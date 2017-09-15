Cisco: Pros And Cons

The bear case for Cisco (CSCO) is well known: Cisco is in a multi-year restructuring period, and critics claim the company’s strategy is not working. There is abundant material to support that claim.

Cisco just recorded the seventh consecutive quarter of deteriorating revenue.

Forward guidance is down.

The products that defined Cisco as a tech stalwart are losing ground.

A quick perusal of the last quarter’s segment “growth” paints a sobering picture:

(YoY%)

Switching -9.0%

NGN Routing -9.0%

Collaboration -3.0%

Data Center -4.0%

Svc Provider Video -10.0%

There is substantial evidence that rivals like Arista Networks (ANET), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Juniper Networks, (JNPR) are eating away at Cisco’s customer base

Meanwhile, Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL) and Facebook are developing their own networking capability.

A Bull’s Response

Those that are familiar with my work on SA are aware of my propensity for lengthy articles. This article is (in comparison) short and sweet. That is because I view the bull case for Cisco as uncomplicated and manifest.

While Cisco is obviously losing ground in the Switching and Routing segments, the company is executing well in the transition to Services and Software.

Although the following chart is a bit “long in the tooth” it points to Cisco’s market-dominating position in the Security Market, a key pillar in the company’s transition plan.







Over the last four quarters, Cisco’s Security revenues have increased 11.0%, 14.3%, 9.3% and 3.0% (quarter one through four, respectively).

I believe the Security Market will prove to be a lucrative segment.

Studies indicate revenue for more than 30.0% of the firms that experienced a security breach of any kind fell 20.0%. Furthermore, 40% of companies experiencing a security breach lost more than 20.0% of their customer base.

Additional evidence of Cisco’s successful transition effort is reflected in the company’s acquisition of Meraki in 2012. Although Meraki initially provided solutions to control Wi-Fi networks through the cloud, last year, Meraki expanded its services portfolio and entered the cloud communications market.

Meraki’s client base has grown from 15,000 in 2012 to 140,000 in 2017.

The gross margin for Service products is 67.8% versus 60.3% for Products.

Cisco’s Software revenue grew from $8.0 billion in fiscal 2014 to over $11.0 billion in fiscal 2017.

Cisco’s Services business accounts for well over a quarter of total revenue.

I sometimes shake my head at Mr. Market, and the chart below provides me with plenty of ammunition for puzzlement. Cisco is booking deferred revenue at a prodigious rate.

To me, that is a sign that Cisco’s strategy is working well.

(Source: Cisco Systems - FY 2017/Q4 Press Release via SA contributor Stefan Redlich)

Deferred revenue!

Let me say that one more time, “D E F E R R E D revenue.”

I really don’t care about last months’ quarterly report. The company is stacking up future cash like a South American drug lord.

Following are a few more charts to drive home my point.

Yes, I understand the arguments against share buybacks (I’m also aware that much of the cash spent on the company’s buyback program goes to buying shares that are used for employee compensation). However, I believe Cisco stock will eventually break to a much higher level. Therefore, I view the buybacks as a bargain. Furthermore, I understand the basic, immutable law of supply and demand.

Let me use an admittedly ridiculous example:

I want to own 100 shares of Cisco when the company float stands at, say, 10,000 shares. Get my point?

Another Cisco positive that has me scratching my head at Mr. Market is the upswing in Cisco’s FCF. Cisco is generating tons of cash.

Conclusion

Cisco is one of the largest corporations in the world. Big ships don’t turn on a dime. I believe Cisco’s strategy is unfolding nicely. I’m not overly concerned about current quarterly results.

Cisco’s present situation reminds me of an article I wrote on Microsoft (MSFT) in early 2014. I was astounded at the time that Microsoft was viewed as a mediocre investment. The stock has more than doubled since then

With a current PE of 16.9, a forward PE of 13.23 and a PEG of 1.65, I believe Cisco is a bargain in an obviously overpriced market.

As a DGI, I love a yield of 3.6%. With a payout ratio below 60% and dividend coverage at 174.36, I believe the dividend is secure.

(Metrics: Charles Schwab)

And let us not forget nearly $70 billion the company has parked in foreign countries. Very few companies hold that level of cash overseas. Corporate tax reform could lead to outsized benefits for Cisco shareholders. Debt reduction, acquisitions, share buybacks, special dividends or a large regular dividend increase could be in the company’s future.

I own Cisco stock, and I’m doubling my position within the next week.