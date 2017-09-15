Gold And Silver: Do They Still Matter?

This might mean that they have been reduced to plain commodities and have no market relevance anymore.

In short, both gold and silver do not respond to anything anymore and simply trade in relevance to the U.S dollar.

Gone are the days when gold and silver were barometers of risk, interest rates, and a safe haven.

Article after article is written about gold (GLD) and silver (SLV), but both precious metals go nowhere. Sure, they go a little up and a little down, but overall gold and silver have underperformed for several years now.

And, the reason why I think this is so is because these metals have lost their luster from many perspectives.

To begin with, gold and silver were a proxy for political risk in the past. No more. Both metals do not respond to any kind of political risk anymore. Be it North Korea, bombs in Europe, war in petroleum producing countries, both metals don't move on anything.

Both metals are also not responding to anything central bank related. Interest rates and forward guidance are something that do not excite both precious metals anymore.

And, while in the past both metals were considered a safe haven, today, I don't know anyone anymore who buys gold as a safe haven asset. Sovereign bonds are probably the only safe game in town today. German bonds are considered so safe that you actually pay the German government to keep your money, something that used to apply to gold (because it costs to store gold).

For the most part, gold and silver trade opposite of the dollar. The chart below depicts the relationship between gold and the U.S. dollar, as represented by the AMEX U.S. Dollar Index (DXY).

As you can see folks, the only thing gold responds to is where the U.S. dollar is. Outside of that, I see nothing else that has moved gold for several years now. And, if I am right, nothing will ever move the metals again in the future.

So what might this mean?

It probably means that gold and silver do not respond to anything anymore and have been reduced to simple commodities, meaning both metals are simply repriced based on where the DXY is.

And, if this is so, then there is absolutely no reason to think gold is any kind of a safe haven, interest rate play or a political play of any kind. Because if gold simply trades based on the dollar, you might as well buy or sell the ADX from time to time, or a host of ETFs that mirror the dollar, the euro, or any other currency you want.

Bottom line

No matter what happens in the world, gold and silver do not move anymore. Instead, both metals move based on the DXY than anything else.

This might mean both metals have lost their ability to function as in the past. Be it interest rates, risk aversion, or political strife, gold and silver are simply not the asset class to have, if these issues concern you.

Does this mean that you should not have gold and silver? In my opinion, you should not. However, if you must play in the gold and silver space, prefer mining stocks than the metals.

Mining stocks adhere to the investment parameters that we all know (for example, EPS), whereas gold is worth what the market thinks it's worth. And, today, the market is telling us that gold and silver are more or less tied to what the dollar is worth and nothing else.

