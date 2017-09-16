Brexit, Weak Government, Sluggish Economy Make U.K. A Tough Call For Investors

By George Maris

Above-target inflation, low and slowing growth, a fracturing property market and an unstable coalition government have propelled the UK to the status of Sick Man of the Investment World.

And that's before we even get to the dreaded B word.

Data coming out of the world's largest economies are largely surprising to the upside. China reported real gross domestic product in the second quarter of 6.9 percent, topping estimates, while South Korea's central bank revised its 2017 growth forecast for the continent's fourth-largest economy to 2.8 percent from an April projection of 2.6 percent.

The eurozone expanded 0.6 percent in the second quarter from the prior three months for a year-on-year acceleration of 2.3 percent, according to Eurostat, while in the U.S. unemployment is about as low as it can go at 4.4 percent and the economy expanded at a 3 percent annual rate from April through June, the Commerce Department said.

By contrast, second-quarter UK GDP grew by a sluggish 0.3 percent. Moreover, while inflation is generally missing around the globe, in Europe's second-largest economy prices climbed 2.9 percent in August, tying the highest rate in more than five years.

Carney Hamstrung

With inflation rising and above target, the Bank of England would normally be considering rate hikes, but with Brexit looming and growth slowing, monetary tightening risks stopping growth in its tracks. To stimulate growth, BoE Governor Mark Carney would instinctively want to be accommodative. However, any monetary loosening would likely spur inflation and a further weakening of domestic purchasing power. The BoE, in short, is hamstrung.

In other parts of the world, the absence of inflation means central bankers can continue with monetary stimulus. The Bank of Japan has said it will buy as much 10-year government debt as it can find, sending yields to near its 0 percent target as investors realize they have an insatiable buyer. The European Central Bank has yet to trim its $60 billion a month bond buying program, while the Federal Reserve is maintaining a data-dependent stance on further hikes as inflation remains benign.

Weakened Prime Minister

Back in the UK, it's not just Carney who is hamstrung. An inability to provide further monetary help is compounded by the likelihood that Prime Minister Theresa May will struggle to win support to backstop the economy with fiscal stimulus. May has little political capital after her gamble to call an early election in June backfired spectacularly, wiping out the Conservative Party's majority and forcing her into a minority government with the ultra-conservative Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland.

As a result, the UK's Brexit negotiating position with the European Union is also severely weakened.

And in the event the Tory-DUP alliance faces a vote of no confidence, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, an extreme left winger, could assume power, further darkening the investment waters.

Economic Cracks

Against this backdrop, cracks are showing in the real economy. The property market is sluggish while Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) plan to shift employees from London to Dublin as a consequence of Brexit.

Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS), BNP Paribas SA (OTCPK:BNPZY), Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) are among financial institutions considering moving workers out of the UK capital due to Brexit, which could create a surfeit of commercial space in the City and in London's secondary financial district, Canary Wharf.

So on both a relative and an absolute basis, there is little incentive to allocate capital to the UK - especially to companies with a primarily domestic focus - because there is little policy latitude to offset the deteriorating economy.

And until the geopolitical and economic risks change materially for the better, that's the way it will stay.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.