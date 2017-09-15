McCullough: This Book Is The Bible Of Financial Markets

McCullough: "I learned a ton from this guy, if only what not to do."

"This is somewhat of a Bible to me," says Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

If you're looking for a thoughtful and rewarding read about how to simplify the complexities of financial markets, look no further. We highly recommend you read "The Misbehavior of Markets" by mathematics legend Benoit Mandelbrot.

"This is somewhat of a Bible to me," says Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough in the brief video book review below.

"I learned a ton from this guy, if only what not to do. It's an alternative to establishment economics. It's certainly an alternative to how people think about markets relative to economic data."

Want more? Click here to watch Keith highlight a few of his favorite passages from Mandelbrot's seminal book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.