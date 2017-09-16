TOP Ships: Big Financing Gap Remains

Although TOP bounced due to short covering after the TC announcement, the stock will continue to succumb to the force of financial gravity and trade down.

The most important disclosure was the remaining unfunded capex on the three MR2 product tankers under construction, $32.1 million, a significant amount for a $3.7mm EMV company.

TOP also disclosed it had entered a $23.5 million loan agreement for the vessel. TOP had previously disclosed in its Q2 financial statements a commitment letter for the loan.

TOP disclosed a three year TC at a below market rate with a related entity for its MR2 product tanker under construction and due for delivery in Q3 2018.

TOP Ships (TOPS) is a micro-cap company with an equity market value below $5 million. Due to its small size, the capex funding gap on its three MR2s under construction (discussed in detail below), the issuance of common stock and convertible preferred stock through Kalani Investments, a track record of value destroying reverse stock splits, and its ownership and control by a family company, it is a highly risky equity to trade.

TOPS owns and operates a small fleet of MR1 and MR2 product tankers. It first caught my attention due to its financing relationship with Kalani that is similar to financing relationships with two other troubled shipping companies, DryShips (DRYS) and Diana Containerships (DCIX). I have been monitoring TOPS for a few weeks to see if, despite its micro-cap status, it was possible to day trade it from the long side.

On Aug. 13, TOPS filed a 6-K disclosing a three-year TC at a below market rate with a related entity for its MR2 product tanker under construction and due for delivery in Q3 2018. TOPS also disclosed in the filing that it had entered a $23.5 million loan agreement for the vessel. TOP had previously disclosed a commitment letter for this loan in its Q2 financial statements. TOPS stock traded up to 100% on Aug. 14th, driven by a short covering rally, before subsequently retracing most of the gain. Here are the important takeaways from the filing.

TOPS signed a three year TC with two additional option years with a related entity. Based on the five year revenue estimate of $23.5 million disclosed in the filing and an availability factor of 98%, the implied TC rate is $13,100 per day, approximately $1900 per day less than the $15,000 per day estimated for a three-year TC by Alibra.

The remaining unfunded capex on the three MR2 product tankers under construction equaled $32.1 million, a significant amount for a $3.7mm EMV company.

The below market TC with a related entity is very common among the smaller and closely held shipping companies. There may be an argument that some value was derived from the TC if it helped secure the related loan to finance the vessel. As disclosed in Footnote 7 of the Q2 financial statements, however, a commitment letter had already been signed for the loan and a related construction loan, to be refinanced by the permanent loan, already existed.

The unfunded capex of $31.97 million is a real issue for TOPS since its EMV is less than $5 million (subject to the next update on Convertible Preferred Stock conversion and the issuance of common equity through Kalani). The following table estimates the remaining capex by vessel.

TOP Ships Inc Vessel Construction Capex Schedule Funding Gap Ownership June 30th Bank Debt % of Fund Gap Sept. 13th M/T Eco Holmby Hills 50% $13,708 37.4% $12,009 M/T Eco Palm Springs 50% $14,455 39.5% $12,664 M/T Eco Palm Desert 100% $31,977 $23,500 23.1% $7,427 $60,140 100.0% $32,100

The allocation of the Funding Gap over the three vessels under construction is an estimate based on the per ship disclosure contained in Footnote 8 of the Q2 financial statements and the bank debt financing specific to the Palm Desert. Please note that approximately $4.5 million of funding in addition to the Bank Debt occurred between June 30th and Sept. 13th. These were most likely equity contributions. Compass Maritime estimates that a newbuild 50k DWT MR Tanker would cost approximately $33 million. Since TOPS owns 50% of the Holmby and Palm Springs and the funding gap is more than $12 million on each vessel, this suggests that no debt financing has been originated for either vessel. The $23.5 million Bank Debt on the Palm Desert would equal approximately 70% of the newbuild estimate of $33 million. If the joint venture between TOPS and Gunvor can originate a similar amount of bank debt for the Holmby and Palm Springs, this may reduce the funding gap to a more manageable range of $10 million to $12 million.

A $10 to $12 million funding gap is still significant relative to the EMV of TOPS and it will continue to pressure the company's stock price. Possible solutions to ease this pressure would be for TOPS to sell down its ownership interests in the Holmby and Palm Springs to 25% to Gunvor, sell its entire interest in either Holmby or Palm Springs to Gunvor, or sell the remaining 50% interest in both Holmby and Palm Springs. Selling any interest in either of these vessels appears counter to management's prior statements about growing TOPS. The Sept. 13th disclosure included this statement from the CEO.

Our business strategy continues to be focused on further expanding our fleet as it is important that we achieve a certain critical mass in terms of fleet size with an aim to maximize our operational efficiencies and synergies.

If TOPS elects to sell some assets, it would likely result in a short covering rally similar to but probably more violent and sustainable than the rally witnessed on Sept. 14th.

Additional Kalani/Xanthe Short-Term Unsecured Note

TOPS filed another 6-K on Sept. 15th for a new $2 million short term unsecured note with Kalani/Xanthe. Prior short term notes have been paid with proceeds from equity offerings as required in Section 13(b) of the standard Promissory Note that is used to document these offerings.

Equity Proceeds to Repay Note. All net proceeds that the Company receives from and after the Issuance Date of this Note from the sale of any equity securities of the Company shall be utilized exclusively to repay any outstanding amounts under this Note until this Note is repaid in full and is no longer outstanding.

The history of the Xanthe short term unsecured note offerings is detailed in a table in Footnote 7 of the Q2 Financial Statements. A new Xanthe note offering could be a an indication that TOPS intends to issue more Convertible Preferred Stock or common equity beyond the amounts remaining to be issued under the current Kalani common stock offering.

Conclusion

TOP Ships has some serious challenges confronting it (see the first paragraph). At this juncture and based on managements stated intention to grow the company, the downward pressure on the stock is likely to continue. In a future article, I will provide a cash earnings model for the company.

