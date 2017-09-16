Lumber Liquidators: Assessing The Effect Of The Hurricanes

Lumber Liquidators has done a bit better than expected, leading me to increase its 2018 EBITDA estimate to $78 million.

Effect should be strongest in Q4 2017, which may improve by 3% to 4% due to hurricane related sales. Longer term impact is limited.

Lumber Liquidators' (LL) turnaround is progressing well, leading to its stock surging significantly after its last earnings report. It also rose a bit more due to the expectations of a sales boost related to the hurricanes.

However, while Lumber Liquidators' growth is a bit better than I expected, its stock is pricing in a much stronger amount of growth and margin expansion. Hurricane related sales should improve Lumber Liquidators' results for the next few quarters, but that is a temporary effect.

Effect Of Hurricanes

Lumber Liquidators is expected to see a marked increase in sales at stores serving communities significantly affected by Hurricane Harvey and to a lesser extent, Hurricane Irma. Lumber Liquidators provided some data about the impact of Hurricane Sandy on store sales, so we can use that to project the impact from Harvey and Irma.

The boost in sales due to Hurricane Sandy lasted around four to five quarters, with the strongest effect happening in the first two quarters. In Q1 2013 (the first full quarter after Hurricane Sandy), Lumber Liquidators estimated that its total comparable store sales benefited by around 125 to 150 basis points. This fell to 70 basis points (at midpoint) in Q2 2013 and 55 basis points in Q3 2013.

Q4 2013 comps appeared to have been strongly negative at stores serving communities significantly affected by Hurricane Sandy. However, that is due to Q4 2012 comps being particularly elevated due to Hurricane Sandy related purchases. It doesn't appear that Lumber Liquidators provided an estimate for how Q4 2012 sales were affected by Hurricane Sandy, but I'd guess the Q4 2012 impact as being positive 120 basis points (Hurricane Sandy was around one month into the quarter), while the Q4 2013 impact would be around positive 40 basis points versus baseline, but negative 80 basis points year over year.

The overall impact of Hurricane Sandy was around 1% of annual sales in total, and it didn't appear to have a major lasting impact beyond 2013, with 2014 sales at affected stores giving back most of the 2013 gains. By Q3 2014, Hurricane Sandy store contributed around 20 basis points above baseline to total company comparable store sales (+55 basis points in Q3 2013 and -35 basis points in Q3 2014, to net out to +20 basis points).

I'd therefore estimate the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma at roughly 2% to 2.5% of Lumber Liquidators' annual sales (due to the higher total damage from these hurricanes compared to Hurricane Sandy). The largest effect should be seen in Q4 2017, which could see a roughly 3% to 4% boost in sales, while Q3 2017 probably would see a lesser boost since the hurricanes occurred fairly late in the quarter.

I will now take a look at Lumber Liquidators' overall business trends.

Comparable Store Sales Trends

Here's a look at Lumber Liquidators' comparable store sales trends over the past few years. The +8.8% comps in Q2 2017 is very good, but it does come against a -10% decline in Q2 2015 and a -7.2% decline in Q2 2016. Thus comparable store sales appear to be significantly below 2014 (pre-60 Minutes) levels still.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2015 -1.8% -10.0% -14.6% -17.2% 2016 -13.9% -7.2% 1.0% 2.8% 2017 4.7% 8.8%

Even with the strong results last quarter, Q2 2017's stacked comps is still down -9.1% versus Q2 2014. However, this is an improvement compared to Q1 2017's -11.5% stacked comps versus Q1 2014. Excluding the impact of the hurricanes, I'd expect the quarter-to-quarter improvement (such as +4.7% in Q1 2017 to +8.8% in Q2 2017) to slow significantly as the comps get tougher. Q2 2017 appears to be the easiest quarter in 2017 based on stacked comps versus 2014.

SG&A and Gross Margin Changes

A couple other changes versus 2014 are that SG&A is higher and gross margin percentages are lower. Gross margin ended up at 39.9% in 2014, but are now seen as reaching the upper-30s by Lumber Liqudiators' management. That means around 37% to 38% gross margins in my opinion, a few percent lower than what Lumber Liquidators did in 2013 and 2014, but also improved from current levels.

Lumber Liquidators did report 37% gross margin in Q2 2017, but that was with the benefit of some one-time items. Without those items, gross margin would have been 35.6% in Q2 2017, a moderate improvement from 34.9% in Q1 2017.

Lumber Liquidators reported SG&A of $92.3 million in Q2 2017, although that was elevated by ongoing legal expenses. Without that, Lumber Liquidators would have ended up with $88.8 million in SG&A during Q2 2017, which is 33.7% of revenue. Lumber Liquidators mentioned that its goal was to bring SG&A into the mid-to-low 30s over time.

Valuation

I had previously discussed Lumber Liquidators' projected results with 5% merchandise sales growth per year (over a two-year period) along with installation revenues representing approximately 10% of total revenues. That combination would result in mid-single digits comparable store sales growth.

Lumber Liquidators is probably tracking a bit better than those expectations right now. Installation revenues have reached around 7.5% of total revenue and Lumber Liquidators reported +6.1% growth in merchandise sales in comparable stores during Q2 2017, which translates into around +7.8% growth in total merchandise sales. This is somewhat higher than my +5% per year merchandise growth assumption, but that assumption was over a two year period. Lumber Liquidators still needs to show that it can continue delivering solid growth next year against tougher comps. I am bumping my growth estimate for Lumber Liquidators by around 1% per year to around +6% total merchandise sales growth per year over a two year period (roughly +12.4% total merchandise sales growth).

My past projection used 36.3% gross margins, and I am going to bump that up to around 37.3% now due to the progress that Lumber Liquidators is making. SG&A will be kept at 32% of revenues (excluding elevated legal and professional fees).

$ Million 2018 Net Sales $1,120 Gross Margin $418 SG&A $358 Depreciation $18 EBITDA $78

That results in a projection of $78 million EBITDA for Lumber Liquidators in 2018, excluding the hurricane related sales. I am excluding the hurricane impact from this calculation since the effect on sales generally doesn't appear to be long-lasting, so it doesn't make sense to put a high multiple on a short-term sales boost. Instead I will add around $0.40 per share value at the end due to the extra hurricane related sales.

At an 8.5x EV/EBITDA multiple, Lumber Liquidators would end up with an enterprise value of $663 million, which would translate into a market capitalization of around $614 million or around $22.60 per share. The value of the temporary sales boost from the hurricanes may increase Lumber Liquidators value to around $23 per share.

At a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple instead, Lumber Liquidators would be worth a bit over $27 per share instead. Lumber Liquidators traded for a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of roughly 8x to 10x before its mid-2012 run-up. I don't believe it is appropriate to use the valuation multiples from its peak period since it was a different company then. At its peak, Lumber Liquidators was delivering 40+% gross margins, growing comparable store sales by double digits, and expanding quickly so that net sales were growing by 20+%. Longer-term growth expectations are now significantly more modest.

Conclusion

Lumber Liquidators appears to be pricing a lot of growth and margin expansion into its stock. Its business has shown good signs of recovery and I project that it should be able to improve merchandise sales by over 12% from 2016 levels by 2018. Combined with increased installation revenue and some further gross margin improvement, Lumber Liquidators could deliver $78 million EBITDA in 2018. That could make it worth a bit over $27 based on historical forward valuation multiples, which is still significantly below its current price.

That being said, there are a couple items that could temporarily boost Lumber Liquidators' stock more. One is the final resolution of the multi-district litigation. The other involves strong near-term quarterly reports, boosted by hurricane related sales. There is a chance the market could overreact to the effect of temporary sales gains.

Note From The Author: If you found this article informative, please scroll to the top of the article and click on follow to see my newest articles as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.