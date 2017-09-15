S&P 500 Weekly Update: An Upside Surprise, The Major Indices Print Record Highs.

Global Fund managers exposure to U.S equities are at ten year lows, as new highs are achieved. A reversal of this trend will add more fuel to the bull market.

It’s not about what is being said in Washington, it's what is not being said that investors are cheering.

“The surprise is that you continue to be surprised.” … Jill A. Davis



Despite the fact that the S&P 500 has waffled around during the summer months the uptrend remains intact. The index stands about 2% above where it was in mid June. During that time there was plenty of discussion why the market could go lower and what would be required to make new highs. Sometimes the stock market just does what it wants and frustrates as many people as it can.





Both camps will agree there have been more shocks than anyone would like to see in just a short period of time. Two weeks ago it was Hurricane Harvey, described as the costliest storm ever. Last week Irma devastated the Florida landscape. Add in the massive, perhaps largest ever Equifax data breach, and the earthquake in Mexico to the mix. Let’s not leave out the unsettling action out of North Korea that has been with us all summer.









Surprise ! The S&P just made another new all time high this week. Quite remarkable. In a bull market the surprises often come on the upside. With a gain of 10.4% through the end of August, this year ranks as the fourth best start to a year in the last ten years, behind 2013 (+14.5%), 2009 (+13.0%) and 2012 (+11.8%). While the near term is filled with more uncertainty, the Bulls can rally around the fact that past history is on their side.

Sorry, but this concept bears repeating over and over, strength begets strength. A view that has been the mantra here for a while now. In each of those three three years where the S&P was up more in the first eight months of the year, the remainder of the year saw further upside with a median gain of 9.3%.





In addition to those three years, the last four months of each calendar year has been strong throughout the entire bull market. The S&P 500 has been up every time for a median gain of 3.4%.





On a total return basis, the the index was up an impressive 16.2% over last year through the end of August. The historical average is 11.7% going back to 1928.









Source: Bespoke

It’s easy to see the impact of this bull market on both the two and five-year annualized results with gains above 14%. This too is four percentage points above the historical average for both time frames. The longer term picture has been much weaker with below average returns on both a ten and twenty year annualized basis. So while some now predict below average returns for the next decade, the possibility exists that continued gains will improve those longer term returns as they revert back to the mean.













Keeping an open mind is one trait that all successful investors possess. It’s important to realize that no one has all the right answers in finance and economics and that you need to be open minded to competing views. Looking at and learning what the data is telling us is not as easy as it sounds. It isn’t easy because the process has to be completed without making assumptions and jumping to conclusions. Instead, probabilities should be assigned to events and changes that are discovered along the investing highway we are on.





Anyone that has been investing for a while has to constantly be on the lookout that they haven't become too fixated on their way of doing things. It leads to a problem where anything new isn't accepted too well. That includes data that is changing. Constantly collecting and processing information is necessary to determine whether a status quo situation exists, or if action need be taken.





Being flexible and learning isn’t easy for adults. We become set in our ways. There is a simple reason for that. Assuming you already know everything there is to know is much easier. Easy is the path of least resistance, it's more comfortable, and it’s the brain’s first choice. Problem is a lot of times it is the incorrect choice. It is critical to keep an open mind and remain flexible during this process.









Signals that suggest a change is taking place be it a positive or negative are always there. They are there in the changing facts and data. They were present before the Tech bubble burst. This past week was the the nine year anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Plenty of facts and information was presented to investors before the financial crisis bloomed, and to this day we hear how no one saw the market drop coming. Anyone uttering those words was part of the the blinders on crowd as the major indices rolled over in January of 2008. Market participants that remained open minded, compiled, assessed and reacted to the changing data had plenty of time to took action.















Economy





Because of all of the natural disasters, economic data is about to get very messy. Jobless claims spiked to a two and a half year high the week after Hurricane Harvey. Projected losses to Harvey and Irma already exceed $220 billion, about half of the combined costs of all hurricanes over the past 50 years, including Katrina ($133 billion), Sandy ($75 billion) and Andrew ($46 billion).

Evercore ISI believes the economy is likely to suffer some short term pain and lack of clarity while the storm-related effects make their way to the bottom line. Prior to the storms they believed the U.S was in an upward trajectory of 2.5-3% real GDP growth. After the temporary setback things should perk back up once the rebuilding efforts get underway as reconstruction costs will be huge. It seems improbable that anyone will stand in the way of providing the necessary aid for hurricane ravaged areas.





Reality and history tell economists to be careful of making predictions about a storm related recession or getting too optimistic that the rebuilding efforts will spur growth. Most of the time neither effect is large enough to push the economy off of its path. Neither Hurricanes Sandy and Katrina pushed the U.S. into recession nor did it spur an increase in GDP.

Empire Manufacturing beat expectations (18) with a reading or 24.4, down from the prior month report at 25.2. The New Orders component of the report was strong, as it reached it’s highest point since October 2009.





NFIB small business optimism index remained strong with a reading of 105.3. NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg;





“The August figures for capital outlays are typical of a growing economy. Consumer demand is driving optimism, and optimism is driving business activity. Substantial regulatory relief is also a big factor because it creates a much more hospitable business climate.”

Quality of labor is being cited as the biggest problem for small business owners.









Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Level Index dropped slightly from recent highs, reported at 51.9 down from 52.6.

August Retail Sales were released on Friday morning and came in weaker than expected across the board. Retail Sales declined by 0.2% compared to estimates for a gain of 0.1%. This marks the sixth straight month that headline sales have either been weaker or inline with expectations.









Liz Ann Sonders posted the graphic below showing how e commerce has created more jobs that it has taken away.





The Washington Post reports;



“America's middle class had its highest earning year ever in 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Median household income in America was $59,039 last year, surpassing the previous high of $58,655 set in 1999, the Census Bureau said.”





The latest JOLTS report showed overall job openings little changed. Hires and separations held steady at 5.5 million.





Global Economy







If a market participant hasn’t realized by now that the central bankers of the world will move cautiously as they implement policies going forward then I can’t imagine what they have been reading. In yet another announcement regarding the fears that so many seem to have about any central bank going rogue and acting impulsively, the ECB governors promise caution over stimulus exit.



European Automobile Manufacturers Association released August unit sales volume for the Eurozone this past week. Sales are plodding along, but are not showing any of the weakness like we’ve seen in the U.S. market for new vehicles over the last year or so.









Chinese consumers decided to pull back on spending as retail sales on both a nominal and real basis slowing towards its weakest growth rate of the current cycle. Industrial Production for August fell back to the bottom end of its range when it showed the weakest gain since last December.









Japan Machine Orders and Machine Tool Orders jumped last month with the largest month over month increase in orders for the private sector in more than a year and a half. It should be noted that this report breaks the string of three consecutive monthly declines.





Quarterly business sentiment indices from the Ministry of Finance continued to show slow and steady improvement in the outlook for businesses of all sizes in both the manufacturing and non manufacturing sectors.







The Financial Times;



“The Bank of England has issued its strongest guidance in a decade that it is poised to raise interest rates, setting the stage for a nail biting decision at the November meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.”









Earnings Observations



One issue that bears watching is the idea that we will see peak earnings arrive in the fourth quarter. As we get closer to that time frame it will be interesting to see how the first glimpse of 2018 earnings looks.



The skeptics will take that thought and run with it. As with any one issue, watch the facts that evolve and avoid the rhetoric. Then wait and assess before any premature action is taken.

Factset Research weekly report;



“The forward 12 month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.6. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.5) and above the 10-year average (14.1). For the third quarter, companies are expected to report earnings growth of 4.5% and revenue growth of 5.2%.”





“Analysts currently expect earnings to rebound to double digit levels over the next few quarters. For Q4 2017, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 11.2% and revenue growth of 5.7%. For Q1 2018, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 10.3% and revenue growth of 6.2%.”

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have caused significant damage and business losses, and are being reflected in downward earnings estimates. Since September 5, estimated dollar level earnings for the S&P 500 for the third quarter have decreased by about $1.6 billion to $292.0 billion from $293.6 billion.



The three industries in the S&P 500 that have recorded the largest declines in estimated earnings over this period have seen some negative impact from the hurricanes. Insurers, Chemical companies and the Airlines.





The Political Scene



Tax reform takes the spotlight these days as each side debates their views on the pros and cons of any proposed plans. In my view the majority of investors have all but given up on the idea that we will see any progress on this front. The mainstream media tells us that there are land mines everywhere that will make things difficult.





It’s not so much about what is taking place. Instead, it is the environment investors find themselves in today. More like what is not being discussed. It’s abundantly clear that there is no talk of more regulation and higher taxes. All of that left last November with the election results. This change in tone has contributed to the positive backdrop of improved corporate earnings and global economic growth









The Monday rally was attributed to China taking moves against North Korea as major Chinese banks suspend NK transactions. This comes after the U.N. acted on new sanctions on the rogue state.

All of that comes into question now with the latest North Korean missile test conducted on Friday. The market took the new missile launch in stride.





The Fed

The recent storms may be the cause for investors to reevaluate the likelihood of a December hike, with current odds now down to 35.5%.





Sentiment



Fund managers allocation to U.S. stocks drops to a 10 year (2007) low. Weightings towards Europe and emerging markets have jumped to levels that suggest these regions are likely to underperform on a relative basis as a reversion to the mean would suggest.







Urban Carmel takes the Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey and illustrates the wide discrepancy that exists today.



Mr. Carmel goes on to report that a pure contrarian would overweight U.S. equities relative to Europe and emerging markets. Keep in mind that all of this has happened while the S&P has made a new high. If one steps back and realizes how this will at some point reverse, the fuel to keep this bull market going is right before your eyes.



The Financial Times :



“Fund managers are hoarding cash and buying protection against turbulence despite the S&P 500 rally this week becoming the second-strongest bull run in US history, as some investors fear that markets’ buoyancy and calm will be punctured.”

Just an observation on how investors view this stock market today. Clorox (CLX) and Proctor and Gamble (PG) both great companies that plod along with slow growth businesses sell at PE multiples of around 26. Many slow growing Utility companies fall into the same situation. On the other hand numerous tech companies with 20+ growth profiles sell at the market multiple. If that doesn't show how the investment community is risk averse and that there simply is no bubble to be found with wild euphoric over valuations, I don't know what else can drive that point home. If anything the bubble exists in the slow growth community that at some point in time will get a wake up call that won’t be pretty.



A surprise ! After sitting out the rally all year, individual investor bullish sentiment hit its highest level since January. After 34 straight weeks where the weekly AAII sentiment levels for the bulls was below 40%, this week’s survey showed a surge in optimism as the percentage of investors putting themselves in the bullish camp rose from 29.2% up to 41.2%.



That’s the largest one week increase in bullish sentiment since the end of April. From last week’s level of 34.9%, bearish sentiment cratered to 21.9%. The last time bearish sentiment was this low was in early April. Coming into what has been described as the worst month for equities, one has to scratch their heads and wonder what caused the change.





Crude Oil



Another week of crude oil inventories spiking with the refineries still not operating at capacity. This week’s inventory report showed a build of 5.9 million barrels. Gasoline inventories decreased by 8.4 million barrels due to the high demand from the evacuation orders out of Texas. That was the largest drop ever recorded.

Traders didn’t blink over the report as prices remained steady during the day. This past week we saw the price of WTI close above the 200 day moving average which stands at $49.50. We have been here before (July), now it remains to be seen if that will eventually provide support instead of resistance.

WTI closed the week at $49.94 up $2.35 for the week. The next week or so will give investors an indication of the next shot term move. Either a break out at upper resistance levels or a drop back into the trading range.









The Technical Picture



Going virtually unnoticed in the last week or so was the rebound from the August lows in the Dow Transportation Index. This price action looks to have broken the short term downtrend. There is more repair work that needs to be done before the all clear is given for the index. This price action bodes well for the general market.

Without a doubt the Nasdaq Composite has been the strongest among all of the major indices this year. A solid uptrend remains in place with new highs recorded again this week. A couple of brief dips below the 50 day moving average have been the only setbacks for the index all year. It appears further gains await. Only a break below the July lows of 6080 would signal that the uptrend is in jeopardy.



In the last couple of missives there have been some concerns mentioned about the market breadth situation as negative divergences have been spotted recently. Last week;



“From what I can tell, the breadth issue is one that is more of a short term issue.”

That seems to be the case. Anyone looking a the cumulative advance decline line sees a picture that remains positive as the A/D line made a new high this week.



Source: Bespoke



The cumulative A/D line is simply a rolling total of the net number of stocks in the index that trade up each day. For well over a year now, prices and breadth have tracked each other step for step. Whenever equities made a new high, breadth followed suit and vice versa. The cumulative A/D line is right at all time highs as the S&P 500 does the same.



Another way to measure breadth is the number of stocks hitting new highs. Since early June, though, the percentage of stocks hitting new highs has been narrowing and even turned negative even as stocks have continued to rally. This is a negative divergence and suggests that fewer stocks are participating in the rally.





Source: Bespoke



Now that we have entered a seasonally weak period where the number of high highs typically contract, it will make assessing this data point more challenging. Monday’s rally to new highs is a good start to reversing this trend. A net of 17.3% of S&P 500 stocks hit new highs. This was the best daily reading since June 2nd. Something to keep an eye on.









A milestone that many believed would never happen, S&P 2500 has now been achieved.





Chart courtesy of FreeStocksChart.com

Once the index cleared minor resistance at the 50 day Moving average, prices remained steady with no give back during the week. Short term support is at the 2479 and 2456 pivots, with resistance at the 2525 pivot.

Many investors get concerned about all time highs and labor under the misconception that these milestones skew the risks to the downside.

Chris Ciovacco points out;

“New highs can be made for year but hey tell us little about the risk/reward profile of the market.”

Chart courtesy of Chris Ciovacco

While that chart shows the last secular bull market pattern, the same picture continues to unfold right before our eyes in this bull market.

Individual Stocks and Sectors



I ran across an interesting investment idea that was put forth by Josh Brown recently. I often act on some of his ideas as he employs what I view as a common sense approach to investing. The article highlights a way to profit on the emerging electric car industry without owning an auto company. Instead, Josh lays out his thoughts on getting involved in taking part of the evolution by owning the companies that supply lithium to make all of the batteries that will be needed.

I need not go into any more detail here because the entire investment idea is laid out in detail, citing companies that are involved in the supply of the element that goes into batteries, along with an ETF that covers the sector. Individual stocks are Albermarle (ALB), FMC Corp (FMC), and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), The ETF is (LIT).



All of the company charts are in strong uptrends and from a technical point of view look to be candidates for purchase on pullbacks to support. Caution, these stocks have put in quite a run to the upside. Mr. Brown was ahead of this breakout and looks to be raping a huge reward. Look at these stocks on weakness.





History repeats, as many market participants who remain set in their ways with blinders on are victims again. In this case it isn't a looming financial crisis, it is quite the opposite, a secular bull market where the data is ever evolving. The initial change requiring investors to take action took place in 2009-2010 with quantitative easing. 2013 brought another time for investors to take notice of the change that signaled stocks were headed higher.







When the major averages broke out of a 13 year trading range it signaled a huge macro trend had taken place. Ironically, as it was occurring, the reasons to be worried were everywhere as many thought the bull market was over. The reasons to avoid stocks cited in that article are still being brought to investors attention today. Some 4 years and 600 S&P points later.



As the bull market evolved, 2016 added more data and information to assess and react to. The change from a liquidity driven bull market to an earnings driven one was the first clue that stocks could go higher. Add in the U.S. election results with the thought that businesses here in the U.S were no longer under siege, and the S&P has set new highs along the way.



Anyone paying attention, but more importantly possessing an open mind and reacting accordingly, has flourished. Sentiment during this bull market shows that many still ignore the changing data and stay mired in the mindset of their way of assessing the equity market. Mired with the idea that a recession is around the corner for years now. Remaining steadfast with the notion of applying metrics that simply do not fit the present interest rate environment. Stuck with the numerous assumptions that every headline that comes along is the one that will bring about a correction or a crash.

Many were scarred from their experiences in 2007-09, they appear to still be frozen in the headlights, not realizing or accepting and reacting to change. The corporate world became risk averse, reluctant to take on new investments. Workers were more focused on job security than on squeezing their employers for higher wages. Fed officials became more dovish, concerned about hitting the brakes too soon and sending the economy back into oblivion. Politicians cracked down on growth through excessive regulations, more focused on taming abuses that led to the last hyper cycle than in encouraging businesses to invest for the future.



That is the backdrop that was put in place, and investors hunkered down in safer assets, less willing to push the prices of risk assets to extremes. Because of that the overheating of animal spirits that would normally spell the boom that precedes the bust many have been calling for, may be a while in coming. One piece of hard reality that many have already missed.



Here we are some nine years later and it appears we are just now beginning to reverse the backdrop that was put in place after the great recession. Sure there can be surprises, no one can see into the future, BUT when we look at probabilities, a simple conclusion can be drawn. The U.S. economy has a long way to go before we get the kind of growth that will spur a boom that overheats the economy and leads to a recession.



I fully expect any periods of weakness to be short lived. Regardless of how many might disagree with the idea that the risk reward favors the upside, that is the way I am positioned in the equity market today.







This week marked the 16th anniversary of 9/11. Let us never forget.



to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.



Best of Luck to All !



