw material prices, the company has come steaming back, and the next level of technical resistance in the stock stands at the 2014 highs at 12.778 per share and above there the February 2012 high at $15.70 per share. The five billionaires that run the world's leading commodities merchant company stand to clean up if raw material prices continue to appreciate.

A unique business

Glencore is a unique company in one of the world's oldest businesses. Trading dates back to the earliest days of the human experience as buyers and sellers around the world have often needed intermediaries to finance and arrange for the delivery of staples from producers to consumers. Waterborne traffic of commodities dates back to 3000-1000 BC, and companies like Glencore continue the tradition of shipping raw materials around the globe. The company's domicile in Switzerland allows it to circumvent many of the regulatory constraints that can hamper commerce in the United States and Europe. The trading aspect of Glencore's business has resulted in relationships with producers and consumers of commodities around the globe. Moreover, the realization that surviving and thriving in the international markets for commodities means ownership of production and infrastructure put Glencore on a unique course. Even the merger with Xstrata, while causing temporary financial stress, cemented the capabilities of the firm.

The fact is that Glencore is a giant in the metals, minerals, and energy businesses around the world. They have joint ventures and marketing arrangements with countries and companies where they do not own production, and with consumers where they control output. From Russia to China, Iran to South Africa, and Australia to the United States, Glencore is perhaps the best-situated commodities trading company and producer in the world these days. The trading, logistical, and financing expertise separates the company from other commodities giants like BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, and Vale. Perhaps the only competition GLNCY has in local markets is from the giant Japanese trading companies and the state-owned Chinese and Russian trading concerns. However, in the case of the latter, the company has used its relationships and expertise to forge solid relationships and marketing arrangements.

A bull market in commodities will continue to launch GLNCY

Over recent months, the price of GLNCY stock has followed the prices of industrial raw materials. Source: Barchart

Since June 20, 2017, the price of the company's shares had climbed from $6.90 to almost $10. Over the same period, iron ore has appreciated from $52 to over $70 per ton. Copper broke to the upside and rallied above technical resistance at $2.8230 per pound to recent highs of $3.1785 at the beginning of September. The price of oil has rallied from lows of $42.05 on June 21 to over $50 per barrel. The prices of metals, minerals, and energy commodities have all moved higher over recent months, and these staples are the mother's milk for the profits of the company that is in a unique position in the world of international raw materials trading.

The core team at Glencore stands to profit handsomely if the rally in the raw materials market continues. Over recent sessions, we have seen a pullback in the price of copper and some other markets which have caused GLNCY shares turn lower from short-term highs. However, with the dollar at its weakest level since 2014 and threatening to move even lower, and global economic growth moderate causing China to continue to buy and stockpile raw materials, the prospects for commodities markets are still positive for the months and years to come.

Moreover, while Glencore experienced issues because of their debt levels in early 2016, they were not alone. The rough patch led to consolidation in the commodities producing industry which resulted in lower and more efficient output among a smaller group of dominant players. Glencore finds itself at the top of the business and its game given its unique position, relationships, and experience in the world of raw materials trading and production.

Another reason for shares of GLNCY to keep moving higher over the coming months is the massive amounts of liquidity that have flooded markets from the world's central banks after the 2008 global financial crisis. There will likely be a price to pay for a decade of quantitative easing and artificially low interest rates that inhibited savings and encouraged borrowing and spending. That price is likely to be inflationary pressures on the global economy as more liquidity or currency chases commodities which are finite assets.

We are all consumers of commodities in our daily lives. We depend on energy to power our lives and agricultural commodities for nutrition and sustenance. We purchase products that contain metals and minerals or other raw materials or that are staples in the manufacturing of consumer products. The prices of these commodities affect our daily lives as well as our investment portfolios as most companies are significant commodities consumers. All portfolios should have some exposure to commodities markets as a hedge against inflationary pressures. GLNCY is a company that stands to thrive during bull market periods and the lessons learned in late 2015, and early 2016 should serve the firm well during periods of downturns in the future. I am bullish on the prospects for GLNCY and believe the shares will rise to a new all-time high in 2018.

Last week, copper and other industrial commodities corrected to the downside and the shares of GLNCY closed on Friday, September 15 at $9.31 per share. I am a buyer on a scale down basis of the company that stands to thrive when commodities price come roaring back on the upside.

