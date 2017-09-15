Zoetis: Demanding Attention

With growing awareness about animal health, companies are growing more conscious of treating animals in a socially acceptable manner. If you look at prominent makeup brands, a lot of these multi-million dollar companies make explicit claims about livestock health and responsible handling. Similarly, with research and surveys discovering more complex diseases, the health sector is working overtime to find cures for healthier livestock. Dairy, livestock other relevant products are being pushed to become socially responsible while catering to a growing market base. This is where I believe Zoetis (ZTS) has the possibility to stir up a storm for its shareholders.

Company Background

Zoetis manufactures medicines and vaccines for pets and livestock and is the world’s largest producer. It operates in more than 70 countries worldwide and recently expanded its operations in Southeast Asian region and China. Its foundation was laid in 1950 by Pfizer when one chemical engineer at Pfizer discovered the effective use of one of Pfizer’s drug, Oxytetracycline, on livestock. Two years later, Pfizer established its agriculture division which was later named as Pfizer Animal Health. In 2012, this division was converted into a separate company and thus Zoetis was formed, having more than 60 years’ experience in animal health and medicinal products.

The company has witnessed continuous growth in terms of revenue, gross income and net income on a year-on-year basis, which is depicted by the five-year revenue chart below:

Significant business milestones achieved during past few years:

On 31st July, 2017 Zoetis completed the acquisition of Nexvet Biopharma, which is a biologic therapeutics company working in animal pain relief therapies.

In 2016, it acquired Scandinavian Micro Biodevices.

In 2015, it acquired the animal health assets of Abbott, thus expanding its product portfolio in the companion animal category.

In the same year, it acquired KL Products, which dealt with automation systems for the poultry industry.

In 2015, it also acquired Pharmaq, a vaccine and innovation leader for aquaculture-related health products.

In 2013, it become a member of the S&P 500.

Financial Outlook:

The last five-year financial data show very strong performance metrics for the company with 2016 net income growth of approximately 142.18% compared to last year. The annual sales have grown by 2.58% while EBITDA has increased by approximately $1.69 billion. The outstanding performance and constant growth of the company is attributable to continuous advancement in technology, strategic acquisitions and new product developments. Furthermore, following balance sheet figures indicate the company strategy for diversification and growth:

Indicator 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) $1.24B $1.30B $1.32B $1.31B $1.38B Intangible Assets (IA) $1.85B $1.79B $1.70B $2.65B $2.71B Total current assets $2.86B $3.36B $3.47B $3.83B $3.39B Total current liabilities ($1.12B) ($1.42B) ($1.09B) ($1.78B) ($1.12B)

It is important to gauge the company’s performance in comparison to other companies in the same industry. A brief comparison between performance of Zoetis and industry is provided below:

Indicator Zoetis Inc. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd Merck Global Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma P/E ratio 36.6 29.2 23.7 22.0 Price/Book 18.5 2.3 2.9 1.7 Dividend Yield (%) 0.6 2.9 1.2 1.8 CAGR (%) 2.9 2.8 7.9 0.8

Major industry peers for ZTS are Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd (OTCPK:TKPHF), Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp (OTCPK:MTZXF).

An evaluation of company performance based on P/E ratio denotes that an average investment of $1 in ZTS was recovered in about 36.6 cycles. ZTS has a significantly higher P/B ratio compared to peers denoting growth stock, as share market value is comparatively much higher than book value per share. This represents investor confidence in an anticipated growth stock.

Dividend Yield has been lagging behind with industry peers. The company’s strategic position on DY indicates that future expected DY is not likely to increase significantly, despite strong financial outlook. The future CAGR stands at 3.5%-4% based on aggressive growth and diversification strategy being pursued by the company. The current CAGR is up to the industry average with improvement potential for ZTS.

ZTS has surprisingly beaten the one-year S&P 500 average stock performance and the trend is expected to continue for the next three years. While it is clear that S&P 500’s average stock performance was at around 15%-18%, ZTS stock price growth reached as high as 25% on a one-year scale.

Stock Performance (and comparison with peers):

Sound and healthy financial results have been seen in the last three years and contributed to the ever increasing share price of the company. The three-year high and low range is from $35.26-$65.36. The scrip has witnessed bullish sentiment and the trend is expected to continue.

The past five-day performance has seen upward movement of approximately $2 (from $63.16 to $65.36).

Over the past 12 months, ZTS price has witnessed stable increments as compared to zigzag patterns and price fluctuations with some other competitors, namely Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, Merck and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp (OTCPK:MTZXF). Once again, it is an indicator of company performance and investor confidence in it that stimulated such constant results.

One-year price performance comparison with competitors is summarized below:

Company (scrip) 12 months price fluctuation Zoetis Inc. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Merck KGaA Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Keeping in mind the company’s proven potential and solid past performance, there lies a promising future where ZTS could surpass its competitors and strengthen its leadership position in the industry.

Future Prospects of Animal Health Industry:

Over the past few decades, animal health has become more significant as it affects human health and safety. Global animal health has emerged as a thriving industry especially for livestock and pet animals.

In 2015, the global animal health industry was estimated to have a market size of $34.56 billion and it was expected achieve a CAGR (cumulative average growth rate) of approximately 5.4% per annum ending 2025. The main triggers for industry growth have been increasing consumer awareness about animal health standards, advancements in technology, discovery of new types of diseases in farm and companion animals, increased industry competition and global health and safety standards for animal health.

Companies, especially those situated in the North American region, have dominant market share. Trailing the competition is the Asia Pacific region, which is next in line and investing in extensive research and development to cater to the growing needs of the market.

Despite the competition, the industry is poised to grow as the market outlook looks promising. A brief chart to display projected growth in the main industry products (including feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines) is presented below:

A word for the wise:

Growth potential for ZTS may be countered by animal health giants like Merck, Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim. These giants have taken notice of ZTS' alarming growth and may make it difficult for ZTS to capture greater market share. On a consensus note, the company’s growth potential outweighs the risks and it is a favorable stock.

Although ZTS has historically seen growth, and with the passage of time it has established strong footprints in the industry due to advancements in technology and multiple growth strategies. The last five-year performance has depicted very strong prospects and made the company a strong choice for investors who like to invest in stocks carrying low-risk and promising stable returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.