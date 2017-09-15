Value Investors, It's Not Your Fault

Value investing style has lagged in 2017. As evidence, the value ETFs in the S&P 500 (SPYV) and the Russell 1000 (IWD) have lagged their respective indexes by about 7%. The chart below plots the year-to-date performance of the 25% S&P 500 companies with the lowest price/earnings ratio (red line). This is a set of 100 stocks, updated and rebalanced in equal weight every four weeks. The benchmark (blue line) is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), both are with dividends reinvested.

Taking as a benchmark the equal-weight index ETF with dividends reinvested (RSP) doesn't help: Its YTD return is 9%, lower than SPY, but still much higher than the value group.

However, in two market cycles since 1999, the same value group has widely outperformed:

Lagging value stocks

Does it mean that P/E is not the best value ratio? Its reliability depends on the industry, but the issue appears to be the same for all value ratios. The next table shows the annualized return of the best 25% of the S&P 500 for most usual valuation factors since 1999, and the return YTD.

Performance of the cheapest 25% of the S&P 500 for: Since 1/1/1999, annualized YTD, 9/14/2017 on close Price/Earnings 11.38% 4.79% Projected P/E next year 12.04% 8.48% Price/Sales 12.15% 4.69% Price/Free Cash Flow 12.33% 6.46% Price/Book 10.26% 3.19% EV/EBITDA 11.46% 5.21% SPY (Benchmark) 5.76% 12.16%

Not only the 25% best value stocks for all factors are below the benchmark in 2017, but they are also far below their historical averages, whereas SPY is far above it.

Why value stocks have been lagging

There are two main reasons. The first one is a kind of mean reversion. Value stocks have already lagged a part of 2014 and 2015, but they had a good end of year in 2016. The next chart shows the cheapest 25% of the S&P 500 for P/E in 2016.

The post-election rally gave an excess return about 15% in less than two months to the "cheapest 25%" group. That's a lot in a short time. It's likely that the value bias had to rest a bit before coming back to work.

The second reason is economic growth. Even if the U.S. economy looks firm, growth expectations have been lowered from 2.3% to 2.1% in a few months. Value stocks usually perform better when growth expectations are increasing.

Long-term view

As I wrote above, value stocks have looked out of fashion most of the time since the second half of 2014, except the last six months of 2016. Here is the chart of the same "cheapest 25% P/E" from July 1, 2014, to Sept. 14, 2017 (three years, two months and two weeks):

The value group is behind SPY by exactly 10% on the period.

We know from the work of Fama and French that value stocks have outperformed growth stocks for decades, but we must keep in mind it is a long-term bias. Long periods of underperformance are possible and we are in one of them for more than three years. I am not aware of academic or publicly available research on investing style cycles (if you know some, thanks for giving your sources in a comment below. I will be happy to study them and write about that). Nobody can predict the future. Value will come back on the scene to reward patient investors, but we don't know when.

Data and charts provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.