Comcast Leads $25 Million Investment In KeyMe

The investment deal makes sense for consumer and home-facing Comcast, which typically invests in later stage firms executing their growth initiatives.

KeyMe offers consumers a way to copy, store and share duplicate keys via a smartphone app and in-store kiosk network.

Comcast Ventures (CMCSA) has led a new financing round of $25 million in KeyMe.

KeyMe is commercializing a new and convenient way for people to store and duplicate their physical keys via a mobile app and kiosk.

Comcast is primarily a company focused on the consumer and home environment, so KeyMe’s value proposition is in line with Comcast’s operations. KeyMe is growing rapidly, so the investment was likely an easy decision, assuming valuation wasn’t too high.

New York-based KeyMe was founded in 2012 to develop a fully automated app and kiosk system for users to duplicate and store their keys.

Management is headed by Greg Marsh, founder and CEO, who was previously Director of Finance and Aperia Technologies.

Below is a brief video about KeyMe’s approach to key management:

(Source: KeyMe)

Customers can get keys copied by taking a picture with a companion smartphone app and picking up the copied keys at kiosks in retail stores at more than 1,000 locations. They can also share keys with friends or family members.

Retailers that have signed on to locate kiosks include Bed Bath and Beyond, 7-Eleven, Rite Aid, Albertsons, Kmart, Safeway, Mall of America and Sears.

Along with lead investor Comcast, other investors in the current Series D round included previous investors Battery Ventures, Benefit Street Partners, Michael Polsky, Questmark Partners, Ravin Gandhi, RiverPark Ventures, 7-Eleven and White Star Capital.

Valuation was not disclosed. KeyMe has now raised more than $100 million in funding since 2012 as it pursues what it considers a $7.5 billion locksmith market.

KeyMe is using the funding to expand its footprint as rapidly as possible.

As Greg Marsh, KeyMe CEO stated in the deal announcement,

KeyMe has disrupted the $7.5 billion per year locksmith industry with groundbreaking technology. This new round of financing will assist us with continuing to meet our increasingly high retailer demand as we are delivering new foot traffic and profitable revenue streams. We will be furthering our growth rate with significant scaling of our marketing activity.

The firm forecasts that it will finish ‘2017 at more than 5X the number of kiosks in market than when the year began.’

Comcast has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, making 223 investments in 153 startups since inception. (Source: Crunchbase)

The graphic below shows investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that KeyMe would fit well within its parameters, being a combination of a Mobile and Security company.

Comcast’s business model distribution is relatively evenly split between B2C and B2B when compared to many other corporate VCs, who tend to favor one over the other.

Additionally, Comcast has made the most number of investments in Late stage companies, of which KeyMe is another example.

So, it appears Comcast’s investment in consumer-facing KeyMe is a logical move since Comcast is primarily a consumer company with its major offerings focused on the home. Since consumer key needs are likely mostly related to the home, the tie-in between the two firms makes sense.

While not the only key kiosk system, KeyMe’s growth prospects appear to be significant, as its retailer partner growth is showing strength.

