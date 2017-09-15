Yirendai: More Growth Underway

Investment thesis

Despite the astronomical surge in Yirendai's share price since the begging of the year, at least two proven valuation techniques suggest that the company is still considerably undervalued.

Corporate profile

Yirendai (YRD) is a leading fintech company in China operating a massively expanding online marketplace for unsecured borrowing. Through the extensive experience of its parent company CreditEase, Yirendai is able to provide effective solutions to address largely underserved investors' and individual borrowers' demand in China. Since its inception in March 2012 through June 30, 2017, the company has facilitated loans in the approximate value of 47.4 billion RMB.

China's fintech market is huge

According to a study by Tencent Research Institute from 2015, Chinese consumers spent approximately 50 times more through mobile payment platforms than their American counterparts. This testifies to the enormous potential of the Chinese market. Another study by EY from November last year shows that the nation is emerging as the world’s fintech market leader with Chinese fintech investments in the market surging to US$8.8 billion for the period July 2015 to June 2016.

Strong financials

Looking at financial statements, Yirendai's financial progress so far has been phenomenal. Over the last four years, revenue grew at a CAGR of more than 250 percent and the company turned into a profit of 1116.4 million CNY in 2016 from a loss of 55.5 million CNY in 2013. During the period, operating profit margin rose to 34 percent and the company's balance sheet remained completely debt-free.

A stock Peter Lynch would buy

Based on Peter Lynch earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized return of 29 percent and the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, Yirendai's shares seem to be currently significantly undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 17 percent adjusted operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2022 is forecasted to reach $117.4 USD, which implies almost 21 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Under the free cash flow based forecasting valuation line with 17 percent annual growth assumption, the intrinsic value is even higher – $221.5 USD (35.6 percent Tot Ann ROR upside potential).

DCF Valuation

According to my simple DCF blended model, Yirendai's shares are currently trading with approximately 400 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock is almost $195, assuming 40 percent revenue growth gradually decreasing by 2 percent annually over the next five years, steady annual EBIT margin of 34 percent and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at almost $251 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 12x (current value).

The bottom line

To sum up, Yirendai is a rapidly growing business in an expanding industry. As Yirendai's business momentum does not seem to fizzle out anytime soon, the company is poised to reap more of the lending and borrowing market's growth. With two popular valuation techniques indicating still at least 160 percent upside potential from the current market price, I believe it is well-worth to be in for the long run. I have no doubt that Yirendai's best days are yet to come.

