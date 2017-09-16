Weekly Fund Spotlight: Up To 14% Yields From These MLP CEFs

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory a month ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

This week, I have decided to look not at a specific fund but at a small number of CEFs, namely MLP CEFs. Therefore, I will not be going in depth into any specific fund; rather, I will aim to perform a comparative analysis for this class of funds. The rationale for looking for MLP CEFs was due to their poor price performance in recent weeks (and with an interesting divergence from oil prices), making them more attractive from a value perspective. The searchable tag for the Weekly Fund Spotlight is "fundan."

According to CEFConnect, there are 26 funds in the "MLP" category in CEFConnect's database. I decided to include all 26 funds in this analysis because I really wanted to be able to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Basic details about the funds are shown in the table below:

Ticker Fund name Yield Premium/discount 1-year z-score AUM / $m Volume Leverage Baseline expense Active expense CBA ClearBridge Amer Energy MLP 9.65% -6.96% 1.0 517 180,000 28.1% 2.03% 1.49% CEM ClearBridge Energy MLP 9.75% -1.48% 0.9 1040 187,000 29.8% 1.89% 1.36% CEN Center Coast MLP & Infras 12.31% 1.53% 0.6 216 115,000 34.6% 1.96% 1.36% CTR ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund 9.50% -3.93% 1.6 489 120,000 27.3% 1.89% 1.39% DSE Duff & Phelps Select Energy ML 13.77% 8.98% 2.3 151 102,000 36.0% 1.94% 1.33% EMO ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps 10.96% -4.98% 0.6 383 110,000 30.2% 1.95% 1.40% FEI First Trust MLP and Energy Inc 9.47% 3.82% 0.5 657 123,000 25.1% 1.47% 1.08% FEN First Trust Energy Inc&Growth 9.75% 3.97% 0.7 449 58,000 27.2% 1.50% 1.08% FMO Fid/Claymore MLP Opportunity 14.03% 1.16% -0.5 422 130,000 28.0% 1.68% 1.22% FPL First Trust New Opps MLP & En 10.38% 2.70% 1.3 290 95,000 24.5% 1.54% 1.14% GER Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy R 9.57% 1.66% 1.9 525 240,000 32.4% 1.79% 1.26% GMZ Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opps 9.08% 2.18% 3.3 410 136,000 32.5% 1.85% 1.30% JMF Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return 11.57% 4.32% 1.3 439 161,000 28.0% 1.53% 1.10% JMLP Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps 11.91% 1.60% -0.1 105 55,000 26.9% 1.68% 1.23% KED Kayne Anderson Energy Dev Co 10.95% -4.38% -0.8 179 43,000 33.5% 3.96% 2.87% KMF Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy 10.13% -7.24% 0.3 316 92,000 30.0% 3.31% 2.45% KYE Kayne Anderson Energy TR 9.91% -5.81% 0.6 393 135,000 30.3% 3.69% 2.74% KYN Kayne Anderson MLP 11.76% 3.28% 1.0 1880 362,000 34.5% 3.82% 2.75% MIE Cohen & Steers MLP Inc. & Energy 9.28% -7.58% 1.3 284 127,000 25.1% 2.15% 1.62% NDP Tortoise Energy Independence F 13.62% 7.77% 1.5 172 60,000 24.6% 1.70% 1.27% NML Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fu 7.25% -7.43% 1.0 556 219,000 21.5% 2.39% 1.87% NTG Tortoise MLP Fund 9.44% 4.62% 2.0 806 112,000 33.2% 1.71% 1.19% SMM Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9.17% -8.83% 0.0 205 76,000 28.8% 2.73% 2.03% SRF Cushing Energy Income Fund 6.06% -12.87% 0.2 22 17,000 17.0% 3.78% 3.14% SRV Cushing MLP Total Return Fund 9.43% -6.88% 2.3 83 25,000 31.8% 2.74% 1.99% TYG Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 9.25% 10.95% 1.2 1260 150,000 33.3% 1.90% 1.33%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Expense ratio

The chart below shows the expense ratios for the MLP CEFs. One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense that one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF. The active expense ratio is therefore the additional fee that one is paying for active management versus a passive approach. I chose the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) as the passive benchmark. AMLP charges 0.85% is management expense ratio.

We can see that the funds charge between 1.47% [FEI] and 3.96% [KED] in baseline expense, whereas the active expense ratio calculates to be between 0.32% [FEI] and 2.38% [SRF]. Therefore, we can see that there is a very wide dispersion in expense ratios for the MLP CEFs.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

It should be noted that MLP CEFs (as well as ETFs, but not ETNs) are subject to distinct tax regulations. Specifically, when the underlying assets in an MLP CEF appreciate, the fund accrues deferred tax liabilities. As can be seen from data provided for Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company, income tax expenses were 14.4% as recently as 2013 (they reached 25.4% in 2009), whereas in the oil slump of 2015, tax expenses were zero.

(Source: Kayne Anderson)

Therefore, deferred tax liabilities are a double edged sword - they will significantly eat into returns in a bull market, but can also soften the blow in bear markets.

As a caveat to the above, I should note that I am not a tax expert, so all mentions of deferred tax liabilities in this article should be taken with a grain of salt. Further information on the tax treatment of MLPs can be found here.

Portfolio

I will not be looking at individual portfolios in this Spotlight. Instead, an important consideration is the leverage of each fund. Leverage is a double-edged sword because it increases both the potential reward and risk of a fund.

All of the MLP CEFs are leveraged, with leverage ratios of between 17.0% (for SRF) and 36.0% (for DSE).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

We also consider the market capitalization of each fund. Some investors may not feel comfortable with investing in CEFs that are too small in size.

As shown in the chart below, fund sizes range from $22m (for SRF) to $1,880m (for KYN).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Finally, trading volume may also be an important consideration for investors as liquidity can affect how easy it is to get in and out of a fund. With the less liquid CEFs, limit orders are especially recommended in order to minimize losses due to bid-ask slippage.

As the data below shows, SRF is the least active CEF with 17k shares traded per day, while KYN is the most active CEF with 362k shares traded per day.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Yield

The following chart shows the distribution yields on price for the MLP CEFs. For reference, the benchmark AMLP has a trailing twelve months (TTM) yield of 9.0%.

We can see from the data below that with the exception of SRF and NML, all of the MLP CEFs have greater yields than the benchmark ETF. This is probably not surprising given that all of the funds use leverage.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Unlike general equity funds, the underlying constituents of MLP CEFs generally pay very high yields. Taking the 11.8%-yielding KYN again as an example, its top five holdings yield 6.7% (EPD), 6.9% (ETE), 6.4% (WPZ), 6.2% (OKE), and 6.9% (MPLX) respectively. The average of these five yields is 6.6%, and when we multiply that by KYN's 34.5% leverage, we get an actual income yield of 8.9% (this is a rough estimate as the top five holdings only account for 51% of the CEF). However, this is still a few percentage points lower than the managed distribution yield of 11.8%, meaning that the fund will have to use return of capital (ROC) to make up the difference. Consequently, in energy bear markets like we saw in 2015, the vast majority of MLPs had to cut their distributions in order to preserve NAV, and KYN was no exception.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Performance

The following charts consider the historical NAV performance of the funds. NAV performance rather than price performance is considered because the latter is highly dependent upon changes in the premium/discount values of the fund, and as such do not accurately reflect the investing acumen of the fund managers. Furthermore, note that the performance figures are not adjusted for leverage, as doing so involves introducing additional assumptions to the data.

Note also that for MLP CEFs, there is also the issue of deferred tax liabilities as described above. An older fund may have accrued more deferred tax liabilities than a younger fund, meaning that its NAV will be sheltered more in down markets. This adds another layer of complexity to the analysis. Unfortunately, I do not have the time to disentangle the deferred tax liabilities from the actual underlying NAV performances for every single fund, hence only the raw NAV total return performances are given.

Over the past year, all but one MLP CEF has returned negative returns. The worst performer was NDP, at -21.9% NAV return, while the lone positive performer was NML, which had a positive return of +7.0%, indicating a very wide dispersion of returns. I had to double-check NML's numbers because it seemed so much higher than the rest, but it seems that return is accurate. Surprisingly, despite their leverage, most of the MLP CEFs fell less than the unleveraged benchmark AMLP, which returned -8.8%. This could possibly be due to the funds having more deferred tax liabilities than the ETF, as mentioned above.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

On a three-year basis, returns ranged from -49.2% annualized for SRF to -8.0% annualized for FEI, again illustrating the very wide dispersion of returns. This time, only three of the funds (FEI, FEN and FPL) outperformed AMLP, which returned -10.2% annualized.

The exceptionally poor performance of SRF could be due to the fact that it's not really an MLP fund, as its factsheet states that no more than 25% of its fund will be invested in MLPs which enables it to retain Regulated Investment Company (RIC) status. This is another example of CEFConnect misclassifying funds - always do your own due diligence! SRF's holdings include upstream (exploration/production) companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG), which fell even harder than midstream MLPs during the oil crisis (although apparently, the change to RIC status for SRF was made only in October 2016, so I'm not really sure why the fund has performed so poorly). Not counting SRF, the weakest MLP CEF was KYE, which returned -26.4% annualized.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Many MLP funds were launched during the MLP boom of 2013 (go figure), and hence do not have a five-year history. Of those that remain, the top performing fund was FEN with +2.6% annualized return while the worst was again SRF with -32.3% annualized return. Not counting SRF, the next-worst performer was SRV, which had a -9.5% annualized return. Again, there is a very wide dispersion between the various MLP funds. Here, four funds beat the index AMLP, which returned -1.1% annualized: FEN, KED, TYG and NTG.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Valuation

The following chart shows the premium/discount values for all of the MLP CEFs. Premium/discount values range from a -12.9% discount for SRF all the way to a +11.0% premium for TYG. If we don't count SRF, then the next widest discount is SMM, at -8.8%.

Note again here that the issue of deferred tax liabilities rears its ugly (or beautiful, depending on the way you see it) head. As the deferred tax liability represents a cushion or a form of free float, the "actual" discount of the fund can be greater than the stated discount if the deferred tax liabilities are taken into account. In this 2014 article, Seeking Alpha author George Spritzer calculates that the true discount of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is -36.6% (!) rather than the stated value of -10.4% once the deferred tax liabilities are accounted for. Unfortunately, it is not within my means to compute the "true" discounts for every single fund here, so only the "raw" premium/discount values are given.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

In terms of one-year z-score, which measures how far the current premium/discount is from its one-year average, GMZ is the most expensive fund with a z-score of +3.3, while KED is the cheapest with a z-score of -0.8. This indicates that like most other equity CEFs, MLP funds have been buoyed by shrinking CEF discounts across the board, and trade at higher valuations compared to their recent one-year average.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

