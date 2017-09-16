Dividend Sensei's EDDGE 3.0 Portfolio Update 1: The Undervalued Dividend Stocks I Bought This Week

Due to the market's continued valuation expansion, I plan to gradually delever the portfolio as part of my portfolio's comprehensive risk management system.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't still great values to be found in this frothy market, including my top undervalued dividend stocks of the week.

This resulted in my leverage ratio rising to slightly above my target range, effectively meaning I'm largely back to being capital constrained.

This week was especially busy, due to several opportunistic purchases of undervalued dividend stocks I've been watching for months.

Last week I changed brokers and decided to take a big step in publicly tracking my Buffett-inspired real money, dividend growth portfolio, which I call the "Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Endeavor" or EDDGE 3.0, on Seeking Alpha.

The goal is to both help readers to see a rule-based, long-term, buy-and-hold, value-focused investment system in action, as well as to help me maintain better discipline through accountability and frequent reassessment of my methods, risk management, and investment ideas.

I plan to do a short weekly update in which I explain what stocks I bought or sold, why, and what necessary changes, if any, I'm making to the system.

Once a quarter I'll also provide a performance update, so we can all see how the rubber is meeting the road over time.

So without further adieu, let's take a look at what undervalued dividend stocks I bought this week.

Buys Of The Week

Uniti Group (UNIT) $1,600 - Hit 13% yield triggering a buy per my portfolio rules.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) $1,700 - Hit 12% yield triggering a buy.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) $2,400 - Bought as part of my high-yield buy list with capital I added to the portfolio.

PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) $4,000 - The gold standard of dividend ETFs, and my ETF benchmark.

Altria (MO) $5,000 - 20% decline since the FDA announcement is overblown in my opinion.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) $5,000 - Secondary offering on my all-time favorite dividend growth stock created just the buying opportunity I have been waiting for.

NetEase (NTES) $2000 - One of my lower-yielding hyper growth stocks, and one of the few that's trading at a significant discount to fair value.

Equifax (EFX) $3,000 - Post hack crash continues, triggering three limit orders placed per portfolio rules.

Now I realize that these purchases may be controversial, especially my big quadruple down on Equifax.

That is why I plan to explain my reasoning in a series of articles in the coming weeks, beginning with Equifax, which will hopefully be published this weekend.

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

As you can see, the portfolio, while more diversified than when I started (with my five high-yield ACATs), remains heavily weighted towards my higher-yielding (and admittedly riskier) names.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

This is especially true when it comes to my dividend sourcing, which is even more concentrated in the high-yield/high-risk side of the spectrum. However, as a highly risk-tolerant investor, this fits my needs quite well, though obviously it wouldn't be a great fit for many people.

Over the coming months, I will be diversifying and anticipate owning a total of 20 stocks by the end of the year, and in 2018 adding one new holding every month or so.

Meanwhile ultra value opportunistic buys will be made as the market gods and leverage rules allow.

My portfolio is US focused and highly concentrated in small-cap value names.

While this increases the risk substantially, studies also indicate that small cap, dividend growth stocks generally tend to outperform to a substantial amount, and given my long time horizon (50+ years) and high risk tolerance, I'm aiming to optimize my income as well as total returns.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 16

Portfolio Size: $111,087

Yield: 8.86%

Yield On Cost: 8.70%

Annual Dividends: $9,827

Annual Net Dividends: $8,688

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $724

Daily Average Net Dividends: $36.20

Portfolio Beta: 0.86

Price/ Morningstar Fair Value: 0.84

FCF Margin: 17.84%

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 4.37%

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 13.07%

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 19.62%

Worst Performing Position

Equifax: -16.1%

Best Performing Position

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP): 11.2%

Long-Term Deleveraging Plan

Portfolio Size: $111,087

Equity: $68,336

Leverage Ratio: 1.63

Distance To Margin Call: 42.4%

Annual Interest Cost: $1,139

Obviously one of the biggest risks of using a margin account and a moderate amount of margin is a margin call, which turns you into a forced seller.

This is why I have spent quite a bit of time working various scenarios to allow an appropriate amount of leverage for the purposes of buying opportunistic value stocks while minimizing the risks of a margin call.

This chart is designed to calculate the max safe leverage, defined as an ability to withstand a 60% market drop (worse than either Tech bubble crash or Financial Crisis) for all new capital.

In other words, if you leverage new capital at the market high (today) at 1.35, then that money should be safe from a margin call during a severe crash, during which you can gradually increase leverage on new capital (from savings) as the market approaches its ultimate bottom, whatever that proves to be.

Now, unfortunately it turns out that I am above that limit, even if I qualified for Interactive Brokers' portfolio margin, which requires $110,000 in equity.

On the other hand, being over 42% away from a margin call at the moment, it's hardly time to panic or lose sleep. Rather I am carefully monitoring the situation and have a plan for gradually deleveraging over time, as the market continues to climb and its valuations become ever more stretched.

Specifically my plan is to decrease the new capital leverage ratio each quarter, starting with the next quarter (October), by 0.05. This should allow me to continue scaling my portfolio (per my buy lists), as well as using the margin to snap up undervalued stocks that are on my pre-screened quality list.

Current Quarter: New Capital Leverage Ratio (NCLR) 1.6

Q4 2017: NCLR 1.55

Q1 2018: NCLR 1.5

Q2 2018: NCLR 1.45

Q3 2018: NCLR 1.40

Q4 2018: NCLR 1.35

By the end of Q1 2018, I estimate that I should have portfolio margin, whose much lower margin maintenance requirements will go a long way to decreasing my risk of a margin call during the market's next inevitable though impossible to predict correction, bear market, or crash.

The decreased NCLR should by the end of 2018 have me at that golden ratio of 1.5, at which point I can either maintain that or continue deleveraging in preparation for the inevitable downturn (depending on market valuations at the time).

Obviously this is a preliminary risk management plan, so I will continue to reassess over time as the months, quarters, and years progress.

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

For most I've linked to articles explaining why, either from myself or other quality SA writers I trust, such as Brad Thomas. Note that the Simply Safe Dividend articles were also written by me.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: A Busy Week That Isn't Likely To Be Repeated Often

Make no mistake, this kind of week is going to be exceptionally rare. Now that I have a solid base of undervalued dividend stocks to work with, the focus will shift to adding new holdings very slowly and methodically, per my portfolio's rules.

That being said, I will continue to scour Wall Street for the best undervalued dividend names, keep an eye on them in my numerous watchlists, and let you know what I think is a great place to put your capital to work, even if the market continues to get ever more frothy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI, UNIT, DLNG, GMLP, EFX, BIP, MO, SPHD, NTES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.