Financial Service Gains Of 25% To 75% Cast For Top 10 Dogs As Per Analysts' September Targets

$5K invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Financial Services stocks showed 21.54% more net gain than from $5K invested in all 10. The low-cost small Financial Services dogs dominated in September.

50 Top Financial Services stocks ranged in yield from 7.98% to 16.78%. The top 10, TICC, DGRLY, ABDC, GHL FSAM,MDY, TCAP, KCAP, CPTA, and AI, averaged 13.6% yield.

The financial services sector has 20 component industries. The top 50 firms by yield represented eight of those industries. Falling prices propelled CPTA and FSAM to top dog status.

Two top net gain financial sector asset management firms, CPTA and FSAM, averaged 34.98% estimated net gains (per analyst one-year targets) as of 9/13/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 25% To 75% Net Gains For Ten Financial Services Dogs for September 2018

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Financial Services dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (Those names are tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the Financial Services dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for September 2018:

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $749.89 based on mean target price estimates from eight analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) was projected to net $616.36, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. No beta number was calculated for FSAM.

Medley Management (MDLY) was projected to net $410.89, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for MDLY.

Triangle Capital (TCAP) was projected to net $400.25, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was projected to net $320.21, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from six brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Greenhill & Co (GHL) was projected to net $318.08 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Alcentra Capital (ABDC) was projected to net $302.13, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Hercules Capital (HTGC) was projected to net $296.91, based on a mean target price estimate from eight analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole

Monroe Capital (MRCC) was projected to net $259.32, based on median target estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) was projected to net $254.47, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 39.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Financial Services Dog Would Lose 7.3% By September 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

TICC Capital (TICC) projected a $73.86 loss based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Financial Services Dogs By Yield Represented 8 of 20 Sector Industries For September

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts September 13 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 8 of 20 sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 50 September Financial Services Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-22): Dog Metrics Sorted 10 Top Dividend Financial Services Stocks By Yield

Top ten Financial Services dogs selected 8/13/17 showing top yields represented five of twenty constituent industries. The top yielding Financial Services stock, Arlington Asset Investments (AI) [1] was the lone specialty finance industry representative.

The second place Financial Services top ten dog by yield was the first of six asset management firms listed, Capitala Finance (CPTA) [2]. The other asset management firms followed in third, fifth, sixth, eighth, and tenth places: KCAP Financial (KCAP) [3]; Medley Management (MDLY) [5]; Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) [6]; Alcentra Capital (ABDC) [8]; TICC Capital (TICCF) [10].

Finally, Triangle Capital (TCAP) [4], a Credit Services firm placed fourth, the capital markets representative placed seventh, Greenhill & Co (GHL) [7], and lastly, diversified insurnance, placed ninth and was represented by Delek Group (OTCPK:DGRLY), to complete the ten September Financial Services top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (23-33): Financial Services Dogs Showed 17.98% To 60.22% Top Ten Price Upsides To September 2018, And (34) Downsides From Lowest Two Were -5.15% & -17.03%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (35) A 12.8% Projected Upside And (36) A 20.64% Net Gain From 30 Financial Services Top Yield Dogs Come September 2018

Financial Services top 30 stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of Sept. 13, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 10.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 7.1% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year assures no overbought condition coming any where near the Financial Services top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 21.54% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Financial Services Stocks To September 2018

Ten top Financial Services dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Financial Services dogs selected 9/13/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just three of twenty industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (37) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Financial Services Dogs Delivering 41.46% Vs. (38) 34.11% Net Gains by All Ten by September 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Financial Services kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 21.54% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The second lowest priced Financial Services top yield dog, Fifth Street Asset Management, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 61.64%.

The five lowest-priced Financial Services top yield dogs for September 13 were: KCAP Financial (KCAP); Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM); Medley Management (MDLY); TICC Capital (TICC); Capitala Finance (CPTA) , with prices ranging from $3.44 to $9.30.

Five higher-priced Financial Services dogs as of September 13 were: Alcentra Capital (ABDC); Arlington Asset Investments (AI); Triangle Capital (TCAP); Greenhill & Co (GHL); Delek Group (OTCPK:DGRLY), whose prices ranged from $10.71 to $19.83.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Financial Services dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: keepthetailwagging.com.

