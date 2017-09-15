Energy Recap: Examining The Suniva/SolarWorld Trade Case

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Contango Oil & Gas, Whiting Petroleum, and natural gas storage, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. Today we wanted to get your thoughts on the Section 201 petition filed back in April by the former U.S. solar panel producer Suniva and the German solar-technology producer SolarWorld. The petition asks for global safeguards with the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC), with a specific request for the imposition of tariffs on solar cells and the establishment of a minimum price for solar modules imported into the U.S.

The Commission's vote on whether or not the petitioners have sustained injury is coming up on Sept. 22, followed by another hearing regarding a possible remedy to be imposed on importers (should a severe injury be identified) and a vote on the remedy itself (on Oct. 31). The Commission's findings and recommendations will then be sent to President Trump, who has the authority to accept, modify or reject the proposed tariffs and who could make a decision by the end of the year.

This petition has resulted in a number of issues for the industry. According to PV Magazine, solar developers are "scrambling to find panels in case the USITC agrees with the petitioners that they have suffered significant injury from international competition and recommends that stringent tariffs be imposed." In addition, a group of solar equipment manufacturers has asked the USITC not to issue new import tariffs. As per the opposition letter:

The tariffs requested by Suniva would more than double the price of solar panels in the U.S., undercutting the cost-competitiveness of solar and reversing its high growth trajectory. We would be forced to cut our operations, seriously endangering manufacturing jobs at our factories. ... We have been building our companies to meet demand from a large and growing domestic solar market. That market is now under threat. As true U.S. solar manufacturers, and on behalf of our 5,700 workers, we ask that you not grant Suniva's request for global safeguard measures.

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Sept. 15, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Seadrill (SDRL) announced that it had filed for bankruptcy.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs declined once again this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

