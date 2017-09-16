S&P 500 Snapshot: At 2,500, All-Time High To End Week

By Jill Mislinski

The S&P opened Friday near its Thursday close and began to climb around 2 pm. The index closed the day over 2,500, another all-time high and a 0.18% gain from Thursday. The index is up 11.68% YTD.

The U.S. Treasury puts the closing yield on the 10-year note at 2.20%.

Here is a daily chart of the S&P 500. Today's selling puts the volume at its 50-day moving average.

Here's a monthly snapshot of the index going back to December 2007.

A Perspective on Drawdowns

Here's a snapshot of record highs and selloffs since the 2009 trough.

Here is a more conventional log-scale chart with drawdowns highlighted.

Here is a linear scale version of the same chart with the 50- and 200-day moving averages.

A Perspective on Volatility

For a sense of the correlation between the closing price and intraday volatility, the chart below overlays the S&P 500 since 2007 with the intraday price range. We've also included a 20-day moving average to help identify trends in volatility.