Gold: Don't Panic Ahead Of Fed's Quantitative Tightening

But this is already priced in by the market. So don’t panic, stay long GLD.

The Fed meets next week when the start of quantitative tightening (QT) will probably be announced.

Gold has failed to sustain gains in September because the macro backdrop toward the precious metals complex has turned negative of late. As I type, gold is up just 0.2% on the month while platinum and palladium experience stronger downward pressure, down 2% and 1% respectively.

As many readers know, gold is an inverse US real yield/dollar play. In the first 8 months of 2017, the dollar and US real rates trended lower on a combination of several factors such as higher US political uncertainty (surrounding the implementation of US president Trump’s economic agenda, weaker US inflation outlook (CPI print missed expectations six out of 8 times this year), a more dovish Fed (probability the result of higher political uncertainty and weak inflation outlook), and higher geopolitical tensions (especially surrounding North Korea).

Against such a confluence of factors, the dollar has witnessed its worst year since 1986 (a year following the historical 1985 agreement in which the G-5 - France, West Germany, the USA, Japan, and the UK - agreed to intervene in the currency markets to push the dollar lower).

Meanwhile, US real rates, as measured by the 10Y US TIPS yield, moved from a high of 0.74% (as of December 16, 2016), to 0.25% (as of September 7, 2017), marking their lowest level since November 2016.

However, the dollar and US real rates have started to tick higher since early September, as can be seen below.

This seems to have been driven by a renewed rise in Fed tightening expectations, as the chart below illustrates clearly.

According to the CME FedWatch Too, the probability of one Fed rate hike by year-end surged to 56% as of September 15 from a low of 31% as of September 7.

The trigger behind the upward revision in Fed tightening expectations was probably the agreement between US president Trump and Democratic congressional leaders to increase the debt ceiling and finance the government until mid-December. But other factors have underpinned expectations of faster Fed tightening, including 1) a strong rebound in the oil price driven by a positive revision to demand estimates by both the International Energy Agency and OPEC, 2) less-than-expected damages caused by Hurricane Irma in the USA (downgraded from Category five to tropical storm), and 3)stronger-than-expected consumer price inflation in August (headline inflation rose to 1.9% y-o-y from 1.7% y-o-y in July).

Against this backdrop, investors will pay a close attention to the September 20 FOMC meeting. Although the Fed is likely to leave the target of its Fed funds rate unchanged at 1%-1.25% this month- the market prices in a probability of 99% - the outcome of the meeting will be particularly interesting because the Fed may use this meeting to announce the passive quantitative tightening (QT), namely the normalisation of its balance sheeting, will start this fall.

As a reminder, the Fed said at its July meeting that it “expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalisation program relatively soon”. And interestingly, in November 2016, Fed Chair Yellen said that a Fed rate hike would be appropriate “relatively soon” (see the November FOMC meeting minutes) a few weeks before the December 2016 FOMC meeting when the Fed actually lifted its rates.

But I think that such an announcement may not produce a taper tantrum (as we saw in 2013) considering that the general consensus seems to have shifted from “rate hike first, balance sheet normalisation later” (as advocated by former Fed Chairman Bernanke’s hope (expectations) which he formulated in his post in January) to “balance sheet normalisation first, rate hike later”. According to the latest primary dealer survey (July 2017), the probability attached to the Fed’s reinvestment policy at the September meeting is at 60%.

As a result, even if the Fed announces the start of its passive QT by year-end, I strongly believe that the impact on the dollar and US real rates will be modest because the market has already priced in the coming Fed’s balance sheet unwind.

In this context, I am not surprised by the recent consolidation in gold prices ahead of the forthcoming Fed meeting, which I view as a healthy wave of profit-taking ahead of a key risk macro event.

Let’s have a quick look at GLD.

As can be seen above in this daily chart, GLD has fallen in recent days toward its 20 DMA. A break below it cannot be ruled out but I would not see it as an overly bearish technical development. Indeed, GLD has often broken below its 20 DMA since the start of the year but has always managed to reconquer it and pushed toward higher highs.

As I said in my latest note, I expect dips to be bought although I am not sure about the downside potential in the immediate term. Given my high level of bullish conviction for GLD over the medium to long-term (6-12 months), I have a significant long GLD position. As can be seen in the table below, my total long GLD position represents roughly 4% of my portfolio.

As a result, I am not inclined to increase further the size of my position in the immediate term but I am comfortable with the size of my position in spite of a possible pullback caused by rising Fed tightening expectations. And as a general rule, I prefer to make changes to my trading positioning by the end of the month in so far as my crystal ball tends to be less cloudy when I analyse a monthly chart rather than a daily chart.

As always, I wish you good luck trading. Any changes to my trading positioning will be published on my Twitter account.

