4 Reasons Why Gold Is Heading For A New High

The price of gold, a metal that has a long history as a barometer for fear and uncertainty in markets and a harbinger for inflationary pressures on the global economy has been rallying since the middle of July.

On June 26 and July 6, a pair of flash crashes in the COMEX gold and silver futures markets caused the price of the yellow metal to dip down to the $1211.10 level on July 10 on the nearby December futures contract. However, since then, the price has appreciated by 12.5% to its most recent high at $1362.40 on September 8 which was less than $20 below its next level of critical technical resistance at the $1377.50 per ounce level, the 2016 highs in the precious metal. Gold rallied to last year's highs in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum and had not returned to that level since. However, an almost perfect storm for gold has caused the price to rally by 12.5% over the past ten weeks, and it now may be only a matter of time before the yellow metal climbs to the highest price since 2016 and perhaps 2013. If gold can take out the 2016 highs, the next level of technical resistance stands at the August 2013 peak at $1428 per ounce. The highest price in over four years is only $50.50 above last year's peak.

Gold approached the 2016 high

Before the latest selloff in gold that has taken the yellow metal close to $40 below recent highs as of Sept. 14, gold rallied to a new high for 2017 and approached the 2016 peak at $1377.50. Source: CQG

AS the weekly chart highlights, gold rallied to a high of $1358.50 on the continuous contract and $1362.40 on the active month COMEX December futures contract on Sept. 8. Critical technical resistance for the precious metal now stands at $1377.50, the July 2016 highs. Gold rallied to that level last year in the aftermath of the shock from the Brexit referendum. Above the 2016, the next level of resistance is at $1428 the high from August 2013.

There are currently four reasons why I believe gold will work its way to a new all-time peak above $1920.70, the September 2011 high. Gold has been making higher lows and higher highs since finding a bottom alongside many other metals and commodities in late 2015. The prospects for future price appreciating are glowing as brightly as the metal these days, and at least four factors are likely to propel the metal that is both a currency and commodity to dizzying heights in the months and years to come.

Reason one: the long-term prospects for the dollar

The U.S. dollar has been falling like a stone since the beginning of 2017. In January, optimism about the new administration in Washington DC which promised tax reform, infrastructure rebuilding, and many other initiatives vaulted the dollar index to the highest level since 2002 at 103.815. However, what looked like a correction from the highs turned into carnage for the U.S. currency, and the greenback has declined below its critical technical support level at 91.88 over recent weeks. The dollar index was trading at just over the 92 level on Thursday, September 14, just slightly above recent lows at 90.99 where it traded on September 8.

The long-term quarterly chart for the dollar index could be telling us that the move to 103.815 in January was nothing more than a blow-off top in the dollar, which has entered into bear market territory. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the dollar index shows that momentum shifted to the downside in early 2017 with the failure at the highest level since 2002. Moreover, the trading pattern dating back to 1985 highlights that the dollar experienced a seven-year bear market from 1985-1992. The greenback then turned around and rallied from 1992-2001 as the bull market lasted for nine years. From 2001 through 2008, the dollar once again declined for seven years, and then found a bottom and rallied from 2008 through the beginning of this year. If the trading pattern over the past 32 years holds, we could be in for a seven to nine-year bear market in the U.S. currency.

The inverse historic relationship between the dollar, which is the world's reserve currency, and gold, will likely support the price of the yellow metal if the dollar is now on a multi-year path to the downside. The current trend in the dollar is bullish for the price of gold.

Reason two: clues from the digital world

This past week, the Chairman of JP Morgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, shot what could have been a silver bullet into the wild bull market in digital currencies. Bitcoin had appreciated from six cents in 2010 to $5000 in recent weeks. Ethereum had moved from around $1.00 in September 2016 to highs of almost $400. As of September 15, the prices of the two digital currencies had declined to $3660 for Bitcoin and $256 for Ethereum. While both cryptocurrencies have dropped significantly from their highs, they remain volatile and spectacularly above where they were at the end of 2016 when Bitcoin was trading at under $1000 and Ethereum was at the $8 level. Dimon's comments that the digital currency markets are a "fraud" created selling in the markets as did the actions by the Chinese government to outlaw many of the digital currency markets.

However, the rise of these new assets that fly below the radar of governments and regulators around the world is a statement about the value of traditional currencies. The fact that the world is hungry for new exchange instruments is likely an endorsement for two of the oldest means of exchange, gold, and silver. I believe the rise of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies are a harbinger of higher precious metals prices in the future.

Reason three: a mortal wound for full faith and credit

The major currencies of the world such as the dollar, euro, yen, and others depend on the full faith and credit of the governments that issue the paper bills, notes, debt securities, and mint the coins that people use every day as legal tender.

The global financial crisis of 2008 caused central bankers and monetary authorities around the world to dig deep into their tool boxes to avoid recessions or a global depression. Governments pushed interest rates to historically low levels. The Fed Funds rate in the U.S. went to zero percent, and in Europe and Japan, the short-term rate fell to negative forty basis points. Banks charged storage to hold cash for customers. Moreover, governments began repurchasing debt instruments which central bankers dubbed quantitative easing. While QE ended in the United States in 2014, the policy is still in effect in Europe today. The balance sheets of central banks have swelled as they poured liquidity into the global financial system.

There is a price to pay for the liquidity that governments used to spur economic growth by inhibiting savings and encouraging borrowing and spending. The increase in liquidity floating around the global economy over almost a decade is likely to come at a price, and that tab will be inflationary pressures. Inflation eats away at the value of money and is a mortal wound for the full faith and credit of the governments and monetary authorities that print currency instruments and control money supply. The introduction and success of digital currencies are likely a side effect of central bank liquidity, and the rise of precious metals could be the ultimate price they pay for their monetary policy tools.

Reason four: a technical picture that is a screaming buy

The technical picture for gold, on a longer-term basis, suggests that a rally in the yellow metal to a higher high could just be getting underway. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the price momentum in gold had shifted to the upside in early 2016 following the lows at $1046.20 per ounce. At the same time, volume and open interest in the COMEX gold futures market have been moving higher alongside the price of the yellow metal. Rising price with increasing volume and open interest typically suggests a bullish trend in a futures market.

Technical factors, the rise of digital currency values, a falling dollar, and an emerging long-term bear market in the world's reserve currency could create a perfect bullish storm for the gold market. Gold tends to move slowly and steadily. The last time we saw a dramatic move to the upside in the yellow metal was from October 2008 through March 2011 when gold almost tripled in value. I believe the yellow metal will continue to grind higher, moving above the 2016 and 2013 highs over coming months on its path to over $2000 per ounce sooner rather than later. Gold's ascent should eventually take platinum and silver along for the bullish ride. The yellow metal closed around the $1325 per ounce level on Friday, September 15.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.