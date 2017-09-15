Equifax: The Situation Is Severe

The severity of the situation and still premium valuation make that I am not buying this dip yet, while I am usually attracted to times of distress.

This breach differs from other events as data is Equifax's core business, and very valuable info has been stolen in huge quantities.

Equifax has real issues at hand: not only is the data breach huge but the reaction of the executives is very poor as well.

Equifax (EFX) has seen itself in trouble for reasons which are well-documented. I am usually attracted to a panic situation, but so far, am not to this one. For starters, Equifax has data as its core business, the amount of data being stolen is huge, and the impact of the breach is greater than other previously documented breaches at other multinationals.

Add to that the fact that executives act ignorant, late, and arrogant, and that the valuation was very high to start with, I am not buying this panic episode yet.

The Business

Equifax's predecessor has been founded in the final year of the 19th century as a credit bureau. Credit reports are crucial for many businesses which check the credit of consumers when they try to apply for various kinds of insurance policies. Besides obtaining financial information, companies use these services to learn about health, habits, and past claims as well. Not only are consumers checked when they apply for insurance, the same is done when they switch jobs or apply for credit.

In essence, Equifax is a giant data machine which holds very valuable information about consumers and businesses. The application of big data techniques makes this information only more valuable, and therefore more important for consumers as well. As markets are competitive, having access to great information is very valuable for Equifax's customers, as useful analysis of the data allows them to filter out the "bad" clients beforehand.

The applications of this data are endless, including consumer credit, employment, utility accounts, wealth management, consumer demographics, verification, marketing and automotive financing and insurance requests. As Equifax has huge amounts of data, smart analytics through new techniques increased the value of that data and, thereby, of Equifax as a business. No wonder why the company has been growing rapidly in recent years, as valuation multiples have been on the increase as well.

To illustrate how large the data gatherings are: Equifax holds data on over 800 million consumers, 90 million businesses, and nearly 280 million employee files. While Equifax has long been focused on North America, it has rapidly expanded operations across the globe. The positioning and increased importance of data makes that Equifax has been employing a multi-year organic growth target of 6-8%, which is very compelling for many businesses and is a key reason why investors have moved into the stock in recent years.

This organic growth has long been driving the business forward as sales have nearly doubled from $1.7 billion in 2009 to $3.3 billion on a trailing basis. Much of the growth has been achieved on an organic basis with exception of some bolt-on deals as well as the $1.9 billion acquisition of Australian Veda Advantage in 2015.

An Incredible Profitable Business Model

Gathering information on hundreds of millions of consumers is very profitable. The company generated $3.14 billion in revenues last year. If you simplify the business model and assume all revenues are generated from the +800 million consumers on which the company holds data, customers are on average paying a total sum of $4 for customer's data. Of course, the numbers are just a very rough estimate as Equifax has many more customers and offers multiple services.

This shows that costs per consumer for a client of Equifax are much lower while the information is critical. If good information allows a bank or insurer to effectively filter out the "rotten apple" on a huge loan or new car, that is very valuable. The low cost of information, its value, and the strong position of Equifax allow the company to be very profitable.

GAAP operating profits totalled $818 million last year, for incredible operating margins of 26% of sales.

Has The Market Gone Too Far?

Given the probability in terms of margins, the predictable business model and long-term tailwinds, it is no wonder why investors like the stock. The company earned little over $4 per share last year, but note that the shares hit a high of $147 about a month ago, for a 37 times multiple. If you use the adjusted earnings metrics, the valuation drops a bit but remains elevated.

On top of that, the company carries along a net debt load of $2.5 billion, equivalent to a 2.3 times leverage ratio. The 37 times trailing earnings multiple works out to a yield of just 2.7%, which is very small, despite the leadership of the business and the prospects. The market might have gone too crazy a bit as the company was earning about $2 per share a decade ago while the market was still happy to price the stock at $20-30 for years.

The 35% pullback to $95 seems like a big retreat, but even in that case, the stock remains pricey compared to the market and the past valuations, while the company has real issues at hand. In fact, shares still traded just below the $100 mark in early 2016.

While it is true that the company is making further earnings progress, as it was on track to earn $5 per share on a GAAP basis this year, and even $6 per share on an adjusted number, both those numbers can be thrown out of the window, given the current challenge.

How Important Is The Breach?

On September 7, Equifax announced that the company learned that a cyber security incident has potentially impacted 143 million US consumers late July. The company came under huge pressure as nearly half the population could be affected.

The "work" of the company and industry at large has been scrutinised before as consumers do not even get to chose if their data is included, and now, they are becoming vulnerable for ID theft. Another issue is the fact that it took five weeks before the news became public, executives appeared to not react very proactive at all. In fact, some of them sold stock between the period when they/the company learned about the incident, and when the general (investment) public learned about the issue.

Information which is comprised includes names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and driver license numbers. Credit card information and more personal information were gathered on some 200,000 consumers. The only good news for the company and consumers is that the core credit databases do not appear to be compromised.

The content of the information stolen is very severe, as the 35% pullback in the stock has wiped out $6 billion in shareholder value. The question is how bad the direct costs are, and how the business will be impacted going forwards.

How Bad Is The Situation?

The parties harmed by the breach are the consumers, and on an individual basis, they have limited potential to sue the company, as they have given up the data themselves signing up for various kinds of services.

Furthermore, companies like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Target (NYSE:TGT) have been compromised on tens of millions of data points on consumers as well as they got off with fines/expenditures of just a few hundred million. If we account for the much greater size of this breach, the fact that more information points on one's identity got stolen, as well as all the emergency measures being taken at the moment, I can easily envision costs to come in at $500 million to a billion.

That is still just a fraction of the $6 billion in market value having gone up into smoke. Nonetheless, this is another issue. After all, data is the core of this business, the size of the breach is unprecedented, and Congress is already scheduling hearings. The key question is if the business model might have to change, and how these changes will impact the structural earnings power of the company.

While I morally and personally do not like the company's business, and, in particular, the response to the data breach in terms of a delayed and ignorant response, I am "afraid" that this business will probably survive this scandal as well.

Not Buying This Panic Event

I usually like to buy names when they hit rough times, but am not this time. For starters is the absolute huge size and severity of the crisis. When you hear stories about people spending $50 to protect their identity and you know that the business has information on hundreds of millions of customers, costs could eventually run into the many billions or even wipe out equity holders altogether.

The other big thing is that the pullback in the stock is not that large. While a 35% move is huge, shares have still doubled over the past five years, even after this move. Even if the adjusted $6 earnings number remains intact at $100, the shares trade at a market multiple based on adjusted earnings and a small premium on GAAP earnings.

The kicker is that the fat margins might become a thing of the past as regulatory responses could really change the business model and security element, thereby structurally impairing the earnings power. While I am perfectly aware that the company might survive, just like the rating agencies did coming out the crisis (while enjoying record valuation multiples in the process), I would not touch the shares at these levels.

