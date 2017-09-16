Investor-Forced Selling Has Caused Drive Shack To Become Heavily Discounted

25 Drive Shack sites in the pipeline are expected to add between 75M and 150M in additional EBITDA and significantly increase the company's valuation.

After becoming a victim of investor-forced selling, Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares have become undervalued. Over the last year, the company's shares have fallen an outstanding 38%. Currently, the market is discounting the company's core golfing business, while ignoring an up-and-coming business expansion, which could provide some pretty significant upside.

Company Background

Drive Shack, formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., converted from a REIT to a C corporation in December 2016. Since then, the company has been divesting its real estate debt assets and repositioning itself as a golfing, leisure, and entertainment business. As you can imagine, an investment in a REIT is significantly different from an investment in a company operating in the golfing, leisure, and entertainment business. This has resulted in many REIT investors exiting their positions simply because their mandate does not allow for an investment in the newly formed corporation. This forced selling is not based on the company's fundamentals and is the cause of the undervaluation today.

DS is now comprised of the following businesses:

1. Remaining real estate debt assets: The company currently holds some real estate debt assets remaining from its REIT business, which it's currently in the process of divesting.

2. American Golf: American Golf is the company's core golfing business, which owns, leases and manages various golf courses across the U.S. The majority of these courses are located in the state of California.

3. Drive Shack: Drive Shack is a new business expansion. The concept of Drive Shack revolves around the idea of combining an entertainment venue with technology enhanced driving ranges. The company is essentially following the success of its competitor, TopGolf, to provide customers with a similar service offering. Further details on TopGolf's business can be found here.

Valuation

The market is currently valuing the entire company for less than the value of the core American Golf business on a standalone basis. Below I have calculated the current enterprise value (EV) for DS and the estimated valuation for American Golf, assuming the remaining real estate assets are largely divested:

Source: Q2 2017 Financials

Source: Q2 2017 Presentation

As shown above, using the low end of management's estimates results in a valuation for the American Golf business of approximately $280M, while the market is currently valuing the entire company at only $154M (a $126M discount). At the current market valuation an investor is not only getting the American Golf business at a discount, but also the great growth prospects of the Drive Shack business for free.

Drive Shack Business

Drive Shack is a new business the company is currently expanding into. DS will largely fund this expansion through the roll off of the REIT business and existing cash on hand, meaning the company will be able to limit the amount of debt it raises. The Drive Shack business will compete directly with TopGolf, the current leader in this market.

DS currently has a pipeline of 25 new sites planned, with the first three sites to come online by the second half of 2018. Management expects each of these sites to generate $3M-$6M in EBITDA, resulting in $75M-$150M in additional EBITDA once the pipeline is complete. As is apparent, if these estimates are correct the company will have a valuation far greater than it has today (the American Golf business is currently only generating $35M in annual EBITDA -- see above).

Management's expectations for the Drive Shack business might appear aggressive. However, this business model has already been proven to be highly successful. A 2016 Bloomberg article named TopGolf one of the "fastest-growing entertainment chains in the U.S." Also, it appears as if insiders are backing some these claims with some of their own capital. Director Wesley Edens has been steadily increasing his stake in the company. His most recent purchase of DS was at a price of $4.20 per share in March 2017, bringing his total stake in the company to 7%.

However, even if the growth prospects are not what they are hyped up to be, at the company's current valuation even small incremental increases in value stemming from the Drive Shack business will benefit shareholders immensely. Remember, the market is valuing the company for less than the value of American Golf alone.

Catalysts

The company will have three Drive Shack sites up and running as early as next year. If these sites prove to be successful, the company could see a rise in its market valuation in a relatively short time frame. Furthermore, I believe that as the company continues to divest its remaining REIT business and as a new set of investors come on board, there will be an increase in demand for DS shares. The increased demand should help act as a catalyst to realize the company's true value.

Risks

If the new Drive Shack sites are unprofitable, there is the risk that management could destroy value. This risk is partly mitigated by Wesley Edens' significant insider ownership, and the fact that this is a tried and tested business concept.

Conclusion

DS is currently in a transition phase, which has resulted in the company being largely ignored by investors. For those willing to fish where others are not, DS provides a unique opportunity to purchase (at a discount) a great golfing business, while also providing some pretty significant growth prospects. What makes this a particularly attractive opportunity is the fact that the equity appears to be supported by some noteworthy near-term catalysts. I would not be surprised if the market begins to realize the company's undervaluation shortly after the remaining REIT assets are divested and the new Drive Shack sites begin to come online.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.